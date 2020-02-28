Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Representative Director at Asset Management Company

Translation Purpose Only

February 28, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Representative Director

at Asset Management Company

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that the Board of Directors of Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc., the Investment Corporation's asset management company, is scheduled to be changed as follows.

1. Representative Director scheduled to be appointed (on April 1, 2020)

Director Shintaro Ono Brief biography attached.

2. Representative Director scheduled to resign (on March 31, 2020)

Director Goro Toyama

Shintaro Ono is scheduled to be appointed as a Representative Director at the Asset Management Company's Board of Directors, following an appointment of a Director by the approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders. He is scheduled to be appointed as a new Representative Director on April 1, 2020.

In connection with this matter, in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Building Transaction Business Act and other related laws and regulations, we will carry out procedures such as necessary notifications, as required.