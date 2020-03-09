Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Directors and Auditor of Asset Management Company

03/09/2020 | 03:03am EDT

Translation Purpose Only

March 9, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Directors and Auditor

of Asset Management Company

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (the "Asset Management Company") decided at the Board of Directors meeting held today to propose the following replacement of directors and an auditor as an agenda item for resolution at the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held pursuant to Article 319 Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Brief details are as follows.

1. Directors and an auditor scheduled to be appointed (on April 1, 2020)

Director

Shintaro Ono

Director

Teruyuki Hayashi

Director

Hideki Nakamura

Auditor

Hiromu Yamanaka

Brief biographies are attached. As for the biography of Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Representative Director at Asset Management Company" announced on February 28, 2020.

2. Directors and an auditor scheduled to resign (on March 31, 2020)

Director

Goro Toyama

Director

Takashi Iwamoto

Director

Satoshi Ono

Auditor

Makoto Ishida

3. List of directors (full-time) of the Asset Management Company to be appointed (on April 1, 2020)

Title

After the replacement

Before the replacement

Chief Executive Officer and Representative

Shintaro Ono

Goro Toyama

Director

Translation Purpose Only

Director and Chief Finance Officer(*)

Teruyuki Hayashi

Takashi Iwamoto

Director and General Manager of

Jun Kanai

Jun Kanai

Planning & Administration Division(*)

Director and Chief Investment Officer(*)

Hideki Nakamura

Satoshi Ono

(*)They fall under the category of key employee.

In connection with this matter, in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Building Transactions Business Act and other related laws and regulations, we will carry out procedures such as necessary notifications, as required.

This document is released to media organizations through the Kabuto Club (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange); the Ministry o of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Construction Paper.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/

Disclaimer

This information was originally publicized in the original Japanese language and has been translated for reference purposes only. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the press release in Japanese. In addition, this pres release is not prepared as an inducement or invitation for investment. All readers are advised to consult their own investment advisors before investing in the Investment Corporation. Investment decisions are made at the investor's sole discretion and responsibility and are made at their own risk. The Investment Corporation and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the consequence of investment in the Investment Corporation.

Translation Purpose Only

(Attachment)

Brief Biographies

Title

Name

Brief Biography

April 1985

joined Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

April 2011

Director and General Manager of Administration

Department of Tokyo Midtown Management Co., Ltd.

Chief of Tokyo Midtown Development Department Planning

Director

Teruyuki

Group of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

Director and General Manager of General Affairs and

(full-time)

Hayashi

April 2017

Personnel Department of MITSUI Designtec Co.,

Ltd.(current)

April 2020

to be appointed as Director and Chief Finance Officer of

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (expected)

April 1992

joined Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

April 2010

seconded to Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund

Management Co., Ltd.

Director

Hideki

April 2016

Information Systems Department of Mitsui Fudosan Co.,

Ltd.

(full-time)

Nakamura

April 2017

Vice President of Investment Division of Mitsui Fudosan

Frontier REIT Management Inc. (current)

April 2020

to be appointed as Director and Chief Investment Officer of

the same (expected)

April 1984

joined Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

April 2013

Chief of Related Business Development Group of Mitsui

Fudosan Co., Ltd. (current)

Auditor

Hiromu

Director of Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

(part-time)

Yamanaka

April 2018

Resigned Director of Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT

Management Inc.

April 2020

to be appointed as Auditor of the same (expected)

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:02:08 UTC
