Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning New Debt Financing

November 29, 2019 To all concerned parties: Investment Corporation Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation (Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249） Representative: Yasuyuki Kuratsu, Executive Director URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/ Asset Management Company Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc. Representative: Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO Inquiries: Hidehiko Ueda, Head of Industrial Division TEL: +81-3-5293-7091 Notice Concerning New Debt Financing Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today its decision with respect to debt financing (the "Debt Financing"), as outlined below. 1. Overview As announced in "IIF to Acquire and Lease Five Properties in Japan" released as of today, IIF is planning to acquire five properties (the "Anticipated Acquisitions") on or after December 19, 2019 for approximately 25.3 billion yen (excluding tax and acquisition costs). The proceeds from the new long-term debt of 14 billion yen will be allocated to a portion of the funds for acquisition of the Anticipated Acquisitions. 【Rationale of the Debt Financing】 Promote ALM （ Asset Liability Management ） strategy and establish stable balance sheet ：

Further improve stability in our financial condition by borrowing long-term debt with fixed interest rates combined with IIF's assets which are stable in the long-term Total Amount to be borrowed: 14 billion yen Average Borrowing period (Note1) : 8.4 years

: 8.4 years Average Interest Rate (estimate) (Note2) : 0.41% (Note 1) Weighted average based on the borrowing amounts. The same shall apply hereinafter. (Note 2) Weighted average based on the borrowing amounts. Since the applicable interest rates are not yet determined as of the date of this press release, individual interest rates are calculated by adding the spread set forth in each loan agreement to the rate calculated based on the offered rate, etc., of the fixed interest rate (Reuters Page 9154) published at 11:00 a.m. on November 15, 2019 (Tokyo Time), by taking into account the loan agreements associated with this new borrowings executed on November 29, 2019. Since the applicable interest rates are determined before each borrowing is completed based on the loan agreements executed on November 29, 2019, the average interest rate (estimate) above may differ from the actual applicable interest rates. The actual applicable interest rates may deviate significantly from the average interest rate (estimate) above when the trend of interest rates changes drastically due to factors such as rapid changes in the economic environment, among other factors. The same shall apply hereinafter. . Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's debt financing in Japan, and has not been 1 prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment.

2. Debt Financing Overview of Debt Financing Borrowing Amount Fixed / Interest Contract Scheduled Maturity Remarks, (million Rate Lender Execution Borrowing Repayment Period Float Date(Note 4) yen) (Note 1) Date Date(Note 3) Method Debt 3.0 years 200 TBA(Note 2) MUFG Bank, Ltd. Apr. 30, 1 2023 Debt 4.5 years 200 TBA(Note 2) Sumitomo Mitsui Oct. 31, 2 Trust Bank, Limited 2024 Debt 7.5 years 300 TBA(Note 2) Sumitomo Mitsui Oct. 31, 3 Trust Bank, Limited 2027 Debt 8.0 years 300 TBA(Note 2) Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Apr. 30, 4 2028 Apr. 27, Debt 8.5 years 500 TBA(Note 2) Sumitomo Mitsui Oct. 31, 5 Banking Corporation 2020 2028 Debt 9.5 years 400 TBA(Note 2) MUFG Bank, Ltd. Oct. 31, 6 2029 Debt 9.5 years 300 TBA(Note 2) Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Oct. 31, 7 2029 Debt 9.5 years 300 TBA(Note 2) Mizuho Trust & Oct. 31, 8 Banking Co., Ltd. 2029 Debt 10.5 years 500 TBA(Note 2) Development Bank of Oct. 31, 9 Japan Inc. 2030 Debt 2.9 years 300 TBA(Note 2) MUFG Bank, Ltd. Apr. 30, Unsecured 10 Fixed Nov.29, 2023 and unguaranteed, 2019 Debt Sumitomo Mitsui Oct. 31, lump sum 4.4 years 500 TBA(Note 2) 11 Trust Bank, Limited repayment 2024 Debt 7.4 years 700 TBA(Note 2) Sumitomo Mitsui Oct. 31, 12 Trust Bank, Limited 2027 Debt 7.9 years 500 TBA(Note 2) Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Apr. 30, 13 2028 Debt 8.4 years 1,100 TBA(Note 2) Sumitomo Mitsui May 28, Oct. 31, 14 2020 Banking Corporation 2028 Debt 9.4 years 1,000 TBA(Note 2) MUFG Bank, Ltd. Oct. 31, 15 2029 Debt 9.4 years 800 TBA(Note 2) Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Oct. 31, 16 2029 Debt 9.4 years 800 TBA(Note 2) Mizuho Trust & Oct. 31, 17 Banking Co., Ltd. 2029 Debt 10.4 years 1,300 TBA(Note 2) Development Bank of Oct. 31, 18 Japan Inc. 2030 Debt 2.8 years 300 TBA(Note 2) MUFG Bank, Ltd. Apr. 30, 19 Jul. 13, 2023 Debt 4.3 years 200 TBA(Note 2) Sumitomo Mitsui 2020 Oct. 31, 20 Trust Bank, Limited 2024 Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's debt financing in Japan, and has not been 2 prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment.

