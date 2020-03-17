Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding Extension of Shareholder Incentive Cards' Expiry Date

03/17/2020 | 08:06am GMT

March 17, 2020

Company:

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Makoto Tani, Chairman, President & CEO

(Securities Code: 3197; TSE First Section)

Contact:

Customer Support Centre

(TEL: 0120-125-807)

Notice Regarding Extension of Shareholder Incentive Cards' Expiry Date

Kindly be informed that Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. has decided to extend the expiry date of the below shareholder incentive cards for 2 months in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Date of Right Allotment:

The end of December 2018

Timing of Delivery:

March 2019

Original Expiry Date:

March 31, 2020

New Expiry Date:

May 31, 2020

In response to the evolving coronavirus outbreak, we have introduced various hygiene measures so that our customers would be able to enjoy our restaurants.

END

Inquiries

Contact: Customer Services, Skylark Restaurants Co., Ltd.

TEL0120-125-807 (Business hours: 9AM - 6PM)

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 08:05:11 UTC
