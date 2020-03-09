Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Directors and Auditor of Asset Management Company

Translation Purpose Only
March 9, 2020
To All Concerned Parties
6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
Takao Iwadou, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8964)
Asset Management Company:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Goro Toyama
Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director
Inquiries:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Takashi Iwamoto
Chief Finance Officer and Director
Tel: +81-3-3289-0440
Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Directors and Auditor
of Asset Management Company
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (the "Asset Management Company") decided at the Board of Directors meeting held today to propose the following replacement of directors and an auditor as an agenda item for resolution at the General Meeting of Shareholders to be held pursuant to Article 319 Paragraph 1 of the Companies Act. Brief details are as follows.
1. Directors and an auditor scheduled to be appointed (on April 1, 2020)
|
Director
|
Shintaro Ono
|
Director
|
Teruyuki Hayashi
|
Director
|
Hideki Nakamura
|
Auditor
|
Hiromu Yamanaka
Brief biographies are attached. As for the biography of Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director, please refer to the press release "Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Representative Director at Asset Management Company" announced on February 28, 2020.
2. Directors and an auditor scheduled to resign (on March 31, 2020)
|
Director
|
Goro Toyama
|
Director
|
Takashi Iwamoto
|
Director
|
Satoshi Ono
|
Auditor
|
Makoto Ishida
3. List of directors (full-time) of the Asset Management Company to be appointed (on April 1, 2020)
|
Title
|
After the replacement
|
Before the replacement
|
|
|
|
Chief Executive Officer and Representative
|
Shintaro Ono
|
Goro Toyama
|
Director
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director and Chief Finance Officer(*)
|
Teruyuki Hayashi
|
Takashi Iwamoto
|
|
|
|
Director and General Manager of
|
Jun Kanai
|
Jun Kanai
|
Planning & Administration Division(*)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director and Chief Investment Officer(*)
|
Hideki Nakamura
|
Satoshi Ono
|
|
|
(*)They fall under the category of key employee.
In connection with this matter, in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Building Transactions Business Act and other related laws and regulations, we will carry out procedures such as necessary notifications, as required.
|
|
|
|
|
(Attachment)
|
Brief Biographies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Title
|
Name
|
|
Brief Biography
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 1985
|
joined Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
April 2011
|
Director and General Manager of Administration
|
|
|
|
Department of Tokyo Midtown Management Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
Chief of Tokyo Midtown Development Department Planning
|
Director
|
Teruyuki
|
|
Group of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
|
|
Director and General Manager of General Affairs and
|
(full-time)
|
Hayashi
|
April 2017
|
|
|
|
Personnel Department of MITSUI Designtec Co.,
|
|
|
|
Ltd.(current)
|
|
|
April 2020
|
to be appointed as Director and Chief Finance Officer of
|
|
|
|
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. (expected)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 1992
|
joined Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
April 2010
|
seconded to Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund
|
|
|
|
Management Co., Ltd.
|
Director
|
Hideki
|
April 2016
|
Information Systems Department of Mitsui Fudosan Co.,
|
|
Ltd.
|
(full-time)
|
Nakamura
|
|
April 2017
|
Vice President of Investment Division of Mitsui Fudosan
|
|
|
|
|
|
Frontier REIT Management Inc. (current)
|
|
|
April 2020
|
to be appointed as Director and Chief Investment Officer of
|
|
|
|
the same (expected)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 1984
|
joined Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
April 2013
|
Chief of Related Business Development Group of Mitsui
|
|
|
|
Fudosan Co., Ltd. (current)
|
Auditor
|
Hiromu
|
|
Director of Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
|
(part-time)
|
Yamanaka
|
April 2018
|
Resigned Director of Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT
|
|
|
|
Management Inc.
|
|
|
April 2020
|
to be appointed as Auditor of the same (expected)
|
|
|
|
