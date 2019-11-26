Japan Exchange : Notice concerning Completion of Asset Transfer (CP10 Building)

October 17, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Koji Hashimoto, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Koji Hashimoto, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Managing Director Finance & Administration Division

TEL: +81-3-3242-7155

Notice concerning Completion of Asset Transfer (CP10 Building)

One REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it today completed the asset transfer announced in "Notice concerning Asset Transfer (CP10 Building and MY Atsugi Building) and Acquisition (Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building)" dated October 15, 2019, as follows.

1. Overview of Transfer

Property No. Property name Asset to be transferred Transfer Price (Note) OT-4 CP10 Building Trust beneficiary rights 3,400 million yen

(Note) The transfer price excludes transfer costs, adjusted amount of fixed asset tax and city planning tax, consumption tax and local consumption tax, etc.

2. Others

Please refer to the press release "Notice concerning Asset Transfer (CP10 Building and MY Atsugi Building) and Acquisition (Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building)" dated October 15, 2019 for the details of the transfer of CP10 Building.

One REIT corporate website: http://www.one-reit.com/en/

1 / 1