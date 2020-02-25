Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding Decision to Acquire Treasury Shares

February 21, 2020 Company Vision Inc. Representative Kenichi Sano, Representative Director, President, and CEO First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange: 9416 Contact Shinichi Nakamoto, Director, Managing Executive Officer, CFO, and General Manager of Administrative Dept. (Tel. 03-5325-0344)

N ot i ce R egar di ng D ecis i on t o Acq uir e Tr ea s ury S har es

(Acquisition of treasury shares based on articles of incorporation established under the provisions of Article

165, Paragraph 2, of the Companies Act)

At the Board of Directors meeting held on February 21, 2020, the Company resolved matters related to the acquisition of treasury shares (described below) under the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied by replacing terms and phrases pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of said Act.

Reason for the acquisition of treasury shares

Comprehensively taking into consideration cash on hand, share price, and other factors, the Company has determined to conduct an acquisition of treasury shares with the aim of improving capital efficiency through increased flexibility. Details regarding the acquisition of treasury shares