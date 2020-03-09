Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Real Estate Property in Japan (Papillon Plaza)

03/09/2020 | 03:03am EDT

Translation Purpose Only

March 9, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation

Takao Iwadou, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8964)

Asset Management Company:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Goro Toyama

Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director

Inquiries:

Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc.

Takashi Iwamoto

Chief Finance Officer and Director

Tel: +81-3-3289-0440

Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Real Estate Property in Japan

(Papillon Plaza)

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces the decision of Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc., the Investment Corporation's asset management company (the "Asset Management Company"), reached today, to acquire the new buildings of Papillon Plaza (the "Asset to Be Acquired," the "Acquisition"). This decision follows the Investment Corporation's efforts to advance the renovation project announced in the October 22, 2018 press release titled "Notice Concerning Execution of Basic Agreement on Renovation of Papillon Plaza" and the April 3, 2019 press release titled "Notice Concerning Partial Sale of Trust Beneficiary Rights to Real Estate Property in Japan (Papillon Plaza)" (the "Renovation Project").

1. Details of Asset to Be Acquired

(1)

Property name:

Papillon Plaza

(2)

Type of asset to be acquired:

Real estate *1

(3)

Planned acquisition price *2:

¥3,915,548,000

(4)

Contract date:

March 9, 2020

(5)

Planned acquisition date:

March 13, 2020 (Delivery and clearance date)

(6)

Seller *3:

Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd.

(7)

Broker:

None

(8)

Acquisition financing:

Self-financing and loans (planned)

(9)

Payment method:

Lump sum at the time of delivery

*1 The Asset to Be Acquired consists of the buildings constructed under the Renovation Project. On the date of the acquisition, after acquiring the Asset to Be Acquired as real estate, the Investment Corporation plans to entrust said asset, adding the rights to it to the trust in which the land interest and the building of Papillon Plaza that the Investment Corporation continues to hold are entrusted. Thereafter, the Investment Corporation's operation of the entirety of Papillon Plaza will be as a single exercise of trust beneficiary rights.

*2 The amount noted here excludes miscellaneous acquisition costs, real property taxes, city

1

Translation Purpose Only

planning taxes, consumption taxes, etc. Note that the planned acquisition price is that of only the Asset to Be Acquired, namely, the buildings constructed under the Renovation Project.

*3 Please refer to "4. Seller Profile," below.

2. Rationale

The proposed acquisition is in line with the Investment Corporation's "Basic Policy of Asset Management" and "Investment Stance" as stipulated in its Articles of Incorporation. Specifically, the Investment Corporation expects the Acquisition to help expand its asset size while enhancing the diversity of its properties in terms of geographical location and type of tenant. By doing so, the Investment Corporation aims to maintain and improve the quality, profitability and stability of its portfolio. In its decision to acquire this asset, the Asset Management Company also considered, inter alia, the following factors:

  1. Evaluation of the Site
    The Asset to Be Acquired is located approximately 1 km to the north of Hakata Station, which serves as a gateway to Kyushu with six train lines, including the Sanyo Shinkansen, Kyushu Shinkansen, other JR lines, and a subway line. It is also approximately 500 m to the south of Yoshizuka Station, which is one station away from Hakata Station on the JR Kagoshima Main Line. Based on the 2018 Basic Resident Register, the retail trading area population within a radius of 1 km is estimated at 34,000 and that within a radius of 3 km at 222,000. As such, the Asset Management Company believes the Asset to Be Acquired to be situated in an area with a population dense enough to support a neighborhood shopping center. Moreover, the Asset to Be Acquired is near central Fukuoka City. In light of this area's ongoing brisk development of condominiums and other housing, it is expected to see strong population growth going forward. In addition, the property is bordered by roads on three sides, offering excellent accessibility by car.
  2. Features of the Property
    The Asset to Be Acquired consists of the buildings constructed under the Renovation Project, which together comprise BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden, a retail facility scheduled to open on March 13, 2020 that was constructed by Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. on land owned by the Investment Corporation.
    Before the Renovation Project, the property comprised one-story retail facilities surrounding a central parking lot. By replacing these facilities with a two-story indoor mall (boasting a floor area approximately 1.2 times larger) and an outdoor courtyard, the property has been transformed into a retail facility that offers a sense of community and encourages customer circulation among retailers. With such retailers as a HalloDay supermarket, Matsumoto Kiyoshi and Daiso as well as restaurants and service outlets, the facility's tenant mix closely matches the characteristic needs of the local area. Furthermore, leveraging its favorable road access,

2

Translation Purpose Only

restaurants have been situated along the outer façade to draw in customers.

