Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning the Court Judgment on the Resolution Rescission Action related to the Unitholders' Meeting of Sakura Sogo REIT

February 27, 2020

For Immediate Release

Real Estate Investment Trust Securities Issuer

Star Asia Investment Corporation

Representative: Atsushi Kato, Executive Director

(Code: 3468)

Asset Management Company

Star Asia Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Representative: Atsushi Kato

President and CEO

Contact: Akiko Kanno

Director and CFO

TEL: +81-3-5425-1340

Notice Concerning the Court Judgments on the Resolution Rescission Action related to the Unitholders' Meeting Convened by Lion Partners Godo Kaisha,

a unitholder of Sakura Sogo REIT Investment Corporation (held on August 30, 2019), etc.

Star Asia Investment Corporation (hereinafter "SAR") received a report from Sakura Sogo REIT Investment Corporation (hereinafter "SSR") that, with respect to the action brought against SSR for rescission of the resolution made at a unitholders' meeting (hereinafter "Action"), today the Tokyo District Court delivered a judgment as described below. In addition, SAR received a report from SSR that, with respect to the petition against SSR and SSR's executive director for an order of injunction to suspend performance of duties and to appoint an acting representative for SSR's executive director on the ground that the resolution made at the unitholders' meeting should be cancelled, today the Tokyo District Court delivered a judgment to dismiss the petition.

1. Background of the Action

Regarding the resolutions passed at SSR's extraordinary unitholders' meeting (commenced at 10:00 am of August 30, 2019) which was convened by Lion Partners Godo Kaisha, a unitholder of SSR, based on the convocation permission decision obtained from the Director of Kanto Finance Bureau dated June 28, 2019, GALAXY JREIT PTY LIMITED, a unitholder of SSR, filed action requesting the rescission of agenda items 2 and 4 which were approved by resolution at such unitholders' meeting, asserting that certain aspects of the convocation procedures and resolution procedures of the unitholders' meeting violated laws and regulations or were grossly unfair.

2. Judgement Content

The judgment dismissed the request made by the plaintiff (GALAXY JREIT PTY LIMITED).

3. Party who filed the Action

Name: GALAXY JREIT PTY LIMITED Address: Level 4, 15 Lime Street, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia

(3) Title and name of representative: Neil R.J. Werret, Representative Member

