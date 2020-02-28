Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice concerning Loan Transfer

02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST

[For Information Purpose Only.

The Japanese language press release should be referred to as the original.]

February 28, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer:

Invincible Investment Corporation

Naoki Fukuda, Executive Director

(Securities code: 8963)

Asset Manager:

Consonant Investment Management Co., Ltd.

Naoki Fukuda, President & CEO

Contact: Jun Komo

General Manager of Planning Department

(Tel. +81-3-5411-2731)

Notice concerning Loan Transfer

Invincible Investment Corporation ("INV") provided consent today to the partial transfer of its existing loan from Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited to Momiji Bank,Ltd. ("Momiji Bank") and The Kiyo Bank, Ltd. ("The Kiyo Bank").

As a result of introducing Momiji Bank and The Kiyo Bank as new lenders, INV's lender formation has been further strengthened and the number of lenders increased from 26 to 28.

Details are as follows.

1. Overview of Loan Transfer

  1. Financial institution transferring INV's loan: Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited
  2. Financial institutions to which INV's loan was transferred to:
    Momiji Bank The Kiyo Bank
  3. Transferred Loan:

A total of JPY 1,500 million of the New Syndicate Loan (P) as announced in the release "Notice concerning Debt Financing" dated December 9, 2019. The breakdown of loans is as follows.

(i) Momiji Bank

JPY 1,000 million of the JPY 4,550 million five-year loan

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on February 28, 2020 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects.

1

(ii) The Kiyo Bank

JPY 500 million of the JPY 4,550 million five-year loan

    1. Date of loan transfer agreement February 28, 2020
    2. Date of transfer February 28, 2020
      There is no change to the contents of the loan agreements, including the loan terms and conditions due to the loan transfer.
  2. Future outlook
    The loan transfer is expected to have no impact on INV's financial forecasts.
  3. Other matters necessary for investors' appropriate understanding/judgment of the concerned information
    With respect to the risks associated with the loan transfer, there will be no change that substantially affects the matters stated in the "Investment Risks" (toshi risuku) stated in the securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended June 2019 (from January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019) filed on September 24, 2019.

Website of INV: https://www.invincible-inv.co.jp/en

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on February 28, 2020 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects.

2

Reference

Lender formation

Before the Transaction

(as of February 27, 2020)

After the Transaction

(as of February 28, 2020)

(Note) Percentages are rounded to the nearest one decimal place.

This English language notice is a translation of the Japanese-language notice released on February 28, 2020 and was prepared solely for the convenience of, and reference by, non-Japanese investors. It is not intended as an inducement or solicitation for investment. We caution readers to undertake investment decisions based on their own investigation and responsibility. This translation of the original Japanese-language notice is provided for informational purposes only, and no warranties or assurances are given regarding the accuracy or completeness of this English translation. Readers are advised to read the original Japanese-language notice. In the event of any discrepancy between this translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail in all respects.

3

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
