Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Expected Change of President and CEO of Asset Management Company

February 28, 2020

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. (Securities Code: 3471)



Representative: Masayuki Isobe, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Chishu Zushi, President and Chief Executive

Officer

Inquiries: Tatsu Makino, Managing Director and Chief Financial

Officer



Notice Concerning Expected Change of President and CEO

of Asset Management Company

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics REIT Management Co., Ltd. ("MFLRM"), the asset management company of Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. ("MFLP-REIT"), resolved in writing, pursuant to Article 370 of the Companies Act, as of today to submit a proposal, in accordance with Article 319, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, to nominate the following person as a candidate for the position of a director of MFLRM, the appointment of such director being the purpose of the shareholders meeting.

1. Director to be Appointed (as of April 1, 2020)

Director Yukio Yoshida

Career summary attached.

2. Director to Retire (as of March 31, 2020)

President and CEO Chishu Zushi

Upon being appointed as a director at the abovementioned shareholders meeting, Mr. Yukio Yoshida is expected to be nominated as a candidate for President and CEO, and his appointment is to be resolved at MFLRM's Board of Directors meeting thereafter.

Required procedures such as notification etc. of the above change will be taken in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Building Transactions Business Act and other applicable Laws and regulations.