Debt 7.3 years 400 TBA(Note 2) Sumitomo Mitsui Oct. 31, 21 Trust Bank, Limited 2027 Debt 7.8 years 200 TBA(Note 2) Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Apr. 30, 22 2028 Debt 8.3 years 700 TBA(Note 2) Sumitomo Mitsui Oct. 31, 23 Banking Corporation 2028 Debt 9.3 years 500 TBA(Note 2) MUFG Bank, Ltd. Oct. 31, 24 2029 Debt 9.3 years 500 TBA(Note 2) Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Oct. 31, 25 2029 Debt 9.3 years 500 TBA(Note 2) Mizuho Trust & Oct. 31, 26 Banking Co., Ltd. 2029 Debt 10.3 years 700 TBA(Note 2) Development Bank of Oct. 31, 27 Japan Inc. 2030 Average Borrowing Period Total Amount 8.4 years 14,000 million yen (Note 1) For Debt 1, 6, 10, 15, 19 and 24 interest payments will start on September 30, 2020, followed by the last days of March, June, September and December until the maturity date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately following business day is adopted; and, if the immediately following business day falls on the next calendar month, the immediately preceding business day is adopted) and the maturity date. For Debt 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26 and 27 interest payments will start on September 30, 2020 (for Debt 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 25 and 26 however, if the Scheduled Borrowing Date becomes after September 30, 2020, the last days of March, June, September and December immediately after the Scheduled Borrowing Date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately preceding business day is adopted)), followed by the last days of March, June, September and December until the maturity date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately preceding business day is adopted) and the maturity date. For Debt 5 and 14, interest payment will start on the last days of March, June, September, December immediately after the Scheduled Borrowing Date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately preceding business day) (assuming June 30, 2020), followed by the last days of March, June, September and December until the maturity date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately preceding business day is adopted.) and the maturity date. (Note 2) The interest rate will be determined on or before the scheduled borrowing date based on the loan agreement dated November 29, 2019. The announcement on the interest rate will be made as soon as it is determined. (Note 3) In the loan agreements dated November 29, 2019, some of the Scheduled Borrowing Dates are preferred Scheduled Borrowing Dates indicated in the borrowing application form that IIF will submit separately or on a date separately agreed upon in writing. Therefore, the Scheduled Borrowing Dates are not determined as of today. Scheduled Borrowing Dates indicated in the table are an assumed Scheduled Borrowing Dates stated in the loan agreements. (Note 4) For Debt 1, 6, 10, 15, 19 and 24, maturity date is, if any corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately following business day, and if such day falls on a day in the following month, the immediately preceding business day. Reasons for Debt Financing Please refer to 1. Overview. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's debt financing in Japan, and has not been 3 prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment.

3. IIF's Debt after the Debt Financing (after July 13, 2020) (million yen) Before Debt Financing After Debt Financing Change Short-term Borrowings 0 0 0 Long-term Borrowings (Note) 146,583 160,583 +14,000 Total Borrowings 146,583 160,583 +14,000 Investment Corporation Bonds 10,000 10,000 0 Total of Borrowings and Investment 156,583 170,583 +14,000 Corporation Bonds (Note) The amount of long-term borrowings includes the current portion of long-term borrowings. 4. Others For the risks associated with the Debt Financing, please refer to "Investment Risk" stated in the Securities Registration Statement filed on November 29, 2019. Reference: Other press releases announced today: "IIF to Issue New Investment Units and Conduct Secondary Offering of Investment Units" "IIF to Acquire and Lease Five Properties in Japan" "Notice Concerning Revision of Forecast of Operating Results and Distributions for the January 2020 (25th) Fiscal Period and Forecasts of Operating Results and Distributions for the July 2020 (26th) and January 2021 (27th) Fiscal Periods" About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japan－properties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities. Please refer to our website at https://www.iif-reit.com/english/ Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact. Mr. Hidehiko Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty, Inc., asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation. Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091E-mail:iif-3249.ir@mc-ubs.com This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original. Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's debt financing in Japan, and has not been 4 prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment.