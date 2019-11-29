Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning New Debt Financing

11/29/2019 | 01:36am EST

November 29, 2019

To all concerned parties:

Investment Corporation

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation

(Tokyo Stock Exchange Company Code: 3249

Representative:

Yasuyuki Kuratsu, Executive Director

URL: https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Asset Management Company

Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty Inc.

Representative:

Katsuji Okamoto, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Hidehiko Ueda,

Head of Industrial Division

TEL: +81-3-5293-7091

Notice Concerning New Debt Financing

Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") announced today its decision with respect to debt financing (the "Debt Financing"), as outlined below.

1. Overview

As announced in "IIF to Acquire and Lease Five Properties in Japan" released as of today, IIF is planning to acquire five properties (the "Anticipated Acquisitions") on or after December 19, 2019 for approximately

25.3 billion yen (excluding tax and acquisition costs). The proceeds from the new long-term debt of 14 billion yen will be allocated to a portion of the funds for acquisition of the Anticipated Acquisitions.

Rationale of the Debt Financing

  • Promote ALMAsset Liability Managementstrategy and establish stable balance sheet
    Further improve stability in our financial condition by borrowing long-term debt with fixed interest rates combined with IIF's assets which are stable in the long-term

Total Amount to be borrowed: 14 billion yen

  • Average Borrowing period (Note1): 8.4 years
  • Average Interest Rate (estimate) (Note2): 0.41%

(Note 1) Weighted average based on the borrowing amounts. The same shall apply hereinafter.

(Note 2) Weighted average based on the borrowing amounts. Since the applicable interest rates are not yet determined as of the date of this press release, individual interest rates are calculated by adding the spread set forth in each loan agreement to the rate calculated based on the offered rate, etc., of the fixed interest rate (Reuters Page 9154) published at 11:00 a.m. on November 15, 2019 (Tokyo Time), by taking into account the loan agreements associated with this new borrowings executed on November 29, 2019. Since the applicable interest rates are determined before each borrowing is completed based on the loan agreements executed on November 29, 2019, the average interest rate (estimate) above may differ from the actual applicable interest rates. The actual applicable interest rates may deviate significantly from the average interest rate (estimate) above when the trend of interest rates changes drastically due to factors such as rapid changes in the economic environment, among other factors. The same shall apply hereinafter.

.

Note: This press release is intended as general information for the press regarding IIF's debt financing in Japan, and has not been prepared for the purpose of solicitation of investment.

2. Debt Financing

  1. Overview of Debt Financing

Borrowing

Amount

Fixed /

Interest

Contract

Scheduled

Maturity

Remarks,

(million

Rate

Lender

Execution

Borrowing

Repayment

Period

Float

Date(Note 4)

yen)

(Note 1)

Date

Date(Note 3)

Method

Debt

3.0 years

200

TBA(Note 2)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Apr. 30,

1

2023

Debt

4.5 years

200

TBA(Note 2)

Sumitomo Mitsui

Oct. 31,

2

Trust Bank, Limited

2024

Debt

7.5 years

300

TBA(Note 2)

Sumitomo Mitsui

Oct. 31,

3

Trust Bank, Limited

2027

Debt

8.0 years

300

TBA(Note 2)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Apr. 30,

4

2028

Apr. 27,

Debt

8.5 years

500

TBA(Note 2)

Sumitomo Mitsui

Oct. 31,

5

Banking Corporation

2020

2028

Debt

9.5 years

400

TBA(Note 2)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Oct. 31,

6

2029

Debt

9.5 years

300

TBA(Note 2)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Oct. 31,

7

2029

Debt

9.5 years

300

TBA(Note 2)

Mizuho Trust &

Oct. 31,

8

Banking Co., Ltd.

2029

Debt

10.5 years

500

TBA(Note 2)

Development Bank of

Oct. 31,

9

Japan Inc.

2030

Debt

2.9 years

300

TBA(Note 2)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Apr. 30,

Unsecured

10

Fixed

Nov.29,

2023

and

unguaranteed,

2019

Debt

Sumitomo Mitsui

Oct. 31,

lump sum

4.4 years

500

TBA(Note 2)

11

Trust Bank, Limited

repayment

2024

Debt

7.4 years

700

TBA(Note 2)

Sumitomo Mitsui

Oct. 31,

12

Trust Bank, Limited

2027

Debt

7.9 years

500

TBA(Note 2)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Apr. 30,

13

2028

Debt

8.4 years

1,100

TBA(Note 2)

Sumitomo Mitsui

May 28,

Oct. 31,

14

2020

Banking Corporation

2028

Debt

9.4 years

1,000

TBA(Note 2)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Oct. 31,

15

2029

Debt

9.4 years

800

TBA(Note 2)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Oct. 31,

16

2029

Debt

9.4 years

800

TBA(Note 2)

Mizuho Trust &

Oct. 31,

17

Banking Co., Ltd.

2029

Debt

10.4 years

1,300

TBA(Note 2)

Development Bank of

Oct. 31,

18

Japan Inc.