3. Details of the Asset to Be Acquired

Name of asset

Papillon Plaza

Type of asset

Real estate *1

Location (residence indication)

1-2-1 Chiyo, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka

Lot area

-

Use

-

Land

Plot ratio

-

Building to land ratio

-

Ownership

-

Structure / Number of floors

Steel frame, alloy plate flat roof,

two floors;

others

(registered)

Building

Construction completed

February 14, 2020

Gross floor area

19,545.24 m2 (registered)

Use

Department store, stores, warehouse

Ownership

Proprietary ownership

Planned acquisition price

¥3,915,548,000

Appraisal value

¥3,957,600,000

Appraiser

Japan Real Estate Institute

PML in earthquake *2

1%

Collateral

None

Lease details *3

Lessor

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited

Lessee

Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd.

Type of contract

Fixed-term building lease contract

(fixed-rent

master

lease contract)

Contract term

April 4, 2019 to March 3, 2040

Annual rent

Not disclosed *4

Termination during the contract term

Not allowed in principle

Rent revision

Not allowed in principle

Leasehold deposit

Not disclosed *4

Security deposit

None

Number of tenants

1

Total leasable floor space

19,894.65 m2

Total leased floor space

19,894.65 m2

Occupancy rate

100% (total leased floor space / total leasable floor space)

The Asset to Be Acquired and the building that the

Investment Corporation continues to hold constitute a

large-scale consumer facility and a specified large-scale

building as defined in the City Planning Act, and the land

they occupy is located in two use districts, namely a

Note

commercial district and a category 2 residential district,

with the majority located in the category 2 residential

district. As such, per the November 2007 amendment of

the City Planning Act, the property is a preexisting

non-compliant building under the

Building Standards

Act.

*1 On the date of the acquisition, after acquiring the Asset to Be Acquired as real estate, the Investment Corporation plans to entrust said asset, adding the rights to it to the trust in which the land interest and the building of Papillon Plaza that the Investment Corporation continues to

3

Translation Purpose Only

hold are entrusted. Thereafter, the Investment Corporation's operation of the entirety of Papillon Plaza will be as a single exercise of trust beneficiary rights.

*2 The assets used to calculate PML in earthquake include the building that the Investment Corporation continues to hold as of the date of this release.

*3 Based on the lease agreement valid after the additional entrustment described in note *1, above. The scope of said lease agreement includes the building that the Investment Corporation continues to hold as of the date of this release.

*4 Not disclosed, as the Investment Corporation has not obtained the lessee's permission.

4. Seller Profile

Company name

Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd.

Address

2-1-36, Noninbashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka City, Osaka

Name and title of representative

Shunsaku Morita, Representative Director and President

Capital

¥21,768,382,519 (as of September 1, 2019)

Established

July 29, 1947

Net assets

¥154,920 million (as of March 31, 2019)

Total assets

¥478,804 million (as of March 31, 2019)

Major shareholders and

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (100%)

ownership ratio

(as of March 31, 2019)

Business

Prefabricated industrial buildings, retail facility leasing,

leasing solutions, environmental greening, other businesses

Relationship with the Investment

Corporation and/or the Asset Management Company

Capital relationship

There are no notable capital relationships between the seller and the

Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company. Also,

there are no noteworthy capital relationships between the seller and

any affiliated persons or affiliated companies of the Investment

Corporation or the Asset Management Company.

Personal relationship

There are no notable personal relationships between the seller and

the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company.

Also, there are no noteworthy personal relationships between the

seller and any affiliated persons or affiliated companies of the

Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company.

Business relationship

The seller is the land tenant of Frespo Tosu (land interest), an asset

owned by the Investment Corporation, and the Investment

Corporation has formed a business-use land lease contract with the

seller regarding said asset. Furthermore, the seller has formed a

basic agreement with the Investment Corporation related to the

Renovation Project.

Status of classification as

The seller is not considered a related party of the Investment

related parties

Corporation.

5. Status of Previous Property Owners

The Asset to Be Acquired is not being acquired from a seller that has a capital relationship, personal relationship, business relationship or other relationship of interest with the Investment Corporation or Asset Management Company.

4

Translation Purpose Only

  1. SC Management Agreement
    The Investment Corporation has concluded a Basic Agreement Concerning Shopping Center Management for the operation and management of its retail facilities with Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., the parent company of the Asset Management Company, with the aim of utilizing Mitsui Fudosan's expertise. Based on the stipulations of the basic agreement, an amended SC management agreement laying out the precise scope of the operations (including property management operations) for the Assets to Be Acquired will be concluded following the Acquisition.
  2. Outlook

The Acquisition is expected to have only a minor impact on the Investment Corporation's operating forecast for the 32nd and 33rd fiscal periods ending June 30 and December 31, 2020, respectively. As such, there is no change to the forecast.

8. Other

Upon the opening of the Asset to Be Acquired, the Investment Corporation plans to change the asset

name as follows.

