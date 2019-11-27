Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding Approval of Matters Related to Acquisition of Treasury Stock and the Cancellation of Treasury Stock

The original disclosure in Japanese was released on November 12, 2019 at 16:00 (GMT+9)
To whom it may concern,
|
Company name:
|
Takara Holdings Inc.
|
Company representative:
|
Mutsumi Kimura, President
|
Securities code and stock
|
2531 Tokyo (1st section)
|
exchange listings
|
|
Inquiries:
|
Takuya Kakemi, General Manager
|
|
of Investor Relations Dept.
|
TEL:
|
(075)241-5124
Notice Regarding Approval of Matters Related to Acquisition of Treasury Stock and the Cancellation
of Treasury Stock
(Acquisition of treasury stock based on the provision of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article
165 (2) of the Companies Act and cancellation of treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act)
The meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on November 12, 2019, approved the acquisition of treasury stock based on the provisions for Article 156 of the Companies Act described in Article 165 (3) of the same act and the cancellation of treasury stock based on the provision of Article 178 of the Companies Act. Details are as described below.
1. Reasons for the acquisition and cancellation of treasury stock
In accordance with the financial policy stated in the Takara Group Medium-Term Management Plan FY2020, which is to "maintain a strong balance sheet and make growth-oriented investments while also improving our ROE and achieving proper stock price levels by providing appropriate shareholder returns," treasury stock is to be acquired to promote the efficient use of capital in addition to raising shareholder value per share and enhancing the return of profit to shareholders.
In addition, the Company will cancel its treasury stock in accordance with the Company's policy on ownership of treasury stock.
|
2. Details of acquisition of treasury stock
|
|
(1)
|
Classification of stock to be acquired
|
Common stock of the Company
|
(2)
|
Number of shares to be acquired
|
2.0 million shares (upper limit)
|
|
|
(1.00% of total number of shares issued and outstanding
|
|
|
(excluding treasury stock))
|
(3) Total cost of acquisition
|
2.0 billion yen (upper limit)
|
(4)
|
Period of acquisition
|
November 18, 2019 to January 17, 2020
|
(5) Method of acquisition
|
Open market purchase through the Tokyo Stock Exchange
|
|
|
1
|
3. Details of cancellation of treasury stock
|
|
(1)
|
Classification of stock to be cancelled
|
Common stock of the Company
|
(2) Number of shares to be cancelled
|
2.0 million shares (0.99% of total number of shares issued and
|
|
|
outstanding before cancellation)
|
(3)
|
Scheduled cancellation date
|
January 31, 2020
(For reference)
1. Policy on ownership of treasury stock
The meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on November 7, 2017 approved a policy that sets a target of 1% of the total number of shares issued and outstanding as the upper limit for the total number of shares of treasury stock owned with cancellation of shares in excess of this upper limit as a rule.
|
2. Ownership of treasury stock as of September 30, 2019
|
|
Total number of shares issued and outstanding (excluding treasury stock)
|
199,629,985 shares
Number of shares of treasury stock 2,069,758 shares
(1.03% of total number of shares issued and outstanding)
2
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 03:02:11 UTC