Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning Submission of Revised Shelf Registration Statement for the Issuance of Social Bond

November 26, 2019

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation

Representative: Keisuke Sato, Executive Director

(Securities Code Number: 3278)

Kenedix Real Estate Fund Management, Inc.

Representative: Masahiko Tajima, President & CEO

Contact: Shin Yamamoto, Head of Planning Division,

Residential REIT Department

TEL: +81-3-5157-6011

Notice Concerning Submission of Revised Shelf Registration Statement for the Issuance of Social Bond

Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that it submitted a revised shelf registration statement concerning the shelf registration statement submitted on June 28, 2018, for issuance of "Kenedix Residential Next Investment Corporation 6th Series Unsecured Investment Corporation Bonds (with pari passuconditions among the specified investment corporation bonds)" (social bond) (nickname: KDR Social Bond) (the "Social Bond"), which will be the first social bond of a J-REIT.

1. Overview of the Revised Shelf Registration Statement

The Investment Corporation today submitted a revised shelf registration statement including the description of the Social Bond (Note 1) (Note 2) to the Director-General of the Kanto Local Finance Bureau. The issuance period, amount and other conditions of the Social Bond are yet to be decided but the Investment Corporation plans to appoint SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. (social bond structuring agent) (Note 3), Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. and Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd. as lead managers and consider the conditions of the issuance of the Social Bond through marketing activities.

In addition, the Investment Corporation plans to allocate the entire amount of funds procured through the Social Bond to the acquisition of assets fulfilling the eligibility criteria (described in 3 (2) below), repayment of borrowings required for such acquisition and redemption of investment corporation bonds (including refinance) based on the social finance framework (described in 3. below).

(Note 1) "Social bond" refers to bonds for which the entire amount of the procured funds is allocated only to initial partial or full investment into new or existing eligible social projects or refinancing and is compliant with the four core requirements of the social bond principles.

(Note 2) The first social bond of a J-REIT means the first social bond to be issued by a J-REIT based on the fact that there are no J-REITs issuing social bonds as of the date of this document. The Investment Corporation has not decided to issue social bonds and there is no guarantee that it will become the first J-REIT to issue social bonds.

(Note 3) "Social structuring agent" refers to a party supporting the issuance of social bonds through the establishment of the framework of social bonds and advice on receiving second-party opinion.

2. Objective and Background of the Issuance of Social Bonds

The total population of Japan has turned to a decreasing trend, and further decrease in population and progress of the declining birthrate and aging population are expected to be seen in the future against the backdrop of late marriage and nuclearization of households. Japan has already become a super-aged society and we recognize that the lack of healthcare facilities is a social issue.

The Investment Corporation aims to maximize unitholder value by investing healthcare-related facilities, which will become a social infrastructure, as one of its main investment targets as a bridge connecting the capital market and the healthcare industry as well as by conducting stable management under the basic philosophy of obtaining stable revenue and pursuing sustainable growth through a wide range of investments in "spaces where people live and stay."

Following its merger with Japan Senior Living Investment Corporation in March 2018, the Investment

