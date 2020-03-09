Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Real Estate Property in Japan (Papillon Plaza) 0 03/09/2020 | 03:03am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Translation Purpose Only March 9, 2020 To All Concerned Parties 6-8-7 Ginza, Chuo-ku, Tokyo Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation Takao Iwadou, Executive Director (Securities Code: 8964) Asset Management Company: Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. Goro Toyama Chief Executive Officer and Representative Director Inquiries: Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc. Takashi Iwamoto Chief Finance Officer and Director Tel: +81-3-3289-0440 Notice Concerning the Acquisition of Real Estate Property in Japan (Papillon Plaza) Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation (the "Investment Corporation") hereby announces the decision of Mitsui Fudosan Frontier REIT Management Inc., the Investment Corporation's asset management company (the "Asset Management Company"), reached today, to acquire the new buildings of Papillon Plaza (the "Asset to Be Acquired," the "Acquisition"). This decision follows the Investment Corporation's efforts to advance the renovation project announced in the October 22, 2018 press release titled "Notice Concerning Execution of Basic Agreement on Renovation of Papillon Plaza" and the April 3, 2019 press release titled "Notice Concerning Partial Sale of Trust Beneficiary Rights to Real Estate Property in Japan (Papillon Plaza)" (the "Renovation Project"). 1. Details of Asset to Be Acquired (1) Property name: Papillon Plaza (2) Type of asset to be acquired: Real estate *1 (3) Planned acquisition price *2: ¥3,915,548,000 (4) Contract date: March 9, 2020 (5) Planned acquisition date: March 13, 2020 (Delivery and clearance date) (6) Seller *3: Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. (7) Broker: None (8) Acquisition financing: Self-financing and loans (planned) (9) Payment method: Lump sum at the time of delivery *1 The Asset to Be Acquired consists of the buildings constructed under the Renovation Project. On the date of the acquisition, after acquiring the Asset to Be Acquired as real estate, the Investment Corporation plans to entrust said asset, adding the rights to it to the trust in which the land interest and the building of Papillon Plaza that the Investment Corporation continues to hold are entrusted. Thereafter, the Investment Corporation's operation of the entirety of Papillon Plaza will be as a single exercise of trust beneficiary rights. *2 The amount noted here excludes miscellaneous acquisition costs, real property taxes, city 1 Translation Purpose Only planning taxes, consumption taxes, etc. Note that the planned acquisition price is that of only the Asset to Be Acquired, namely, the buildings constructed under the Renovation Project. *3 Please refer to "4. Seller Profile," below. 2. Rationale The proposed acquisition is in line with the Investment Corporation's "Basic Policy of Asset Management" and "Investment Stance" as stipulated in its Articles of Incorporation. Specifically, the Investment Corporation expects the Acquisition to help expand its asset size while enhancing the diversity of its properties in terms of geographical location and type of tenant. By doing so, the Investment Corporation aims to maintain and improve the quality, profitability and stability of its portfolio. In its decision to acquire this asset, the Asset Management Company also considered, inter alia, the following factors: Evaluation of the Site

The Asset to Be Acquired is located approximately 1 km to the north of Hakata Station, which serves as a gateway to Kyushu with six train lines, including the Sanyo Shinkansen, Kyushu Shinkansen, other JR lines, and a subway line. It is also approximately 500 m to the south of Yoshizuka Station, which is one station away from Hakata Station on the JR Kagoshima Main Line. Based on the 2018 Basic Resident Register, the retail trading area population within a radius of 1 km is estimated at 34,000 and that within a radius of 3 km at 222,000. As such, the Asset Management Company believes the Asset to Be Acquired to be situated in an area with a population dense enough to support a neighborhood shopping center. Moreover, the Asset to Be Acquired is near central Fukuoka City. In light of this area's ongoing brisk development of condominiums and other housing, it is expected to see strong population growth going forward. In addition, the property is bordered by roads on three sides, offering excellent accessibility by car. Features of the Property

The Asset to Be Acquired consists of the buildings constructed under the Renovation Project, which together comprise BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden, a retail facility scheduled to open on March 13, 2020 that was constructed by Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. on land owned by the Investment Corporation.

