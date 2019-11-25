Japan Exchange : Notice Regarding the Transfer of a Consolidated Subsidiary (Transfer of Shares)

(TRANSLATION FOR REFERENCE ONLY) November 26, 2019

To Our Shareholders:

Corporate Name: PROTO CORPORATION

Representative: Kenji Kamiya, President

Securities Code: 4298 (TSE and NSE 1st Section)

Contact: Akito Ode, Executive Officer

Tel: +81-52-934-2000

Notice Regarding the Transfer of a Consolidated Subsidiary (Transfer of Shares)

At the meeting of the board of directors held today, PROTO CORPORATION ("the Company") has resolved to conclude a contract for the transfer of all shares of PROTO (TAIWAN) Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "PROTO (TAIWAN)"), which is a consolidated subsidiary, with Mr. Nobutaka Suzuki, who is the director and president of PROTO (TAIWAN) and one other person. Through this transfer, PROTO (TAIWAN) will be excluded from the scope of consolidation of the corporate group.

1. Reason for the transfer of shares

The Company established PROTO (TAIWAN) in 2011 for the purpose of operating the automobile-related information business globally, and has been striving to mainly establish an automobile-related ad business in Taiwan. However, a firm business foundation has not been established. Accordingly, the Company decided to transfer all shares of PROTO (TAIWAN), as part of efforts to concentrate and select items in the business portfolio.

2. Outline of the subsidiary to be transferred (PROTO (TAIWAN))

(1) Name PROTO (TAIWAN) Co., Ltd. (2) Location 99-19-2 Section 1, Xintaiwu Road, Xizhi District, New Taipei City,Taiwan (3) Post and name of the Director and president: Nobutaka Suzuki representative (4) Business description Operation of an automobile-related information website 263 million NTD（¥941 million） (5) Capital For Japanese currency conversion, the exchange rate as of October 31, 2019 (1NTD = 3.58 yen) is used. (6) Date of establishment Dec. 5, 2011 Major shareholder and (7) its shareholding ratio PROTO CORPORATION 100% (as of the end of Sep. 2019) This company is a 100% Capital relation consolidated subsidiary of PROTO CORPORATION Relation between the PROTO CORPORATION (8) listed company and dispatched a representative said company Personal relation director (part-time), a director (part-time), and an auditor (part- time). Transaction relation None

1