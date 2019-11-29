Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Revision to Forecast of Management Performance for the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2020 and November 30, 2020

November 29, 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Activia Properties Inc.

Notice Concerning Revision to Forecast of Management Performance

for the Fiscal Period Ending May 31, 2020 and Forecast of

Management Performance for the Fiscal Period Ending November 30, 2020

Activia Properties Inc. ("API") announces that it has revised the forecast of the management performance for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2020 (December 1, 2019 - May 31, 2020) (the 17th Period), which was announced on July 12, 2019 in the "Financial Report for the Fiscal Period Ended May 31, 2019 (December 1, 2018 - May 31, 2019)".

In addition, it announces the forecast of the management performance for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 (June 1, 2020 - November 30, 2020) (the 18th Period). Details are as follows.

1．Reason for the revision to the forecast

Considering the effect of the acquisition and the disposition of assets as described in the "Notice of Acquisition of Asset, Lease Contract with New Tenants and Disposition of Asset" announced today, API has revised the forecast of the management performance due to the change in the assumptions for the forecast of the management performance for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2020 (December 1, 2019 -

May 31, 2020), which was announced on July 12, 2019.

In addition, API forecasts for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2020 (June 1, 2020 - November 30, 2020) based on the aforementioned assumptions.

The forecast of management performance for the fiscal period ending November 30, 2019 (June 1, 2019 - November 30, 2019) announced on July 12, 2019 has not changed as of today.

