Japan Exchange : Notice concerning Obtainment of Preferential Negotiation Rights for Acquisition of a Property (REID-C Chiba Ekimae Building)

February 28, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

Name of REIT Issuer

One REIT, Inc.

2-1-3 Nihonbashi, Chuo-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Koji Hashimoto, Executive Director

(TSE Code: 3290)

Contact:

Asset Management Company

Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd.

Koji Hashimoto, Chief Executive Officer

Contact Person: Takeshi Akimoto,

Managing Director Finance & Administration Division

TEL: +81-3-3242-7155

Notice concerning Obtainment of Preferential Negotiation Rights for Acquisition of a Property

(REID-C Chiba Ekimae Building)

One REIT, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "One REIT") announced that it today obtained preferential negotiation rights for the acquisition of the trust beneficiary right (hereinafter referred to as the "Property") to REID-C Chiba Ekimae Building (hereinafter referred to as the "Real Estate") (hereinafter referred to as the "Preferential Negotiation Rights") as follows.

1. Overview of the Preferential Negotiation Rights

(1) Target asset Trust beneficiary right to REID-C Chiba Ekimae Building (Please refer to "3. Features and Overview of the Real Estate" for the details of the Real Estate.) (2) Entity from which One REIT Not disclosed(Note) obtained the Preferential Negotiation Rights (3) Description of the Preferential Right to preferential negotiation for One REIT regarding acquisition of the Property Negotiation Rights (4) Exercise period of the From February 28, 2020, to September 30, 2021 Preferential Negotiation Rights (5) Period allowed for sale From September 1, 2020, to September 30, 2021 (6) Terms and conditions for The following conditions shall be met: exercising the Preferential 1) The purchase price is at least 4,475 million yen (excluding consumption tax) Negotiation Rights 2) The transaction date is on a business day during the period allowed for sale (Note) Although the entity is a domestic business company, the name is not disclosed as consent for disclosure has not been obtained as of the date of this document.

One REIT has the Preferential Negotiation Rights, but this is a right to negotiation and One REIT will not be obliged to acquire the Property. Furthermore, presently, this does not constitute a decision by One REIT to acquire the Property nor guarantee that One REIT can acquire the Property.

The obtainment of the Preferential Negotiation Rights does not fall under the category of a transaction with "an interested person, etc." as defined in the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations or "a transaction with interested parties" as set forth in the interested party transaction rules of Mizuho REIT Management Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as the "Asset Management Company"). However, as the counterparty falls under the category of "interested parties" as set forth in the interested party transaction rules of the Asset Management Company, if One REIT acquires the Property in the future, it will fall under the category of "a transaction with interested parties," and thus the decision shall be made after predetermined procedures are taken in accordance with the internal rules and regulations of the Asset Management Company and One REIT. Furthermore, neither One REIT nor the Asset Management Company will pay consideration to the seller for the obtainment of the Preferential Negotiation Rights.

