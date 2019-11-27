Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding the Results of Purchase and the Termination of Purchase of Treasury Stock

11/27/2019 | 01:03am EST

November 27, 2019

Company name:

RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION

Listing:

First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Stock code:

6413

Representative:

Akira Hayama, President & CEO

Inquiries:

Shoichi Ikejima, Managing Director and General Manager of Corporate Headquarters

TEL:

+81-3-5441-6611 (from overseas)

Notice Regarding the Results of Purchase and the Termination of

Purchase of Treasury Stock

(Purchase of treasury stock pursuant to the provisions of Article 165, Paragraph 2 of the Corporate Law)

RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION (the "Company") announced that it purchased treasury stock from the market as shown below, pursuant to Article 156 of the Corporate Law of Japan as applied pursuant to Article 165, Paragraph 3 of the same Law.

It also announced the completion of the share purchase executed in compliance with the Board's resolution dated November 1, 2019.

1. Type of shares purchased:

Common stock of the Company

2. Number of shares purchased:

259,200 shares

3. Total purchase cost:

499,843,700 yen

4.

Purchase period:

From November 13, 2019 to November 26, 2019 (based on

commitment)

5.

Purchase method:

Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through a trust bank

●Details of purchase determined by the Board's resolution dated November 1, 2019

1. Type of shares to be purchased:

Common stock of the Company

2. Number of shares to be purchased: Up to 400,000 shares

(Ratio against the total number of issued shares (excluding

treasury stock): 1.14%)

3. Total purchase cost:

Up to 500,000,000 yen

4.

Purchase period:

From November 13, 2019 to December 13, 2019

(based on commitment)

5.

Purchase method:

Purchased on the Tokyo Stock Exchange through a trust bank

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 06:02:02 UTC
