Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding the Transfer of a Consolidated Subsidiary (Transfer of Shares)

11/25/2019 | 10:33pm EST

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY) November 26, 2019

To Our Shareholders:

Corporate Name: PROTO CORPORATION

Representative: Kenji Kamiya, President

Securities Code: 4298 (TSE and NSE 1st Section)

Contact: Akito Ode, Executive Officer

Tel: +81-52-934-2000

Notice Regarding the Transfer of a Consolidated Subsidiary (Transfer of Shares)

At the meeting of the board of directors held today, PROTO CORPORATION ("the Company") has resolved to conclude a contract for the transfer of all shares of PROTO (TAIWAN) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "PROTO (TAIWAN)"), which is a consolidated subsidiary, with Mr. Nobutaka Suzuki, who is the director and president of PROTO (TAIWAN) and one other person. Through this transfer, PROTO (TAIWAN) will be excluded from the scope of consolidation of the corporate group.

1. Reason for the transfer of shares

The Company established PROTO (TAIWAN) in 2011 for the purpose of operating the automobile-related information business globally, and has been striving to mainly establish an automobile-related ad business in Taiwan. However, a firm business foundation has not been established. Accordingly, the Company decided to transfer all shares of PROTO (TAIWAN), as part of efforts to concentrate and select items in the business portfolio.

2. Outline of the subsidiary to be transferred (PROTO (TAIWAN))

(1)

Name

PROTO (TAIWAN) Co., Ltd.

(2)

Location

99-19-2 Section 1, Xintaiwu

Road, Xizhi District, New Taipei

City,Taiwan

(3)

Post and name of the

Director and president: Nobutaka Suzuki

representative

(4)

Business description

Operation of an automobile-related information website

263 million NTD¥941 million

(5)

Capital

For Japanese currency conversion, the exchange rate as of October 31,

2019 (1NTD = 3.58 yen) is used.

(6)

Date of establishment

Dec. 5, 2011

Major shareholder and

(7)

its shareholding ratio

PROTO CORPORATION

100%

(as of the end of Sep.

2019)

This company is a 100%

Capital relation

consolidated subsidiary of

PROTO CORPORATION

Relation between

the

PROTO CORPORATION

(8)

listed company

and

dispatched a representative

said company

Personal relation

director (part-time), a director

(part-time), and an auditor (part-

time).

Transaction relation

None

1

(9) Business performance and financial standing of said company in the past 3 years

Accounting period

Term ended Dec.

Term ended Dec.

Term ended Dec.

2016

2017

2018

Net assets

¥183 million

¥172 million

¥86 million

Total assets

¥297 million

¥288 million

¥180 million

Net assets per share

¥6.99

¥6.55

¥3.29

Sales

¥304 million

¥324 million

¥243 million

Operating income

¥ (54) million

¥ (21) million

¥ (79) million

Ordinary income

¥ (52) million

¥ (20) million

¥ (78) million

Net income

¥ (84) million

¥ (20) million

¥ (78) million

Net income per share

¥ (3.22)

¥ (0.79)

¥ (2.97)

3. Outline of the person who will receive the shares

(1)

Name

Nobutaka Suzuki

(2)

Address

Taipei City, Taiwan

Capital relation

None

Relation between the

Personal relation

None

Transaction relation

None

(3)

listed company and

Said individual is the director

said individual

Other

and president of PROTO

(TAIWAN).

(1)

Name

Seiko Suzuki

(2)

Address

Toyota City, Japan

Relation between the

Capital relation

None

Personal relation

None

(3)

listed company and

Transaction relation

None

said individual

Other

None

4. No. of shares to be transferred, and No. of shares held before and after the transfer

(1)

No. of shares held

26,300,000 (No. of voting rights: 26,300,000) (Ratio of voting rights held:

before the transfer

100%)

(2)

No. of shares to be

26,300,000 (No. of voting rights: 26,300,000)

transferred

(3)

Transfer price

1,000 yen

(4)

No. of shares to be

(No. of voting rights: ) (Ratio of voting rights held: %)

held after the transfer

5. Schedule

(1)

Date of resolution by

November 26, 2019

the board of directors

(2)

Date of conclusion of

November 27, 2019

the contract

(3)

Date of transfer of

January 1, 2020 (scheduled)

shares

2

6. Future outlook

Its effect on the consolidated performance in this fiscal year will be minor, but if there emerges any item that

should be disclosed, the Company will disclose it immediately.

3

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 03:32:01 UTC
