News : Companies
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Representative Director at Asset Management Company

02/28/2020 | 02:33am EST

Translation Purpose Only

February 28, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning Scheduled Change of Representative Director

at Asset Management Company

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces that the Board of Directors of Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc., the Investment Corporation's asset management company, is scheduled to be changed as follows.

1. Representative Director scheduled to be appointed (on April 1, 2020)

Director

Shintaro Ono

Brief biography attached.

2. Representative Director scheduled to resign (on March 31, 2020)

Director

Goro Toyama

Shintaro Ono is scheduled to be appointed as a Representative Director at the Asset Management Company's Board of Directors, following an appointment of a Director by the approval of the General Meeting of Shareholders. He is scheduled to be appointed as a new Representative Director on April 1, 2020.

In connection with this matter, in accordance with the provisions of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act, the Building Lots and Building Transaction Business Act and other related laws and regulations, we will carry out procedures such as necessary notifications, as required.

(Attachment)

Brief Biographies

Name

Brief Biography

April 1988

joined Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd.

April 2009

seconded to LaLaport management Co., Ltd. (currently, Mitsui

Fudosan Retail Management Co., Ltd.)

April 2014

Division Director, Operation Division and Executive Director of the

Shintaro Ono

same

April 2017

General Manager of Retail Properties Management Department of

Retail Properties Division of Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (current)

April 2020

to be appointed as Chief Executive Officer and Representative

Director of Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

(planned

This document is released to media organizations through the "Kabuto Club" (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club, and the Press Club for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Construction Paper.

Frontier Real Estate Investment website: http://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/

Disclaimer

This information was originally publicized in the original Japanese language and has been translated for reference purposes only. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation guarantees neither the completeness nor the accuracy of this English translation. For complete and accurate information, please refer to the press release in Japanese. In addition, this pres release is not prepared as an inducement or invitation for investment. All readers are advised to consult their own investment advisors before investing in the Investment Corporation. Investment decisions are made at the investor's sole discretion and responsibility and are made at their own risk. The Investment Corporation and its affiliates disclaim any responsibility or liability for the consequence of investment in the Investment Corporation.

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 07:32:06 UTC
