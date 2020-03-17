Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding Extension of Shareholder Incentive Cards' Expiry Date

March 17, 2020 Company: Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. Representative: Makoto Tani, Chairman, President & CEO (Securities Code: 3197; TSE First Section) Contact: Customer Support Centre (TEL: 0120-125-807)

Notice Regarding Extension of Shareholder Incentive Cards' Expiry Date

Kindly be informed that Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. has decided to extend the expiry date of the below shareholder incentive cards for 2 months in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Date of Right Allotment: The end of December 2018 Timing of Delivery: March 2019 Original Expiry Date: March 31, 2020 New Expiry Date: May 31, 2020

In response to the evolving coronavirus outbreak, we have introduced various hygiene measures so that our customers would be able to enjoy our restaurants.

END

Inquiries

Contact: Customer Services, Skylark Restaurants Co., Ltd.

TEL：0120-125-807 (Business hours: 9AM - 6PM)