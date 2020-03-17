Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding Tamron's Response to and Impact of the COVID-19 Coronavirus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 07:25am EDT

Tamron Co., Ltd.

Announcement of March 16, 2020

Notice Regarding Tamron's Response to and Impact of the COVID-19 Coronavirus

The Tamron Group respectfully offers its condolences for those who have lost their lives as a result of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, and wishes a speedy recovery to those suffering from the disease. The Group would also like to inform stakeholders of the state of its response to the spread of the coronavirus infection, and its impact on Group activities, as follows.

1The Tamron Group's basic policy

The Tamron Group is taking measures to reduce the risk of infection, with a top priority on ensuring the health and safety of its customers, Group employees and their families. At the same time, the Group is endeavoring to continue its provision of products and services that cater to the needs of its customers and society.

2State of production at Chinese plants

The Group has production plants in China, Japan and Vietnam, and had suspended operation of its plant in Foshan (Guangdong Province, China) up until February 9 in accordance with a notice issued by the Chinese government calling for self-imposed suspension of activities. Plant operations were gradually restarted as of February 10, and although initially there was a situation in which some employees were unable to attend work, employees are now attending work as scheduled, with no current impact on plant operations.

Plants in Japan and Vietnam are operating as usual.

3State of supply of components

With regard to the procurement of components needed for production, the Group has sought to utilize existing inventory and coordinate closely with its suppliers. Although some component supplier companies in China have been operating at below-usual levels, they are now heading towards a recovery. As a result, at this present time, the Group is successfully managing to procure components without suffering a slowdown in the supply of components that would significantly hinder production activities, and does not expect to see any such hindrance in the foreseeable future.

4State of development efforts

With regard to its products destined for use by surveillance camera manufacturers in China, since development projects on the camera manufacturer's side will be subject to delays, the development of some products on the Tamron side will also be delayed. However, at this present time, no delays are taking place with regard to the development of Tamron's own-brand interchangeable lenses-part of its core photography-related business operations-or its development of new products in other areas or regions.

5State of sales

Sales in China account for around 10% of total sales of Tamron's own-brand interchangeable lenses, and in the areas of surveillance and factory automation (FA). Due to a slowdown in consumer spending and delays in shipping to camera manufactures in China, sales in China are performing more weakly than usual. However, sales in regions other than China are not seeing any major impact at this present time.

6Response to Tamron Group employees

In addition to thorough efforts to raise awareness with regard to washing hands, gargling, wearing surgical masks and various other measures to prevent the spread of infection, as a general rule, Tamron has also banned both domestic and overseas business trips. The company is also encouraging employees to come to work at different times in order to lessen the risk of infection due to overcrowding on public transportation during commuting hours.

7Impact on business results

With regard to the Group's forecast for the first half of the fiscal year, due to the circumstances mentioned above, net sales are expected to decrease as a result of the current decline in sales in China together with delays in the delivery of Tamron's products. Despite this, the impact in terms of income is expected to be minor, due to the fact that the Group is not suffering any major hindrance in terms of procurement or production at any of its production locations, including those in China, and is managing to suppress expenses.

With regard to forecasts for the fiscal year overall, the point in time at which the crisis will end is unclear. The situation remains unpredictable, and other factors may also have an impact. However, the Tamron Group will seek to ensure even stronger collaboration with its suppliers to enable it to catch up at as early a stage as possible after the crisis has been resolved to a certain extent, and to minimize any impact by suppressing expenses and taking other necessary action.

As stated above, at this present time, the Tamron Group is not facing any major problems due to its risk management and various other responses. However, current circumstances and forecasts with regard to the above are also changing on a day-to-day basis.

The Tamron Group will notify stakeholders again in the event of any new major impact expected; and will continue to pay close attention to global market trends, endeavor to gather information and take measures in coordination with partners in various areas, and work as a unified Group to minimize any impact.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 11:22:32 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:41aVENTAS : Comments on COVID-19 and Provides Update on Full-Year 2020 Guidance
BU
07:41aTRANSALTA : buying cogeneration plant in Michigan for US$27 million
AQ
07:41aAROCELL PUBL : Nomination Committee has had its first meeting
AQ
07:38aCME : Britain's FCA to keep stock markets open in face of volatility
RE
07:37aEXCLUSIVE : Airbus signals government help needed if crisis lasts months - sources
RE
07:37aCEVA : Bragi and CEVA Collaborate to Redefine Hearable Devices; New Bragi 4 operating system to capitalize on CEVA's low power audio platform and software to enable a new class of hearables configured and personalized via industry's first hearable app store
AQ
07:36aE.s.i. announces resignation of directo
AQ
07:36aINTEL : Computers That Smell Intel's Neuromorphic Chip Can Sniff out Hazardous Chemicals
AQ
07:36aXPEL : Reports Record Revenue Growth in Fourth Quarter 2019 of 47.4% Full Year Revenue Growth of 18.2%
AQ
07:36aWestport Fuel Systems Announces the Temporary Suspension of Production in Brescia Italy
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices
5RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group