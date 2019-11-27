Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 01:03am EST

November 27, 2019

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation

2-4-8, Nagatacho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Jiro Kawanishi, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 8984)

Asset Manager:

Daiwa House Asset Management Co., Ltd.

Koichi Tsuchida, President and CEO

Inquiries:

Haruto Tsukamoto, Director and CFO

TEL. +81-3-3595-1265

Notice Concerning Signing of Interest Rate Swap Agreement

Daiwa House REIT Investment Corporation ("DHR") hereby announces that DHR signed today the following interest rate swap agreement.

1. Reason for signing the interest rate swap agreement

DHR signed the interest rate swap agreement in order to fix interest rate of the loans described in the press release "Notice Concerning Debt Financing and Repayment of Loans" dated November 26, 2019 and hedge the risk of interest rate fluctuations.

2. Details of the interest rate swap agreement

  1. Long-termloans related to the interest rate swap agreement

Anticipated

Anticipated

Principal

Cate-

borrowing

Borrowing

Interest

Method of

Lender

date of

repayment

Collateral

gory

amount

period

rate

repayment

execution

date

(million yen)

Sumitomo Mitsui

Banking Corporation;

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

JBA 3-month

Unsecured

Long

Bank, Limited;

Japanese yen

November

November

Bullet

10,000

10 years

and non-

-term

MUFG Bank, Ltd.;

TIBOR +0.40%

29, 2019

30, 2029

repayment

guaranteed

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.;

(Floating)

Development Bank of

Japan Inc.

  1. Overview of the interest rate swap agreement

Notional

Interest rate (Note 1)

Contract

Contract period

Counterparty

amount

Fixed interest rate

Floating interest rate

agreement date

From

To

(million yen)

payable

receivable

Sumitomo Mitsui

0.6632%

JBA 3-month

November 27,

November 29,

November 30,

10,000

Japanese yen

Trust Bank, Limited

(Note 2)

2019

2019

2029

TIBOR +0.40%

(Note 1) The first interest payment date is the last day of February 2020 and subsequent interest payment dates are the last day of every three months thereafter and the principal repayment date (in case such date is not a business day, the following business day will be the interest payment date; however, in case this following business day falls into the following month, the immediately preceding business day will be the interest payment date).

(Note 2) The interest rate of the loans will be fixed at 0.6632% in effect by this interest rate swap agreement.

3. Other

For the risks concerning this matter, there are no changes from the Japanese language securities report submitted on November 26, 2019.

- 1 -

  • Distribution of this material: This material is distributed to "Kabuto Club" (a media correspondents' club at the Tokyo Stock Exchange), the press club at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism and the press club for construction trade newspapers at the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.
  • DHR's website: https://www.daiwahouse-reit.co.jp/en

- 2 -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 06:02:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:31aALIPAY : 's Xiang Hu Bao Online Mutual Aid Platform Attracts 100 Million Participants in One Year
BU
01:28aNORDSON : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
01:28aChina's heft in stock benchmarks stirs worries of concentration risk
RE
01:28aDESCRIPTION : Current report filing
PU
01:28aHP : Filing of certain prospectuses and communications in connection with business combination transactions
PU
01:28aOJSC MOSCOW EXCHANGE MICEX RTS : Revised lists of the Moscow Exchange Indices announced
PU
01:23aJAPAN EXCHANGE : New Loans and Interest Rate Swaps
PU
01:23aBANCO SANTANDER S A : Names Nonexecutive Chairman for Spanish Unit
DJ
01:18aWOLLONGONG COAL : Company Name Change and ASX Ticker
PU
01:18aWOLLONGONG COAL : Finnish Industrial Confidence Stable
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: Hedge fund Citadel's commodities business up about $1 billion for the year - sources
2DOW JONES 30 : Oil slips as U.S. stocks rise, but hopes for U.S.-China trade deal stem losses
3HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
4TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : TENAGA NASIONAL BHD : 3Q Net Profit More Than Doubled on Year
5CANNTRUST HOLDINGS INC. : CANNTRUST : Provides Update Regarding TSX Listing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group