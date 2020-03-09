Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning the Status of Share Repurchase

03/09/2020 | 03:03am EDT

Date: March 9, 2020

Listed company name: Nitto Denko Corporation

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, First Section

Code number: 6988

Company representative: Hideo Takasaki, President

Contact person: Kenjiro Asuma

Vice President

Corporate Strategy Management Division

Phone: +81-6-7632-2101

Notice Concerning the Status of Share Repurchase

(Share repurchase under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article

165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)

Nitto Denko Corporation announces the status of the share repurchase in accordance with the resolution adopted by the meeting of its Board of Directors on January 27, 2020, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3.

1. Class of shares repurchased:

Common stock

2. Number of shares repurchased: 1,628,400 shares

3.

Total repurchased amount:

JPY 9,999,616,000

4.

Method of repurchase:

Market Repurchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

5.

Repurchase period:

From February 3, 2020 to February 29, 2020

Reference

1. Details of the resolution made by the Board of Directors on January 27, 2020

(1) Class of shares to be repurchased:

Common stock

  1. Total number of repurchasable shares: 9,000,000 shares (maximum) (5.74% of the total number of shares issued [excluding treasury stock])

(3)

Total repurchase amount:

JPY 50,000,000,000 (maximum)

(4)

Repurchase period:

From February 3, 2020 to July 31, 2020

2. Cumulative total number of shares repurchased pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors (as of February 29, 2020)

(1)

Number of shares repurchased:

1,628,400 shares

(2)

Total repurchased amount:

JPY 9,999,616,000

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:02:08 UTC
