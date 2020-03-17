Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding Tamron's Response to and Impact of the COVID-19 Coronavirus

Tamron Co., Ltd.

Announcement of March 16, 2020

Notice Regarding Tamron's Response to and Impact of the COVID-19 Coronavirus

The Tamron Group respectfully offers its condolences for those who have lost their lives as a result of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, and wishes a speedy recovery to those suffering from the disease. The Group would also like to inform stakeholders of the state of its response to the spread of the coronavirus infection, and its impact on Group activities, as follows.

1．The Tamron Group's basic policy

The Tamron Group is taking measures to reduce the risk of infection, with a top priority on ensuring the health and safety of its customers, Group employees and their families. At the same time, the Group is endeavoring to continue its provision of products and services that cater to the needs of its customers and society.

2．State of production at Chinese plants

The Group has production plants in China, Japan and Vietnam, and had suspended operation of its plant in Foshan (Guangdong Province, China) up until February 9 in accordance with a notice issued by the Chinese government calling for self-imposed suspension of activities. Plant operations were gradually restarted as of February 10, and although initially there was a situation in which some employees were unable to attend work, employees are now attending work as scheduled, with no current impact on plant operations.

Plants in Japan and Vietnam are operating as usual.

3．State of supply of components

With regard to the procurement of components needed for production, the Group has sought to utilize existing inventory and coordinate closely with its suppliers. Although some component supplier companies in China have been operating at below-usual levels, they are now heading towards a recovery. As a result, at this present time, the Group is successfully managing to procure components without suffering a slowdown in the supply of components that would significantly hinder production activities, and does not expect to see any such hindrance in the foreseeable future.

4．State of development efforts

With regard to its products destined for use by surveillance camera manufacturers in China, since development projects on the camera manufacturer's side will be subject to delays, the development of some products on the Tamron side will also be delayed. However, at this present time, no delays are taking place with regard to the development of Tamron's own-brand interchangeable lenses-part of its core photography-related business operations-or its development of new products in other areas or regions.