Before the Renovation Project, the property comprised one-story retail facilities surrounding a central parking lot. By replacing these facilities with a two-story indoor mall (boasting a floor area approximately 1.2 times larger) and an outdoor courtyard, the property has been transformed into a retail facility that offers a sense of community and encourages customer circulation among retailers. With such retailers as a HalloDay supermarket, Matsumoto Kiyoshi and Daiso as well as restaurants and service outlets, the facility's tenant mix closely matches the characteristic needs of the local area. Furthermore, leveraging its favorable road access, 2 Translation Purpose Only restaurants have been situated along the outer façade to draw in customers. 3. Details of the Asset to Be Acquired Name of asset Papillon Plaza Type of asset Real estate *1 Location (residence indication) 1-2-1 Chiyo, Hakata Ward, Fukuoka City, Fukuoka Lot area - Use - Land Plot ratio - Building to land ratio - Ownership - Structure / Number of floors Steel frame, alloy plate flat roof, two floors; others (registered) Building Construction completed February 14, 2020 Gross floor area 19,545.24 m2 (registered) Use Department store, stores, warehouse Ownership Proprietary ownership Planned acquisition price ¥3,915,548,000 Appraisal value ¥3,957,600,000 Appraiser Japan Real Estate Institute PML in earthquake *2 1% Collateral None Lease details *3 Lessor Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Lessee Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. Type of contract Fixed-term building lease contract (fixed-rent master lease contract) Contract term April 4, 2019 to March 3, 2040 Annual rent Not disclosed *4 Termination during the contract term Not allowed in principle Rent revision Not allowed in principle Leasehold deposit Not disclosed *4 Security deposit None Number of tenants 1 Total leasable floor space 19,894.65 m2 Total leased floor space 19,894.65 m2 Occupancy rate 100% (total leased floor space / total leasable floor space) The Asset to Be Acquired and the building that the Investment Corporation continues to hold constitute a large-scale consumer facility and a specified large-scale building as defined in the City Planning Act, and the land they occupy is located in two use districts, namely a Note commercial district and a category 2 residential district, with the majority located in the category 2 residential district. As such, per the November 2007 amendment of the City Planning Act, the property is a preexisting non-compliant building under the Building Standards Act. *1 On the date of the acquisition, after acquiring the Asset to Be Acquired as real estate, the Investment Corporation plans to entrust said asset, adding the rights to it to the trust in which the land interest and the building of Papillon Plaza that the Investment Corporation continues to 3 Translation Purpose Only hold are entrusted. Thereafter, the Investment Corporation's operation of the entirety of Papillon Plaza will be as a single exercise of trust beneficiary rights. *2 The assets used to calculate PML in earthquake include the building that the Investment Corporation continues to hold as of the date of this release. *3 Based on the lease agreement valid after the additional entrustment described in note *1, above. The scope of said lease agreement includes the building that the Investment Corporation continues to hold as of the date of this release. *4 Not disclosed, as the Investment Corporation has not obtained the lessee's permission. 4. Seller Profile Company name Daiwa Lease Co., Ltd. Address 2-1-36, Noninbashi, Chuo Ward, Osaka City, Osaka Name and title of representative Shunsaku Morita, Representative Director and President Capital ¥21,768,382,519 (as of September 1, 2019) Established July 29, 1947 Net assets ¥154,920 million (as of March 31, 2019) Total assets ¥478,804 million (as of March 31, 2019) Major shareholders and Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (100%) ownership ratio (as of March 31, 2019) Business Prefabricated industrial buildings, retail facility leasing, leasing solutions, environmental greening, other businesses Relationship with the Investment Corporation and/or the Asset Management Company Capital relationship There are no notable capital relationships between the seller and the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company. Also, there are no noteworthy capital relationships between the seller and any affiliated persons or affiliated companies of the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company. Personal relationship There are no notable personal relationships between the seller and the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company. Also, there are no noteworthy personal relationships between the seller and any affiliated persons or affiliated companies of the Investment Corporation or the Asset Management Company. Business relationship The seller is the land tenant of Frespo Tosu (land interest), an asset owned by the Investment Corporation, and the Investment Corporation has formed a business-use land lease contract with the seller regarding said asset. Furthermore, the seller has formed a basic agreement with the Investment Corporation related to the Renovation Project. Status of classification as The seller is not considered a related party of the Investment related parties Corporation. 5. Status of Previous Property Owners The Asset to Be Acquired is not being acquired from a seller that has a capital relationship, personal relationship, business relationship or other relationship of interest with the Investment Corporation or Asset Management Company. 4 Translation Purpose Only SC Management Agreement

