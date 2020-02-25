Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding Decision to Acquire Treasury Shares

02/25/2020 | 04:34am EST

February 21, 2020

Company

Vision Inc.

Representative

Kenichi Sano, Representative Director,

President, and CEO

First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange: 9416

Contact

Shinichi Nakamoto, Director, Managing

Executive Officer, CFO, and General Manager

of Administrative Dept.

(Tel. 03-5325-0344)

N ot i ce R egar di ng D ecis i on t o Acq uir e Tr ea s ury S har es

(Acquisition of treasury shares based on articles of incorporation established under the provisions of Article

165, Paragraph 2, of the Companies Act)

At the Board of Directors meeting held on February 21, 2020, the Company resolved matters related to the acquisition of treasury shares (described below) under the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied by replacing terms and phrases pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of said Act.

  1. Reason for the acquisition of treasury shares
    Comprehensively taking into consideration cash on hand, share price, and other factors, the Company has determined to conduct an acquisition of treasury shares with the aim of improving capital efficiency through increased flexibility.
  2. Details regarding the acquisition of treasury shares

(1)

Class of shares subject to

Common stock of the Company

acquisition

(2)

Total number of shares

Up to 909,000 shares

acquirable

(Percentage of outstanding shares [excluding treasury shares]:

1.89%)

(3)

Share acquisition price

Up to ¥1.0 billion

(4)

Acquisition method

Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange

(5)

Acquisition period

February 25, 2020 to April 30, 2020

Treasury shares held as of January 31, 2020 (Reference)

Shares outstanding

47,988,156 shares

(excluding treasury shares)

Treasury shares

1,039,044 shares

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 09:33:04 UTC
