Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Resolutions of the 12th General Meeting of Unitholders

November 27, 2019

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation

2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Jiro Kawanishi, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 8984)

Asset Manager:

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Haruto Tsukamoto, Director and CFO

TEL. +81-3-3595-1265

Notice Concerning Resolutions of the 12th General Meeting of Unitholders

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR) hereby announces that the following matters were resolved at the 12th General Meeting of Unitholders of DHR that was held today, the details of which are as set out below.

Matters Resolved

Proposal No. 1: Partial Amendments to the Articles of Incorporation

This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed.

Proposal No. 2: Appointment of one Executive Director

This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed, and Toshiharu Asada was appointed as executive director.

Proposal No. 3: Appointment of one Substitute Executive Director

This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed, and Koichi Tsuchida was appointed as substitute executive director.

Proposal No. 4: Appointment of two Supervisory Directors

This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed, and Tetsuya Iwasaki and Hiroshi Ishikawa were both appointed as supervisory director.

Proposal No. 5: Appointment of one Substitute Supervisory Director

This proposal was approved and resolved as originally proposed, and Fusae Kakishima was appointed as substitute supervisory director.