Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding Monthly Sales in March 2020 (Feb.)

March 13, 2020
Company name: RAKUS Co., Ltd.
Stock exchange listing: Tokyo
Stock code: 3923 URL https://www.rakus.co.jp/
Representative: Representative Director and President Takanori Nakamura
Inquiries: Director, Strategic Planning Department Yoshifumi Matsushima
Notice Regarding Monthly Sales in March 2020 (Feb.)
|
1.
|
Monthly sales (Consolidated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
844
|
857
|
889
|
934
|
915
|
950
|
984
|
1,001
|
1,031
|
1,036
|
1,056
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Monthly sales (Consolidated) year on year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
129.9
|
131.6
|
129.9
|
136.2
|
131.5
|
134.5
|
132.9
|
131.8
|
136.8
|
136.5
|
130.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3.
|
Cloud business sales year on year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
130.1
|
133.3
|
131.5
|
135.2
|
134.4
|
133.7
|
132.5
|
132.1
|
135.3
|
135.1
|
132.6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
IT outsourcing business sales year on year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
129.1
|
126.0
|
124.9
|
139.2
|
122.3
|
137.8
|
134.3
|
130.7
|
141.8
|
141.4
|
122.9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Cloud business monthly recurring revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
(In million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
598
|
612
|
626
|
641
|
654
|
671
|
686
|
704
|
722
|
746
|
764
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6.
|
Raku Raku Seisan year on year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
May
|
Jun.
|
Jul.
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
154.1
|
159.3
|
153.6
|
161.9
|
159.5
|
155.7
|
149.0
|
151.1
|
152.5
|
150.6
|
147.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The figures are preliminary figures and may not be subject to accounting audits and may be revised at a later date.
Disclaimer
