Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding Decision to Acquire Treasury Shares

February 21, 2020
Company
Vision Inc.
Representative
Kenichi Sano, Representative Director,
President, and CEO
First section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange: 9416
Contact
Shinichi Nakamoto, Director, Managing
Executive Officer, CFO, and General Manager
of Administrative Dept.
(Tel. 03-5325-0344)
N ot i ce R egar di ng D ecis i on t o Acq uir e Tr ea s ury S har es
(Acquisition of treasury shares based on articles of incorporation established under the provisions of Article
165, Paragraph 2, of the Companies Act)
At the Board of Directors meeting held on February 21, 2020, the Company resolved matters related to the acquisition of treasury shares (described below) under the provisions of Article 156 of the Companies Act as applied by replacing terms and phrases pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 3 of said Act.
Reason for the acquisition of treasury shares
Comprehensively taking into consideration cash on hand, share price, and other factors, the Company has determined to conduct an acquisition of treasury shares with the aim of improving capital efficiency through increased flexibility.
Details regarding the acquisition of treasury shares
(1)
Class of shares subject to
Common stock of the Company
acquisition
(2)
Total number of shares
Up to 909,000 shares
acquirable
(Percentage of outstanding shares [excluding treasury shares]:
1.89%)
(3)
Share acquisition price
Up to ¥1.0 billion
(4)
Acquisition method
Market purchase on the Tokyo Stock Exchange
(5)
Acquisition period
February 25, 2020 to April 30, 2020
Treasury shares held as of January 31, 2020 (Reference)
Shares outstanding
47,988,156 shares
(excluding treasury shares)
Treasury shares
1,039,044 shares
