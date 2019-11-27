Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Resolutions of the 12th General Meeting of Unitholders

November 27, 2019
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer:
Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation
2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Jiro Kawanishi, Executive Director
(TSE Code: 8984)
Asset Manager:
Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO
Inquiries:
Haruto Tsukamoto, Director and CFO
TEL. +81-3-3595-1265
Notice Concerning Resolutions of the 12th General Meeting of Unitholders
Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR) hereby announces that the following matters were resolved at the 12th General Meeting of Unitholders of DHR that was held today, the details of which are as set out below.
Matters Resolved
Proposal No. 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation
This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed.
Proposal No. 2: Appointment of one Executive Director
This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed, and Toshiharu Asada was appointed as executive director.
Proposal No. 3: Appointment of one Substitute Executive Director
This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed, and Koichi Tsuchida was appointed as substitute executive director.
Proposal No. 4: Appointment of two Supervisory Directors
This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed, and Tetsuya Iwasaki and Hiroshi Ishikawa were both appointed as supervisory director.
Proposal No. 5: Appointment of one Substitute Supervisory Director
This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed, and Fusae Kakishima was appointed as substitute supervisory director.
Distribution of this material: This material is distributed to "Kabuto Club" (a media correspondents' club at the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the press club at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the press club for construction trade newspapers at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
DHR's website: https://www.daiwahouse-reit.co.jp/en/