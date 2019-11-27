Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding the Results of Purchase and the Termination of Purchase of Treasury Stock

Translation

November 27, 2019 Company name: RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION Listing: First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange Stock code: 6413 Representative: Akira Hayama, President & CEO Inquiries: Shoichi Ikejima, Managing Director and General Manager of Corporate Headquarters TEL: +81-3-5441-6611 (from overseas)

Notice Regarding the Results of Purchase and the Termination of

Purchase of Treasury Stock

(Purchase of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Corporate Law)

RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION (the "Company") announced that it purchased treasury stock from the market as shown below, pursuant to Article 156 of the Corporate Law of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Law.

It also announced the completion of the share purchase executed in compliance with the Board's resolution dated November 1, 2019.

1. Type of shares purchased: Common stock of the Company 2. Number of shares purchased: 259,200 shares 3. Total purchase cost: 499,843,700 yen 4. Purchase period: From November 13, 2019 to November 26, 2019 (based on commitment) 5. Purchase method: Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through a trust bank

●Details of purchase determined by the Board's resolution dated November 1, 2019