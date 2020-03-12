Japan Exchange : Notice concerning Completion of Asset Transfer (MY Atsugi Building)

March 3, 2020
To All Concerned Parties
Name of REIT Issuer
One REIT, Inc.
2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Koji Hashimoto, Executive Director
(TSE Code: 3290)
Contact:
Asset Management Company
Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.
Koji Hashimoto, Chief Executive Officer
Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,
Managing Director Finance & Administration Division
TEL: +81-3-3242-7155
Notice concerning Completion of Asset Transfer (MY Atsugi Building)
One REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it today completed the asset transfer announced in "Notice concerning Asset Transfer (CP10 Building and MY Atsugi Building) and Acquisition (Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building)" dated October 15, 2019, as follows.
1. Overview of Transfer
|
|
Property No.
|
|
|
Property name
|
|
|
Asset to be transferred
|
|
Transfer Price
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OT-12
|
|
MY Atsugi Building
|
|
Trust beneficiary rights
|
1,360 million yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Note) The transfer price excludes transfer costs, adjusted amount of fixed asset tax and city planning tax, consumption tax and local consumption tax, etc.
2. Others
Please refer to the press release "Notice concerning Asset Transfer (CP10 Building and MY Atsugi Building) and Acquisition (Nishi-Gotanda 102 Building)" dated October 15, 2019 for the details of the transfer of CP10 Building.
