Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding Withdrawal of Petition for Emergency Suspension by the Japan Fair Trade Commission

03/10/2020 | 06:04am EDT

March 10, 2020

Company name

Rakuten, Inc.

Representative

Hiroshi Mikitani

Chairman and CEO

(Stock Code: 4755

Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section)

Notice Regarding Withdrawal of Petition for Emergency Suspension by

the Japan Fair Trade Commission

As announced in the February 28, 2020 "Notice Regarding Petition for Emergency Suspension Order by the Japan Fair Trade Commission", the Japan Fair Trade Commission (hereafter the "JFTC") filed a petition for an emergency suspension order to the Tokyo District Court regarding the "Shipping Inclusive Program Measures" (hereinafter referred to as the "Measures"), in accordance with Article 70-4, Paragraph 1 of the Antimonopoly Act (hereafter the "Act"). However, we announce today that the JFTC has withdrawn this petition.

After lengthy examination of the effects of the new coronavirus infection on merchant staff resources and product purchases, etc., we will be able to start the Measures on March 18, 2020 with merchants who are ready. As for other merchants, we have selectively decided not to apply the Measures depending on the merchant.

The Company has announced the above points, provided the same explanation to the JFTC, and today the JFTC has withdrawn the petition.

The Company will promptly disclose the impact on the Company's business results of the withdrawal of this petition if any matter needed to be disclosed in the future arises.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 10:03:04 UTC
