Japan Exchange : Notice concerning Loan Transfer

February 28, 2020
To All Concerned Parties
Name of REIT Issuer:
Invincible Investment Corporation
Naoki Fukuda, Executive Director
(Securities code: 8963)
Asset Manager:
Consonant Investment Management Co., Ltd.
Naoki Fukuda, President & CEO
Contact: Jun Komo
General Manager of Planning Department
(Tel. +81-3-5411-2731)
Notice concerning Loan Transfer
Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") provided consent today to the partial transfer of its existing loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited to Momiji Bank,Ltd. ("Momiji Bank") and The Kiyo Bank, Ltd. ("The Kiyo Bank").
As a result of introducing Momiji Bank and The Kiyo Bank as new lenders, INV's lender formation has been further strengthened and the number of lenders increased from 26 to 28.
Details are as follows.
1. Overview of Loan Transfer
Financial institution transferring INV's loan: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
Financial institutions to which INV's loan was transferred to:
Momiji Bank The Kiyo Bank
Transferred Loan:
A total of JPY 1,500 million of the New Syndicate Loan (P) as announced in the release "Notice concerning Debt Financing" dated December 9, 2019. The breakdown of loans is as follows.
(i) Momiji Bank
JPY 1,000 million of the JPY 4,550 million five-year loan
This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on February 28, 2020 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects.
(ii) The Kiyo Bank
JPY 500 million of the JPY 4,550 million five-year loan
Date of loan transfer agreement February 28, 2020
Date of transfer February 28, 2020
There is no change to the contents of the loan agreements, including the loan terms and conditions due to the loan transfer.
Future outlook
The loan transfer is expected to have no impact on INV's financial forecasts.
Other matters necessary for investors' appropriate understanding/judgment of the concerned information
With respect to the risks associated with the loan transfer, there will be no change that substantially affects the matters stated in the "Investment Risks" (toshi risuku) stated in the securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended June 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) filed on September 24, 2019.
Website of INV: https://www.invincible-inv.co.jp/en
【Reference】
■ Lender formation
Before the Transaction
(as of February 27, 2020)
After the Transaction
(as of February 28, 2020)
(Note) Percentages are rounded to the nearest one decimal place.