The Investment Corporation has concluded a Basic Agreement Concerning Shopping Center Management for the operation and management of its retail facilities with Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., the parent company of the Asset Management Company, with the aim of utilizing Mitsui Fudosan's expertise. Based on the stipulations of the basic agreement, an amended SC management agreement laying out the precise scope of the operations (including property management operations) for the Assets to Be Acquired will be concluded following the Acquisition. Outlook The Acquisition is expected to have only a minor impact on the Investment Corporation's operating forecast for the 32nd and 33rd fiscal periods ending June 30 and December 31, 2020, respectively. As such, there is no change to the forecast. 8. Other Upon the opening of the Asset to Be Acquired, the Investment Corporation plans to change the asset name as follows. New name Former name Date of change BRANCH Hakata Papillon Papillon Plaza March 13, 2020 Garden 9. Summary of Property Appraisal of Entire Property (the Asset to Be Acquired, the building that the Investment Corporation continues to hold and the land interest together) Property name Papillon Plaza (entire real estate property) Appraisal value ¥10,400,000,000 Appraiser Japan Real Estate Institute Date of appraisal February 19, 2020 Item Content Remarks Calculated using the capitalization method, with reference to both the value Indicated value by income ¥10,400,000,000 indicated by the income approach approach obtained by the DCF method and the value indicated by the income approach obtained by the direct reduction method. Direct-reduction method ¥10,500,000,000 value Operating income Not disclosed* Underlying gross Not disclosed* income Loss from vacancy, Not disclosed* etc. Operating costs Not disclosed* Maintenance and Not disclosed* management fees Utility costs Not disclosed* Repair costs Not disclosed* Property Not disclosed* 5 Translation Purpose Only Item Content Remarks management fees Tenant advertising Not disclosed* costs Taxes and public Not disclosed* dues Insurance premium Not disclosed* Not disclosed* Other expenses Net operating income ¥442,100,000 Operating profit on Not disclosed* lump-sum payments Capital expenditure Not disclosed* Net income ¥442,894,000 Assessed with reference to the cap rate for real estate with minimal investment risk, adjusted by a spread attributable to a comprehensive review of the target property's location, building conditions (age, gross floor area, facilities, etc.), Cap rate 4.2% other factors affecting store competitiveness, contract terms and other related conditions (land and building rights, etc.). Due consideration was also given to future uncertainties, transactional yields, etc., of similar real estate and the results of hearings with investors. DCF value ¥10,300,000,000 Assessed by comprehensively taking into account the individual characteristics, Discount rate 4.0% etc., of the target property, with reference to investment yields, etc., of similar real estate. Assessed by comprehensively taking into account the future trends of investment yields, risks associated with the target property as an investment target, the Terminal cap rate 4.4% general outlook for future economic growth and trends in real estate prices and rents, etc., with reference to transactional yields, etc., of similar real estate. Indicated value by cost approach ¥10,900,000,000 Land ratio 61.8% Building ratio 38.2% Due to the site characteristics, building use, and other attributes of the entire property, demand would primarily come Other matters considered by the from corporate investors with the ability to raise capital and who, in general, tend to prioritize revenue potential in their appraiser in carrying out the transactions. appraisal Given this, the appraisal value was determined through a combination of the direct reduction method and the DCF method, with the cost approach value used as a reference. As these items include information about the lessee that the Investment Corporation is obliged to

6 Translation Purpose Only keep confidential and information that could be used to calculate such information, the Asset Management Company has deemed that disclosing such items could result in the infringement of confidentiality requirements and thus prove disadvantageous to the Investment Corporation and ultimately harm the interests of unitholders and investors. Accordingly, these items are not disclosed. Reference: Summary of Property Appraisal of the Asset to Be Acquired Property name Papillon Plaza (the Asset to Be Acquired) Appraisal value ¥3,957,600,000 Appraiser Japan Real Estate Institute Date of appraisal February 19, 2020 The broken out appraisal value of the Asset to Be Acquired was determined by proportionately allocating the difference between the value of buildings and their grounds and the total Matters considered by the indicated value by cost approach of land and buildings appraiser in carrying out the according to ratio of the indicated value by cost approach of appraisal the land to that of