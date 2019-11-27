Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding Approval of Matters Related to Acquisition of Treasury Stock and the Cancellation of Treasury Stock

The original disclosure in Japanese was released on November 12, 2019 at 16:00 (GMT+9)

To whom it may concern,

Company name: Takara Holdings Inc. Company representative: Mutsumi Kimura, President Securities code and stock 2531 Tokyo (1st section) exchange listings Inquiries: Takuya Kakemi, General Manager of Investor Relations Dept. TEL: (075)241-5124

Notice Regarding Approval of Matters Related to Acquisition of Treasury Stock and the Cancellation

of Treasury Stock

(Acquisition of treasury stock based on the provision of the Articles of Incorporation pursuant to the provisions of Article

165 (2) of the Companies Act and cancellation of treasury stock pursuant to Article 178 of the Companies Act)

The meeting of the Company's Board of Directors held on November 12, 2019, approved the acquisition of treasury stock based on the provisions for Article 156 of the Companies Act described in Article 165 (3) of the same act and the cancellation of treasury stock based on the provision of Article 178 of the Companies Act. Details are as described below.

1. Reasons for the acquisition and cancellation of treasury stock

In accordance with the financial policy stated in the Takara Group Medium-Term Management Plan FY2020, which is to "maintain a strong balance sheet and make growth-oriented investments while also improving our ROE and achieving proper stock price levels by providing appropriate shareholder returns," treasury stock is to be acquired to promote the efficient use of capital in addition to raising shareholder value per share and enhancing the return of profit to shareholders.

In addition, the Company will cancel its treasury stock in accordance with the Company's policy on ownership of treasury stock.