Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Filing of Revised Shelf Registration Statement for Green Bond Issuance

(Note 1) Green bonds refers to bonds which are issued by companies, local government, or other organizations to raise funds for domestic and overseas green projects, and which have characteristics that: the proceeds are allocated exclusively to green projects; the proceeds are tracked and managed in a reliable manner; and transparency is ensured by reporting after the issuance of the bonds.

ITOCHU Advance Logistics Investment Corporation ("IAL") announces that it filed a Revised Shelf Registration Statement (which revises the original Shelf Registration filed on October 31, 2019) with the Director General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau today, for future issuance of green bonds (unsecured investment corporation bonds) (titled "IAL Green Bonds"; hereinafter referred to as the "Green Bonds") (Note 1) under domestic public offering, as follows:

Looking at the broader picture, as ESG-focused investments continue to expand globally, there has also been a growing movement in Japan to facilitate issuance of green bonds, as can be seen in the "Financial Support Program for Green Bond Issuance" (Note 3) promoted by the Ministry of the Environment. It is therefore expected that bond investors in Japan will continue to have strong demand for green bonds.

Against such backdrop, IAL has decided to issue the Green Bonds, with aims to use the proceeds for carrying out sustainability-promoting initiatives in line with the aforementioned "Basic Sustainability Policy," as well as to proactively recognize the required level of ESG practice through dialogs with various investors and apply such knowledge to its asset management strategy.

(Note 2) GRESB is a benchmark launched in 2009 by a group of large European pension funds and assesses the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance of property companies and funds on an annual basis. More than 100 institutional investors use GRESB data and analytical tools to engage with investment managers on their sustainability performance. GRESB Investor Members represent over USD 22 trillion in institution capital. For more details, please refer to GRESB website: https://gresb.com/

(Note 3) For details of the "Financial Support Program for Green Bond Issuance," please refer to the website of the Green Bond Issuance Promotion Platform operated by the Ministry of the Environment of Japan: http://greenbondplatform.env.go.jp/en/

3. Scheme for issuance of the Green Bonds (green financing framework)

Eligibility as a green bond

In preparation for green financing, including issuance of green bonds, IAL has established a "Green Financing Framework" ("IAL Green Financing Framework") pursuant to the "Green Bond Principle 2018," "Green Bond Guideline 2017," and "Green Loan Principles," and had the framework evaluated by a third-party institution, the Japan Credit Rating Agency, Ltd. ("JCR") and received the highest "Green 1 (F)" status in the "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation" (Note 4). Furthermore, with respect to IAL's obtainment of third-party evaluation for IAL Green Financing Framework, JCR, who serves as an issuance supporter for the Green Bonds, has been notified by the Green Finance Organization of its decision to grant subsidy under the "FY2019 Financial Support Program for Green Bond Issuance" promoted by the Ministry of the Environment of Japan.

The proceeds from green financing will be applied, in its entirety, to costs of acquisition of, repayment of loans borrowed for acquisition of, or redemption of investment corporation bonds issued for acquisition of, green eligible assets (as defined in "(2) Eligibility criteria" below).

(Note 4) "JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation" is a third-party evaluation which is carried out by JCR on the issuer's or borrower's policy for green financing (i.e., issuance of green bonds or receipt of green loans) in light of the Green Bond Principles established by the International Capital Market Association (ICMA), the Green Bond Guidelines 2017 established by the Ministry of the Environment of Japan, and the Green Loan Principles established by the Loan Market Association (LMA) and the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA). In the evaluation, JCR evaluates the greenness of a given finance by judging whether the use of proceeds as described in the issuer's or the borrower's green financing policy qualifies as a green project, as well as evaluates the management, operation and transparency of the issuer or the borrower. The results of the JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation are determined by comprehensively taking into account these evaluations, and are indicated with (F) at the end to distinguish themselves from evaluation results on individual bonds and loans. The result of the JCR Green Finance Framework Evaluation for IAL Green Financing Framework is disclosed on the JCR website: https://www.jcr.co.jp/en/greenfinance/

Eligibility criteria

The green eligible assets are selected from assets for which IAL has obtained or plans to obtain one or more of the following third-party certifications: 5 or 4 stars of the DBJ Green Building Certification; S or A rank of CASBEE (Comprehensive Assessment System for Built Environmental Efficiency) (Note 5); and

