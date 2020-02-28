Japan Exchange : Notice concerning Organizational Changes and Personnel Changes

February 28, 2020
For Immediate Release
Listed company name:
SANKYO CO., LTD.
Representative:
Kimihisa Tsutsui
President & COO
(TSE 1st Sec. Code 6417)
Contact:
Yoko Oshima
Executive Operating Officer
TEL.: +81-3-5778-7777
Notice concerning Organizational Changes and Personnel Changes
SANKYO Co, Ltd. today announced that the decision was taken to implement the organizational changes and personnel changes described below.
1. Organizational Changes (effective April 1, 2020)
The Product Strategy Office of the Product Management Division will be renamed as the Product Strategy Department.
The aim of this change is to strengthen the structure for collecting, analyzing and utilizing information in order to further enhance product appeal.
2.Personnel Changes of Operating Officers(effective April 1, 2020)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Akihiko
Senior Executive Vice President
Representative Director, SANKYO-EXCEL CO.,LTD
Ishihara
General Manager of Corporate Planning Division
Fumitaka
Operating Officer
Operating Officer
Purchasing and Quality Specialist ;
General Manager of Purchasing Department ;
Sekine
Manufacturing Division
Product Management Division
3. Personnel Changes of General Managers etc. (effective April 1, 2020)
Name
New Position
Current Position
Katsuya
Representative Director,
Technorogy Specialist ;
|
Okabe
SANKYO-EXCEL CO.,LTD (*)
Product Management Division
|
Koji
General Manager of Product Strategy Department ;
Office Manager of Product Strategy Office ;
Hasegawa
Product Management Division
Product Management Division
Takashi
General Manager of Purchasing Department ;
Deputy General Manager of Purchasing Department ;
Haneji
Product Management Division
Product Management Division
(*)SANKYO-EXCEL CO., LTD is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.
This material is an English translation of Japanese announcement made on February 28, 2020. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this translation are not guaranteed.