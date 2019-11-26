Japan Exchange : Notice concerning Completion of Acquisition of Asset (Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building)

October 31, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Koji Hashimoto, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Koji Hashimoto, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Managing Director Finance & Administration Division

TEL:+81-3-3242-7155

Notice concerning Completion of Acquisition of Asset (Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building)

One REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it today completed the acquisition of an asset announced in "Notice concerning Asset Transfer (CP10 Building and MY Atsugi Building) and Acquisition (Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building)" dated October 15, 2019, as follows.

1. Overview of Acquisition

Acquisition Property Property name Location Acquired Seller (Note 2) price No. (Note1) property (million yen) (Note 3) OT-20 Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building Shinagawa- Trust beneficiary Undisclosed 4,500 ku, Tokyo rights

(Note 1) The "Location" column contains the minimum independent administrative district where the property is located.

(Note 2) Undisclosed as no consent has been obtained from the seller for disclosure of its name. The seller does not fall under the category of "interested persons, etc." defined in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations or "an interested party" defined in the internal regulations concerning trading with an interested party of Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd., the asset management company to which One REIT entrusts management of its assets.

(Note 3) The "Acquisition price" column contains the trading value of the asset (excluding equivalent to consumption tax, etc.) described in the sale and purchase agreement of trust beneficiary rights related to the acquired property.

2. Others

Please refer to the press release "Notice concerning Asset Transfer (CP10 Building and MY Atsugi Building) and Acquisition (Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building)" dated October 15, 2019, for the details of the acquisition of Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building.

One REIT corporate website: http://www.one-reit.com/en/

1 / 1