New name

Former name

Date of change

BRANCH Hakata Papillon

Papillon Plaza

March 13, 2020

Garden

9. Summary of Property Appraisal of Entire Property (the Asset to Be Acquired, the building that the Investment Corporation continues to hold and the land interest together)

Property name

Papillon Plaza (entire real estate property)

Appraisal value

¥10,400,000,000

Appraiser

Japan Real Estate Institute

Date of appraisal

February 19, 2020

Item

Content

Remarks

Calculated using the capitalization

method, with reference to both the value

Indicated value by income

¥10,400,000,000

indicated by the income approach

approach

obtained by the DCF method and the

value indicated by the income approach

obtained by the direct reduction method.

Direct-reduction method

¥10,500,000,000

value

Operating income

Not disclosed*

Underlying gross

Not disclosed*

income

Loss from vacancy,

Not disclosed*

etc.

Operating costs

Not disclosed*

Maintenance and

Not disclosed*

management fees

Utility costs

Not disclosed*

Repair costs

Not disclosed*

Property

Not disclosed*

5

Translation Purpose Only

Item

Content

Remarks

management fees

Tenant advertising

Not disclosed*

costs

Taxes and public

Not disclosed*

dues

Insurance premium

Not disclosed*

Not disclosed*

Other expenses

Net operating income

¥442,100,000

Operating profit on

Not disclosed*

lump-sum payments

Capital expenditure

Not disclosed*

Net income

¥442,894,000

Assessed with reference to the cap rate

for real estate with minimal investment

risk, adjusted by a spread attributable to a

comprehensive review of the target

property's location, building conditions

(age, gross floor area, facilities, etc.),

Cap rate

4.2%

other factors affecting store

competitiveness, contract terms and other

related conditions (land and building

rights, etc.). Due consideration was also

given to future uncertainties, transactional

yields, etc., of similar real estate and the

results of hearings with investors.

DCF value

¥10,300,000,000

Assessed by comprehensively taking into

account the individual

characteristics,

Discount rate

4.0%

etc., of the target property, with reference

to investment yields, etc., of similar real

estate.

Assessed by comprehensively taking into

account the future trends of investment

yields, risks associated with the target

property as an investment target, the

Terminal cap rate

4.4%

general outlook for future economic

growth and trends in real estate prices

and rents, etc., with reference to

transactional yields, etc., of similar real

estate.

Indicated value by cost approach

¥10,900,000,000

Land ratio

61.8%

Building ratio

38.2%

Due to the site characteristics, building use, and other

attributes of the entire property, demand would primarily come

Other matters considered by the

from corporate investors with the ability to raise capital and

who, in general, tend to prioritize revenue

potential in their

appraiser in carrying out the

transactions.

appraisal

Given this, the appraisal value was determined through a

combination of the direct reduction method and the DCF

method, with the cost approach value used as a reference.

  • As these items include information about the lessee that the Investment Corporation is obliged to
    6

Translation Purpose Only

keep confidential and information that could be used to calculate such information, the Asset Management Company has deemed that disclosing such items could result in the infringement of confidentiality requirements and thus prove disadvantageous to the Investment Corporation and ultimately harm the interests of unitholders and investors. Accordingly, these items are not disclosed.

Reference: Summary of Property Appraisal of the Asset to Be Acquired

Property name

Papillon Plaza (the Asset to Be Acquired)

Appraisal value

¥3,957,600,000

Appraiser

Japan Real Estate Institute

Date of appraisal

February 19, 2020

The broken out appraisal value of the Asset to Be Acquired

was determined by proportionately allocating the difference

between the value of buildings and their grounds and the total

Matters considered by the

indicated value by cost approach of land and buildings

appraiser in carrying out the

according to ratio of the indicated value by cost approach of

appraisal

the land to that of the buildings and then further proportionally

allocating the portion thus allocated to the buildings according

to the ratio of the indicated value by cost approach of the new

buildings to that of the existing building.

Attachments

  1. Map of the area around the Asset to Be Acquired and artist's rendering of the site with the completed building
  2. Overview of the investment portfolio after the Acquisition

This document is released to media organizations through the Kabuto Club (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange); the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club; and the Press Club for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Construction Paper.

Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/

7

Translation Purpose Only

1. Map of the area around the Asset to Be Acquired and artist's rendering of the site with the completed building

■ Surrounding area

■ Artist's rendering of the site with the completed building

8

Translation Purpose Only

2. Overview of the investment portfolio after the Acquisition

(Planned)

Percentage of

(Planned) acquisition

acquisition price

Property name

Location

portfolio

date

(Millions of yen)

*2

*1

AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside

Shinagawa,

August 9, 2004

20,100

5.9%

Tokyo

AEON MALL Ibaraki

Ibaraki City,

August 9, 2004

18,100

5.3%

Osaka

August 9, 2004

3,990

(initial acquisition *3)

Fukuoka City,

(initial acquisition)

2.3%

BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden *3

3,915

Fukuoka

March 13, 2020

(additional

(additional acquisition)

acquisition)

Kamiikedai Tokyu Store

Ota, Tokyo

August 9, 2004

1,490

0.4%

Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store

Kyoto City,

August 29, 2005

2,130

0.6%

Kyoto

AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae

Nagoya City,

March 23, 2006

24,800

7.3%

Aichi

Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi

Kita, Tokyo

September 29, 2006

3,100

0.9%

Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-Machi

Hiroshima City,

April 13, 2007

1,940

0.6%

(land interest)

Hiroshima

Frespo Tosu (land interest)

Tosu City, Saga

November 8, 2007

3,178

0.9%

You Me Town Hiroshima

Hiroshima City,

February 19, 2008

23,200

6.8%

Hiroshima

Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi

Suginami, Tokyo

July 4, 2008

3,560

1.1%

Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA

Iruma City,

July 10, 2008

19,900

5.9%

Saitama

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma (land interest)

Iruma City,

July 10, 2008

2,600

0.8%

Saitama

Desigual Harajuku

Shibuya, Tokyo

October 15, 2008

3,100

0.9%

Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato

Higashi-Yamato

January 13, 2009

11,600

3.4%

City, Tokyo

AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo

Nishi-Tokyo City,

February 18, 2009

3,100

0.9%

Tokyo

Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin

Fukuoka City,

December 16, 2009

3,700

1.1%

Fukuoka

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA

Iwata City,

July 2, 2010

15,200

4.5%

Shizuoka

GINZA GLASSE

Chuo, Tokyo

July 2, 2010

13,600

4.0%

Shimura Shopping Center

Itabashi, Tokyo

January 18, 2011

4,430

1.3%

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden KASUKABE

Kasukabe City,

February 16, 2011

10,000

2.9%

Saitama

Summit Store Yokohama Okano

Yokohama City,

February 24, 2012

5,700

1.7%

(land interest)

Kanagawa

VIORO

Fukuoka City,

February 28, 2012

10,100

3.0%

Fukuoka

Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE

Kyoto City,

July 4, 2012

8,800

2.6%

Kyoto

Ikebukuro Square

Toshima, Tokyo

February 1, 2013

20,400

6.0%

Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall

Kawasaki City,

January 31, 2014

7,000

2.1%

(land interest)

Kanagawa

9

Translation Purpose Only

(Planned)

Percentage of

(Planned) acquisition

acquisition price

Property name

Location

portfolio

date

(Millions of yen)

*2

*1

Annex Building:

March 25, 2014

Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO

Misato City,

Main Building:

23,770

7.0%

Saitama

April 1, 2015

August 10, 2016

(additional acquisition)

Shinsaibashi Square

Osaka City,

March 2, 2015

8,620

2.5%

Osaka

Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato

Misato City,

April 1, 2015

3,810

1.1%

(land interest)

Saitama

KOJIMA × BIC CAMERA Naha Store

Naha City,

January 25, 2016

1,850

0.5%

Okinawa

Super Viva Home Zama and Super Sanwa Zama

Zama City,

July 31, 2017

4,320

1.3%

Higashihara (land interest)

Kanagawa

Nagoya City,

March 28, 2018

4.6%

SAKAE GLOBE

March 22, 2019

15,650

Aichi

(additional acquisition)

Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki

Toshima, Tokyo

June 8, 2018

2,022

0.6%

(land interest)

March 22, 2019

6.1%

Ikebukuro GLOBE

Toshima, Tokyo

September 5, 2019

20,800

(additional acquisition)

Shinsaibashi MG Building

Osaka City,

March 22, 2019

5,840

1.7%

Osaka

TENJIN216

Fukuoka City,

March 4, 2020

2,550

0.8%

Fukuoka

La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan

Hiroshima City,

March 13, 2020

1,040

0.3%

(land interest)

Hiroshima

Total

339,006

100.0%

*1 (Planned) acquisition price amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen.

*2 Percentage of portfolio figures are based on (planned) acquisition price and are rounded to the nearest first decimal place.

*3 On April 4, 2019, the Investment Corporation sold the existing buildings of Papillon Plaza (excluding the land interest and a building that FRI continues to hold). Following the sale, the Investment Corporation owns the trust beneficiary rights to the

land interest and building that it continues to hold. However, the building that the Investment Corporation continues to hold is small and its value is judged to account for an insignificant part of the value of the all the buildings of Papillon Plaza, which include the abovementioned existing buildings sold. As such, the initial acquisition price given above is only that paid for the land of Papillon Plaza.

10

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:02:07 UTC
