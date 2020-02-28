Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding Petition for Emergency Suspension by the Japan Fair Trade Commission

02/28/2020 | 05:20am EST

February 28,

2020

Company name

Rakuten, Inc.

Representative

Hiroshi Mikitani

Chairman and CEO

(Stock Code:

4755

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Notice Regarding Petition for Emergency Suspension by the Japan Fair

Trade Commission

The Japan Fair Trade Commission (hereafter the "JFTC") has filed a petition for an emergency suspension order to the Tokyo District Court in accordance with Article 70- 4, Paragraph 1 of the Antimonopoly Act. The petition is in regard to the alleged violations of Article 19 (Article 2, Paragraph 9, Item 5) of the Antimonopoly Act for the "Shipping Inclusive Program Measures" (hereafter "the measures") by Rakuten Ichiba, operated by Rakuten, Inc. (hereafter "the Company").

Although the Company takes the fact that is has received an emergency suspension order in a solemn and sincere manner, and the company will respond appropriately to the court, we continue to believe the measures are in compliance with laws and regulations, and we will cooperate fully with the JFTC in order to gain its understanding.

To support the growth of Rakuten Ichiba merchants, we have been enhancing various measures. Special measures have been taken recently for merchants that are considering to close due to the measures. In addition, we will inform merchants that we will provide new support measures as a safety net, to resolve uncertainty and concerns about merchants sales and profits, and we will continue to listen carefully to the opinions of merchants and users to help improve the measures.

We will disclose the progress as soon as it is known.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 10:19:09 UTC
