Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

November 27, 2019

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation

2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Jiro Kawanishi, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 8984)

Asset Manager:

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Haruto Tsukamoto, Director and CFO

TEL. +81-3-3595-1265

Notice Concerning Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces that DHR signed today the following interest rate swap agreement.

1. Reason for signing the interest rate swap agreement

DHR signed the interest rate swap agreement in order to fix interest rate of the loans described in the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans" dated November 26, 2019 and hedge the risk of interest rate fluctuations.

2. Details of the interest rate swap agreement

Long-term loans related to the interest rate swap agreement

Anticipated Anticipated Principal Cate- borrowing Borrowing Interest Method of Lender date of repayment Collateral gory amount period rate repayment execution date (million yen) Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation; Sumitomo Mitsui Trust JBA 3-month Unsecured Long Bank, Limited; Japanese yen November November Bullet 10,000 10 years and non- -term MUFG Bank, Ltd.; TIBOR +0.40% 29, 2019 30, 2029 repayment guaranteed Mizuho Bank, Ltd.; (Floating) Development Bank of Japan Inc.

Overview of the interest rate swap agreement

Notional Interest rate (Note 1) Contract Contract period Counterparty amount Fixed interest rate Floating interest rate agreement date From To (million yen) payable receivable Sumitomo Mitsui 0.6632% JBA 3-month November 27, November 29, November 30, 10,000 Japanese yen Trust Bank, Limited (Note 2) 2019 2019 2029 TIBOR +0.40%

(Note 1) The first interest payment date is the last day of February 2020 and subsequent interest payment dates are the last day of every three months thereafter and the principal repayment date (in case such date is not a business day, the following business day will be the interest payment date; however, in case this following business day falls into the following month, the immediately preceding business day will be the interest payment date).

(Note 2) The interest rate of the loans will be fixed at 0.6632% in effect by this interest rate swap agreement.

3. Other

For the risks concerning this matter, there are no changes from the Japanese language securities report submitted on November 26, 2019.