the buildings and then further proportionally allocating the portion thus allocated to the buildings according to the ratio of the indicated value by cost approach of the new buildings to that of the existing building. Attachments Map of the area around the Asset to Be Acquired and artist's rendering of the site with the completed building Overview of the investment portfolio after the Acquisition This document is released to media organizations through the Kabuto Club (the press club of the Tokyo Stock Exchange); the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Press Club; and the Press Club for the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism Construction Paper. Frontier Real Estate Investment Corporation website: https://www.frontier-reit.co.jp/eng/ 7 Translation Purpose Only 1. Map of the area around the Asset to Be Acquired and artist's rendering of the site with the completed building ■ Surrounding area ■ Artist's rendering of the site with the completed building 8 Translation Purpose Only 2. Overview of the investment portfolio after the Acquisition (Planned) Percentage of (Planned) acquisition acquisition price Property name Location portfolio date (Millions of yen) *2 *1 AEON STYLE Shinagawa Seaside Shinagawa, August 9, 2004 20,100 5.9% Tokyo AEON MALL Ibaraki Ibaraki City, August 9, 2004 18,100 5.3% Osaka August 9, 2004 3,990 (initial acquisition *3) Fukuoka City, (initial acquisition) 2.3% BRANCH Hakata Papillon Garden *3 3,915 Fukuoka March 13, 2020 (additional (additional acquisition) acquisition) Kamiikedai Tokyu Store Ota, Tokyo August 9, 2004 1,490 0.4% Belltown Tambaguchi Eki-Mae Store Kyoto City, August 29, 2005 2,130 0.6% Kyoto AEON MALL NAGOYADOME-Mae Nagoya City, March 23, 2006 24,800 7.3% Aichi Summit Store Takinogawa Momiji-Bashi Kita, Tokyo September 29, 2006 3,100 0.9% Home Center Kohnan Hiroshima Minami-Machi Hiroshima City, April 13, 2007 1,940 0.6% (land interest) Hiroshima Frespo Tosu (land interest) Tosu City, Saga November 8, 2007 3,178 0.9% You Me Town Hiroshima Hiroshima City, February 19, 2008 23,200 6.8% Hiroshima Queen's Isetan Suginami-Momoi Suginami, Tokyo July 4, 2008 3,560 1.1% Mitsui Outlet Park IRUMA Iruma City, July 10, 2008 19,900 5.9% Saitama Costco Wholesale Warehouse Iruma (land interest) Iruma City, July 10, 2008 2,600 0.8% Saitama Desigual Harajuku Shibuya, Tokyo October 15, 2008 3,100 0.9% Ito-YokadoHigashi-Yamato Higashi-Yamato January 13, 2009 11,600 3.4% City, Tokyo AEON TOWN Tanashi-Shibakubo Nishi-Tokyo City, February 18, 2009 3,100 0.9% Tokyo Don Quijote Fukuoka Tenjin Fukuoka City, December 16, 2009 3,700 1.1% Fukuoka Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport IWATA Iwata City, July 2, 2010 15,200 4.5% Shizuoka GINZA GLASSE Chuo, Tokyo July 2, 2010 13,600 4.0% Shimura Shopping Center Itabashi, Tokyo January 18, 2011 4,430 1.3% Mitsui Shopping Park LaLagarden KASUKABE Kasukabe City, February 16, 2011 10,000 2.9% Saitama Summit Store Yokohama Okano Yokohama City, February 24, 2012 5,700 1.7% (land interest) Kanagawa VIORO Fukuoka City, February 28, 2012 10,100 3.0% Fukuoka Rakuhoku HANKYU SQUARE Kyoto City, July 4, 2012 8,800 2.6% Kyoto Ikebukuro Square Toshima, Tokyo February 1, 2013 20,400 6.0% Kohnan Kawasaki-Odasakae Mall Kawasaki City, January 31, 2014 7,000 2.1% (land interest) Kanagawa 9 Translation Purpose Only (Planned) Percentage of (Planned) acquisition acquisition price Property name Location portfolio date (Millions of yen) *2 *1 Annex Building: March 25, 2014 Mitsui Shopping Park LaLaport SHIN-MISATO Misato City, Main Building: 23,770 7.0% Saitama April 1, 2015 August 10, 2016 (additional acquisition) Shinsaibashi Square Osaka City, March 2, 2015 8,620 2.5% Osaka Costco Wholesale Warehouse Shin-Misato Misato City, April 1, 2015 3,810 1.1% (land interest) Saitama KOJIMA × BIC CAMERA Naha Store Naha City, January 25, 2016 1,850 0.5% Okinawa Super Viva Home Zama and Super Sanwa Zama Zama City, July 31, 2017 4,320 1.3% Higashihara (land interest) Kanagawa Nagoya City, March 28, 2018 4.6% SAKAE GLOBE March 22, 2019 15,650 Aichi (additional acquisition) Summit Store Higashi-Nagasaki Toshima, Tokyo June 8, 2018 2,022 0.6% (land interest) March 22, 2019 6.1% Ikebukuro GLOBE Toshima, Tokyo September 5, 2019 20,800 (additional acquisition) Shinsaibashi MG Building Osaka City, March 22, 2019 5,840 1.7% Osaka TENJIN216 Fukuoka City, March 4, 2020 2,550 0.8% Fukuoka La La Chance HIROSHIMA Geihinkan Hiroshima City, March 13, 2020 1,040 0.3% (land interest) Hiroshima Total 339,006 100.0% *1 (Planned) acquisition price amounts are rounded down to the nearest million yen. *2 Percentage of portfolio figures are based on (planned) acquisition price and are rounded to the nearest first decimal place. *3 On April 4, 2019, the Investment Corporation sold the existing buildings of Papillon Plaza (excluding the land interest and a building that FRI continues to hold). Following the sale, the Investment Corporation owns the trust beneficiary rights to the land interest and building that it continues to hold. However, the building that the Investment Corporation continues to hold is small and its value is judged to account for an insignificant part of the value of the all the buildings of Papillon Plaza, which include the abovementioned existing buildings sold. As such, the initial acquisition price given above is only that paid for the land of Papillon Plaza. 10 Attachments Original document

