Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding Approval of Matters Related to Acquisition of Treasury Stock and the Cancellation of Treasury Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 10:03pm EST

The original disclosure in Japanese was released on November 12, 2019 at 16:00 (GMT+9)

To whom it may concern,

Company name:

Takara Holdings Inc.

Company representative:

Mutsumi Kimura, President

Securities code and stock

2531 Tokyo (1st section)

exchange listings

Inquiries:

Takuya Kakemi, General Manager

of Investor Relations Dept.

TEL:

(075)241-5124

Notice Regarding Approval of Matters Related to Acquisition of Treasury Stock and the Cancellation

of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of treasury stock based on the provision of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article

165 (2) of the Companies Act and cancellation of treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act)

The meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on November 12, 2019, approved the acquisition of treasury stock based on the provisions for Article 156 of the Companies Act described in Article 165 (3) of the same act and the cancellation of treasury stock based on the provision of Article 178 of the Companies Act. Details are as described below.

1. Reasons for the acquisition and cancellation of treasury stock

In accordance with the financial policy stated in the Takara Group Medium-Term Management Plan FY2020, which is to "maintain a strong balance sheet and make growth-oriented investments while also improving our ROE and achieving proper stock price levels by providing appropriate shareholder returns," treasury stock is to be acquired to promote the efficient use of capital in addition to raising shareholder value per share and enhancing the return of profit to shareholders.

In addition, the Company will cancel its treasury stock in accordance with the Company's policy on ownership of treasury stock.

2. Details of acquisition of treasury stock

(1)

Classification of stock to be acquired

Common stock of the Company

(2)

Number of shares to be acquired

2.0 million shares (upper limit)

(1.00% of total number of shares issued and outstanding

(excluding treasury stock))

(3) Total cost of acquisition

2.0 billion yen (upper limit)

(4)

Period of acquisition

November 18, 2019 to January 17, 2020

(5) Method of acquisition

Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange

1

3. Details of cancellation of treasury stock

(1)

Classification of stock to be cancelled

Common stock of the Company

(2) Number of shares to be cancelled

2.0 million shares (0.99% of total number of shares issued and

outstanding before cancellation)

(3)

Scheduled cancellation date

January 31, 2020

(For reference)

1. Policy on ownership of treasury stock

The meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on November 7, 2017 approved a policy that sets a target of 1% of the total number of shares issued and outstanding as the upper limit for the total number of shares of treasury stock owned with cancellation of shares in excess of this upper limit as a rule.

2. Ownership of treasury stock as of September 30, 2019

Total number of shares issued and outstanding (excluding treasury stock)

199,629,985 shares

Number of shares of treasury stock 2,069,758 shares

(1.03% of total number of shares issued and outstanding)

2

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 03:02:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:43pMACQUARIE TELECOM : Haoma Mining Recent Activities Updated November 28, 2019
PU
10:29pWYNN RESORTS : settles with pension funds over sex allegations
AQ
10:27pApollo Global sweetens bid for Tech Data in $6 billion deal
RE
10:21pSMARTPHONE BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei, OnePlus, LG & Google Pixel Cell Phone Deals Listed by Retail Egg
BU
10:08pGALILEE ENERGY : AGM Managing Director's Presentation 28 November 2019
PU
10:08pGALILEE ENERGY : Voting & Proxy Results 28 November 2019
PU
10:03pAIR NEW ZEALAND : statement on Erebus 40th anniversary
PU
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
PU
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice Regarding Approval of Matters Related to Acquisition of Treasury Stock and the Cancellation of Treasury Stock
PU
10:01pCARBONITE INVESTORS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of CARB and Tender Offer and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources
3ACRUX LIMITED : ACRUX : Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window
4WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australia's Westpac to refund people who bought shares before ..
5IOCHPE MAXION : Notice to the Market – Change in the Executive Board

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group