Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Directors and Auditor of Asset Management Company

March 9, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Directors and Auditor

of Asset Management Company

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (the "Asset Management Company") decided at the Board of Directors meeting held today to propose the following replacement of directors and an auditor as an agenda item for resolution at the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held pursuant to Article 319 Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Brief details are as follows.

1. Directors and an auditor scheduled to be appointed (on April 1, 2020)

Director Shintaro Ono Director Teruyuki Hayashi Director Hideki Nakamura Auditor Hiromu Yamanaka

Brief biographies are attached. As for the biography of Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Representative Director at Asset Management Company" announced on February 28, 2020.

2. Directors and an auditor scheduled to resign (on March 31, 2020)

Director Goro Toyama Director Takashi Iwamoto Director Satoshi Ono Auditor Makoto Ishida

3. List of directors (full-time) of the Asset Management Company to be appointed (on April 1, 2020)