2030

Debt

2.8 years

300

TBA(Note 2)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Apr. 30,

19

Jul. 13,

2023

Debt

4.3 years

200

TBA(Note 2)

Sumitomo Mitsui

2020

Oct. 31,

20

Trust Bank, Limited

2024



Debt

7.3 years

400

TBA(Note 2)

Sumitomo Mitsui

Oct. 31,

21

Trust Bank, Limited

2027

Debt

7.8 years

200

TBA(Note 2)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Apr. 30,

22

2028

Debt

8.3 years

700

TBA(Note 2)

Sumitomo Mitsui

Oct. 31,

23

Banking Corporation

2028

Debt

9.3 years

500

TBA(Note 2)

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Oct. 31,

24

2029

Debt

9.3 years

500

TBA(Note 2)

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Oct. 31,

25

2029

Debt

9.3 years

500

TBA(Note 2)

Mizuho Trust &

Oct. 31,

26

Banking Co., Ltd.

2029

Debt

10.3 years

700

TBA(Note 2)

Development Bank of

Oct. 31,

27

Japan Inc.

2030

Average Borrowing Period

Total Amount

8.4 years

14,000 million yen

(Note 1) For Debt 1, 6, 10, 15, 19 and 24 interest payments will start on September 30, 2020, followed by the last days of March, June, September and December until the maturity date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately following business day is adopted; and, if the immediately following business day falls on the next calendar month, the immediately preceding business day is adopted) and the maturity date. For Debt 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 20, 21, 22, 23, 25, 26 and 27 interest payments will start on September 30, 2020 (for Debt 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 20, 21, 22, 25 and 26 however, if the Scheduled Borrowing Date becomes after September 30, 2020, the last days of March, June, September and December immediately after the Scheduled Borrowing Date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately preceding business day is adopted)), followed by the last days of March, June, September and December until the maturity date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately preceding business day is adopted) and the maturity date. For Debt 5 and 14, interest payment will start on the last days of March, June, September, December immediately after the Scheduled Borrowing Date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately preceding business day) (assuming June 30, 2020), followed by the last days of March, June, September and December until the maturity date (if the corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately preceding business day is adopted.) and the maturity date.

(Note 2) The interest rate will be determined on or before the scheduled borrowing date based on the loan agreement dated November 29, 2019. The announcement on the interest rate will be made as soon as it is determined.

(Note 3) In the loan agreements dated November 29, 2019, some of the Scheduled Borrowing Dates are preferred Scheduled Borrowing Dates indicated

in the borrowing application form that IIF will submit separately or on a date separately agreed upon in writing. Therefore, the Scheduled

Borrowing Dates are not determined as of today. Scheduled Borrowing Dates indicated in the table are an assumed Scheduled Borrowing Dates

stated in the loan agreements.

(Note 4) For Debt 1, 6, 10, 15, 19 and 24, maturity date is, if any corresponding date falls on a non-business day, the immediately following business day,

and if such day falls on a day in the following month, the immediately preceding business day.

  1. Reasons for Debt Financing Please refer to 1. Overview.



3. IIF's Debt after the Debt Financing (after July 13, 2020)

(million yen)

Before Debt Financing

After Debt Financing

Change

Short-term Borrowings

0

0

0

Long-term Borrowings (Note)

146,583

160,583

+14,000

Total Borrowings

146,583

160,583

+14,000

Investment Corporation Bonds

10,000

10,000

0

Total of Borrowings and Investment

156,583

170,583

+14,000

Corporation Bonds

(Note) The amount of long-term borrowings includes the current portion of long-term borrowings.

4. Others

For the risks associated with the Debt Financing, please refer to "Investment Risk" stated in the Securities Registration Statement filed on November 29, 2019.

Reference: Other press releases announced today:

"IIF to Issue New Investment Units and Conduct Secondary Offering of Investment Units" "IIF to Acquire and Lease Five Properties in Japan"

"Notice Concerning Revision of Forecast of Operating Results and Distributions for the January 2020 (25th) Fiscal Period and Forecasts of Operating Results and Distributions for the July 2020 (26th) and January 2021 (27th) Fiscal Periods"

About IIF: Industrial and Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation ("IIF") is the first J-REIT focused on acquiring and operating both industrial and infrastructure properties in Japanproperties that play a vital role in the Japanese economy, and for which IIF expects to see stable demand in the mid to long term. With respect to industrial properties, IIF intends to invest in a diverse portfolio of properties, including manufacturing and research and development facilities.

Please refer to our website at https://www.iif-reit.com/english/

Contacts: For the further information relating to this press release as well as IIF and its Asset Manager, please feel free to contact. Mr. Hidehiko

Ueda (Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7090), Head of Industrial Division at Mitsubishi Corp.-UBS Realty, Inc., asset manager for Industrial & Infrastructure Fund Investment Corporation.

Investor Relations: Telephone Number: 81-3-5293-7091E-mail:iif-3249.ir@mc-ubs.com

This English language release is for informational purposes only, and the Japanese language release should be referred to as the original.



Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 06:32:04 UTC
