Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Representative Director at Asset Management Company

February 28, 2020
To All Concerned Parties
6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation
Takao Iwadou, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8964)
Asset Management Company:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Goro Toyama
Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director
Inquiries:
Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
Takashi Iwamoto
Chief Finance Officer and Director
Tel: +81-3-3289-0440
Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Representative Director
at Asset Management Company
Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that the Board of Directors of Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc., the Investment Corporation's asset management company, is scheduled to be changed as follows.
1. Representative Director scheduled to be appointed (on April 1, 2020)
|
Director
|
Shintaro Ono
|
Brief biography attached.
|
2. Representative Director scheduled to resign (on March 31, 2020)
Shintaro Ono is scheduled to be appointed as a Representative Director at the Asset Management Company's Board of Directors, following an appointment of a Director by the approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders. He is scheduled to be appointed as a new Representative Director on April 1, 2020.
In connection with this matter, in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Building Transaction Business Act and other related laws and regulations, we will carry out procedures such as necessary notifications, as required.
|
|
|
(Attachment)
|
Brief Biographies
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
Brief Biography
|
|
|
|
|
April 1988
|
joined Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.
|
|
April 2009
|
seconded to LaLaport management Co., Ltd. (currently, Mitsui
|
|
|
Fudosan Retail Management Co., Ltd.)
|
|
April 2014
|
Division Director, Operation Division and Executive Director of the
|
Shintaro Ono
|
|
same
|
April 2017
|
General Manager of Retail Properties Management Department of
|
|
|
Retail Properties Division of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (current)
|
|
|
|
April 2020
|
to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Representative
|
|
Director of Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
(planned）
|
|
|
