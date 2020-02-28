Japan Exchange : Notice concerning Loan Transfer

[For Information Purpose Only.

February 28, 2020

Notice concerning Loan Transfer

Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") provided consent today to the partial transfer of its existing loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited to Momiji Bank,Ltd. ("Momiji Bank") and The Kiyo Bank, Ltd. ("The Kiyo Bank").

As a result of introducing Momiji Bank and The Kiyo Bank as new lenders, INV's lender formation has been further strengthened and the number of lenders increased from 26 to 28.

Details are as follows.

1. Overview of Loan Transfer

Financial institution transferring INV's loan: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited Financial institutions to which INV's loan was transferred to:

Momiji Bank The Kiyo Bank Transferred Loan:

A total of JPY 1,500 million of the New Syndicate Loan (P) as announced in the release "Notice concerning Debt Financing" dated December 9, 2019. The breakdown of loans is as follows.

(i) Momiji Bank

JPY 1,000 million of the JPY 4,550 million five-year loan

