Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding the Transfer of a Consolidated Subsidiary (Transfer of Shares)

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY) November 26, 2019
To Our Shareholders:
Corporate Name: PROTO CORPORATION
Representative: Kenji Kamiya, President
Securities Code: 4298 (TSE and NSE 1st Section)
Contact: Akito Ode, Executive Officer
Tel: +81-52-934-2000
Notice Regarding the Transfer of a Consolidated Subsidiary (Transfer of Shares)
At the meeting of the board of directors held today, PROTO CORPORATION ("the Company") has resolved to conclude a contract for the transfer of all shares of PROTO (TAIWAN) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "PROTO (TAIWAN)"), which is a consolidated subsidiary, with Mr. Nobutaka Suzuki, who is the director and president of PROTO (TAIWAN) and one other person. Through this transfer, PROTO (TAIWAN) will be excluded from the scope of consolidation of the corporate group.
1. Reason for the transfer of shares
The Company established PROTO (TAIWAN) in 2011 for the purpose of operating the automobile-related information business globally, and has been striving to mainly establish an automobile-related ad business in Taiwan. However, a firm business foundation has not been established. Accordingly, the Company decided to transfer all shares of PROTO (TAIWAN), as part of efforts to concentrate and select items in the business portfolio.
2. Outline of the subsidiary to be transferred (PROTO (TAIWAN))
|
(1)
|
Name
|
|
PROTO (TAIWAN) Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Location
|
|
99-19-2 Section 1, Xintaiwu
|
Road, Xizhi District, New Taipei
|
|
City,Taiwan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Post and name of the
|
Director and president: Nobutaka Suzuki
|
representative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Business description
|
Operation of an automobile-related information website
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
263 million NTD（¥941 million）
|
(5)
|
Capital
|
|
For Japanese currency conversion, the exchange rate as of October 31,
|
|
|
|
2019 (1NTD = 3.58 yen) is used.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
Date of establishment
|
Dec. 5, 2011
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Major shareholder and
|
|
|
(7)
|
its shareholding ratio
|
PROTO CORPORATION
|
100%
|
(as of the end of Sep.
|
|
|
|
|
2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
This company is a 100%
|
|
|
|
Capital relation
|
consolidated subsidiary of
|
|
|
|
|
PROTO CORPORATION
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relation between
|
the
|
|
PROTO CORPORATION
|
(8)
|
listed company
|
and
|
|
dispatched a representative
|
|
said company
|
|
Personal relation
|
director (part-time), a director
|
|
|
|
|
(part-time), and an auditor (part-
|
|
|
|
|
time).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction relation
|
None
|
|
|
|
|
1
(9) Business performance and financial standing of said company in the past 3 years
|
|
Accounting period
|
Term ended Dec.
|
Term ended Dec.
|
|
Term ended Dec.
|
|
|
2016
|
2017
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
¥183 million
|
¥172 million
|
|
¥86 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
¥297 million
|
¥288 million
|
|
¥180 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets per share
|
¥6.99
|
¥6.55
|
|
¥3.29
|
|
|
Sales
|
|
¥304 million
|
¥324 million
|
|
¥243 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
¥ (54) million
|
¥ (21) million
|
|
¥ (79) million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
¥ (52) million
|
¥ (20) million
|
|
¥ (78) million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
¥ (84) million
|
¥ (20) million
|
|
¥ (78) million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income per share
|
¥ (3.22)
|
¥ (0.79)
|
|
¥ (2.97)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3. Outline of the person who will receive the shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Name
|
Nobutaka Suzuki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Address
|
Taipei City, Taiwan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital relation
|
|
None
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relation between the
|
Personal relation
|
|
None
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction relation
|
|
None
|
|
(3)
|
listed company and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Said individual is the director
|
|
|
said individual
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
and president of PROTO
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(TAIWAN).
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Name
|
Seiko Suzuki
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Address
|
Toyota City, Japan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relation between the
|
Capital relation
|
|
None
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Personal relation
|
|
None
|
|
(3)
|
listed company and
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Transaction relation
|
|
None
|
|
|
said individual
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other
|
|
None
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4. No. of shares to be transferred, and No. of shares held before and after the transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
No. of shares held
|
26,300,000 (No. of voting rights: 26,300,000) (Ratio of voting rights held:
|
|
before the transfer
|
100%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
No. of shares to be
|
26,300,000 (No. of voting rights: 26,300,000)
|
|
|
|
|
transferred
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Transfer price
|
1,000 yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
No. of shares to be
|
― (No. of voting rights: ―) (Ratio of voting rights held: ― %)
|
|
held after the transfer
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5. Schedule
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Date of resolution by
|
November 26, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
the board of directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Date of conclusion of
|
November 27, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
the contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Date of transfer of
|
January 1, 2020 (scheduled)
|
|
|
|
|
shares
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
6. Future outlook
Its effect on the consolidated performance in this fiscal year will be minor, but if there emerges any item that
should be disclosed, the Company will disclose it immediately.
3
Disclaimer
