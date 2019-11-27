Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

November 27, 2019
For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer:
Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation
2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
Jiro Kawanishi, Executive Director
(TSE Code: 8984)
Asset Manager:
Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.
Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO
Inquiries:
Haruto Tsukamoto, Director and CFO
TEL. +81-3-3595-1265
Notice Concerning Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreement
Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces that DHR signed today the following interest rate swap agreement.
1. Reason for signing the interest rate swap agreement
DHR signed the interest rate swap agreement in order to fix interest rate of the loans described in the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans" dated November 26, 2019 and hedge the risk of interest rate fluctuations.
2. Details of the interest rate swap agreement
-
Long-termloans related to the interest rate swap agreement
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anticipated
|
|
|
|
|
|
Anticipated
|
|
Principal
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cate-
|
|
|
|
borrowing
|
|
Borrowing
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
|
Method of
|
|
|
|
|
Lender
|
|
|
|
|
date of
|
|
repayment
|
|
|
Collateral
|
|
gory
|
|
|
amount
|
|
period
|
|
rate
|
|
|
|
repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
execution
|
|
date
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Banking Corporation;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|
|
|
|
|
|
JBA 3-month
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured
|
Long
|
Bank, Limited;
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japanese yen
|
|
November
|
November
|
|
Bullet
|
|
10,000
|
|
10 years
|
|
|
|
|
and non-
|
-term
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.;
|
|
|
TIBOR +0.40%
|
29, 2019
|
30, 2029
|
|
repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
guaranteed
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.;
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Floating)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Development Bank of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Japan Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Overview of the interest rate swap agreement
|
|
|
|
Notional
|
|
Interest rate (Note 1)
|
|
Contract
|
|
Contract period
|
|
Counterparty
|
|
amount
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed interest rate
|
|
Floating interest rate
|
|
agreement date
|
|
From
|
|
To
|
|
|
|
(million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
payable
|
|
receivable
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui
|
|
|
0.6632%
|
|
JBA 3-month
|
|
November 27,
|
November 29,
|
November 30,
|
10,000
|
|
Japanese yen
|
|
Trust Bank, Limited
|
|
(Note 2)
|
|
2019
|
2019
|
2029
|
|
|
|
|
TIBOR +0.40%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note 1) The first interest payment date is the last day of February 2020 and subsequent interest payment dates are the last day of every three months thereafter and the principal repayment date (in case such date is not a business day, the following business day will be the interest payment date; however, in case this following business day falls into the following month, the immediately preceding business day will be the interest payment date).
(Note 2) The interest rate of the loans will be fixed at 0.6632% in effect by this interest rate swap agreement.
3. Other
For the risks concerning this matter, there are no changes from the Japanese language securities report submitted on November 26, 2019.
