Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Expected Change of President and CEO of Asset Management Company

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/28/2020 | 02:33am EST

February 28, 2020

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer:

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. (Securities Code: 3471)

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo 104-0061

Representative: Masayuki Isobe, Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Chishu Zushi, President and Chief Executive

Officer

Inquiries: Tatsu Makino, Managing Director and Chief Financial

Officer

Tel. +81-3-6327-5160

Notice Concerning Expected Change of President and CEO

of Asset Management Company

Mitsui Fudosan Logistics REIT Management Co., Ltd. ("MFLRM"), the asset management company of Mitsui Fudosan Logistics Park Inc. ("MFLP-REIT"), resolved in writing, pursuant to Article 370 of the Companies Act, as of today to submit a proposal, in accordance with Article 319, Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act, to nominate the following person as a candidate for the position of a director of MFLRM, the appointment of such director being the purpose of the shareholders meeting.

1. Director to be Appointed (as of April 1, 2020)

Director Yukio Yoshida

Career summary attached.

2. Director to Retire (as of March 31, 2020)

President and CEO Chishu Zushi

Upon being appointed as a director at the abovementioned shareholders meeting, Mr. Yukio Yoshida is expected to be nominated as a candidate for President and CEO, and his appointment is to be resolved at MFLRM's Board of Directors meeting thereafter.

Required procedures such as notification etc. of the above change will be taken in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Building Transactions Business Act and other applicable Laws and regulations.

End

*MFLP-REIT's corporate website: https://www.mflp-r.co.jp/en/

1

Attachment

Title

Name

Career Summary

April

1986

Joined Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

April 2001

Shiodome Project Department of the same

April

2003

Office Building Project Planning Department of the same

April 2006

Seconded to Tokyo Midtown Management Co., Ltd.

President

Yukio

Tokyo Midtown Development Department of Mitsui Fudosan

and CEO

Yoshida

Co., Ltd.

April

2011

Seconded to Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc.

April

2015

General Manager, Office Building Development Department (II)

of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (current)

April 2020

To be seconded to Mitsui Fudosan Logistics REIT Management

Co., Ltd. (expected) and to be appointed as President and CEO

of the same (expected)

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 07:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:48aVEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT : Résultats annuels 2019 - Présentation (en anglais)
PU
02:48aJAPAN EXCHANGE : Administrative Monetary Penalty Payment Order by the Financial Services Agency
PU
02:48aCOCA COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN : Notice Regarding the Assignment of Executive Officer
PU
02:48aBanks Restrict Travel, Cancel Functions, Warn of Slower Growth -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aPRESS RELEASE : Full year results 2019 ict group
PU
02:48aCisco Starts New Round Of Layoffs -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aINTEL : Court Ruling Opens Door for More to Sue Over 401(k) Fees
DJ
02:48aChinese Search Firm Baidu Warns on Revenue -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Misses Forecast Under Pressure From Costs, Fizzy Rivals
DJ
02:48aRECKITT BENCKISER : Takes $6.5 Billion Charge on Baby-Food Deal
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1THE CARLYLE GROUP INC. : Thyssenkrupp sells elevator unit for $18.7 billion to Advent, Cinven consortium
2BEYOND MEAT, INC. : Beyond Meat posts profit miss, dragged by investment, marketing costs; shares fall
3Oil-rich Alberta sees lower budget deficit in 2020-21, bets on recovery in crude prices
4BASF SE : BASF GROUP: EBIT before special items declines despite better development in all downstream segments
5ALUMINIUM : EXCLUSIVE: Aluminium smelter resurrected on Trump tariffs may close as losses mount
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group