Japan Exchange : Notice concerning Execution of Put/Call Options

February 21, 2020

Invincible Investment Corporation

(Securities code: 8963)

Consonant Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Notice concerning Execution of Put/Call Options

Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") announces today that it has decided to enter into a series of contracts where INV is purchasing Put Options and selling Call Options on the JPY-USD (the "Contracts") in order to hedge the foreign currency risk of USD based revenue from the Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & SPA and the Sunshine Suites Resort (the "Cayman Hotels"). INV will maintain the put/call options that have not expired yet, as announced in "Notice concerning Cancel of Existing Foreign Exchange Forward and Execution of Put/Call Options" dated November 2, 2018 and "Notice concerning Execution of Put/Call Options" dated March 4, 2019.

The Contracts were entered into as Puts and Calls to allow a fixed exchange rate of 110 JPY to one US Dollar for a period through December 31, 2021 at a cost of approximately 30 million JPY. INV believes these contracts benefit INV to help hedge against any USD-JPY fluctuation through the end of 2021. INV is hedging amounts that are estimated to be 85% of the estimated NOI amount from the Cayman Hotels from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, which is in line with the past options.

1. Overview of the new put and call options

The below are the specific details around the purchase of four put options and the sale of four call options.

Purchase of Put Options

(1) Counterparty Nomura Securities Co., Ltd. (2) Contract amount USD 12,553,000 (Note1) (3) Contract Type Purchase of Put Option (4) Forward exchange rate 1 USD = 110.00 JPY (5) Agreement date February 21, 2020 (6) Expiration date April 8, 2021

