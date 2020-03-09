Japan Exchange : Notice Concerning the Status of Share Repurchase

Date: March 9, 2020
Listed company name: Nitto Denko Corporation
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo, First Section
Code number: 6988
Company representative: Hideo Takasaki, President
Contact person: Kenjiro Asuma
Vice President
Corporate Strategy Management Division
Phone: +81-6-7632-2101
Notice Concerning the Status of Share Repurchase
(Share repurchase under the provisions of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to Article
165, Paragraph 2 of the Companies Act of Japan)
Nitto Denko Corporation announces the status of the share repurchase in accordance with the resolution adopted by the meeting of its Board of Directors on January 27, 2020, pursuant to Article 156 of the Companies Act of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3.
|
1. Class of shares repurchased:
|
Common stock
2. Number of shares repurchased: 1,628,400 shares
|
3.
|
Total repurchased amount:
|
JPY 9,999,616,000
|
4.
|
Method of repurchase:
|
Market Repurchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
5.
|
Repurchase period:
|
From February 3, 2020 to February 29, 2020
【Reference】
1. Details of the resolution made by the Board of Directors on January 27, 2020
|
(1) Class of shares to be repurchased:
|
Common stock
-
Total number of repurchasable shares: 9,000,000 shares (maximum) (5.74% of the total number of shares issued [excluding treasury stock])
|
(3)
|
Total repurchase amount:
|
JPY 50,000,000,000 (maximum)
|
(4)
|
Repurchase period:
|
From February 3, 2020 to July 31, 2020
2. Cumulative total number of shares repurchased pursuant to the above resolution of the Board of Directors (as of February 29, 2020)
|
(1)
|
Number of shares repurchased:
|
1,628,400 shares
|
(2)
|
Total repurchased amount:
|
JPY 9,999,616,000
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 07:02:08 UTC