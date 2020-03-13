Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding Monthly Sales in March 2020 (Feb.)

March 13, 2020

Company name: RAKUS Co., Ltd.

Stock exchange listing: Tokyo

Stock code: 3923 URL https://www.rakus.co.jp/

Representative: Representative Director and President Takanori Nakamura

Inquiries: Director, Strategic Planning Department Yoshifumi Matsushima

Notice Regarding Monthly Sales in March 2020 (Feb.)

1. Monthly sales (Consolidated) (In million yen) Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. 844 857 889 934 915 950 984 1,001 1,031 1,036 1,056 2. Monthly sales (Consolidated) year on year (%) Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. 129.9 131.6 129.9 136.2 131.5 134.5 132.9 131.8 136.8 136.5 130.5 3. Cloud business sales year on year (%) Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. 130.1 133.3 131.5 135.2 134.4 133.7 132.5 132.1 135.3 135.1 132.6 4. IT outsourcing business sales year on year (%) Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. 129.1 126.0 124.9 139.2 122.3 137.8 134.3 130.7 141.8 141.4 122.9 5. Cloud business monthly recurring revenue (In million yen) Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. 598 612 626 641 654 671 686 704 722 746 764 6. Raku Raku Seisan year on year (%) Apr. May Jun. Jul. Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. 154.1 159.3 153.6 161.9 159.5 155.7 149.0 151.1 152.5 150.6 147.3

The figures are preliminary figures and may not be subject to accounting audits and may be revised at a later date.