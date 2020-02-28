Japan Exchange : Notice concerning Organizational Changes and Personnel Changes

February 28, 2020

For Immediate Release

Listed company name: SANKYO CO., LTD. Representative: Kimihisa Tsutsui President & COO (TSE 1st Sec. Code 6417) Contact: Yoko Oshima Executive Operating Officer TEL.: +81-3-5778-7777

Notice concerning Organizational Changes and Personnel Changes

SANKYO Co, Ltd. today announced that the decision was taken to implement the organizational changes and personnel changes described below.

1. Organizational Changes (effective April 1, 2020)

The Product Strategy Office of the Product Management Division will be renamed as the Product Strategy Department.

The aim of this change is to strengthen the structure for collecting, analyzing and utilizing information in order to further enhance product appeal.

2.Personnel Changes of Operating Officers(effective April 1, 2020)

Name New Position Current Position Akihiko Senior Executive Vice President Representative Director, SANKYO-EXCEL CO.,LTD Ishihara General Manager of Corporate Planning Division Fumitaka Operating Officer Operating Officer Purchasing and Quality Specialist ; General Manager of Purchasing Department ; Sekine Manufacturing Division Product Management Division

3. Personnel Changes of General Managers etc. (effective April 1, 2020)

Name New Position Current Position

Katsuya Representative Director, Technorogy Specialist ; Okabe SANKYO-EXCEL CO.,LTD (*) Product Management Division Koji General Manager of Product Strategy Department ; Office Manager of Product Strategy Office ; Hasegawa Product Management Division Product Management Division Takashi General Manager of Purchasing Department ; Deputy General Manager of Purchasing Department ; Haneji Product Management Division Product Management Division

(*)SANKYO-EXCEL CO., LTD is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

This material is an English translation of Japanese announcement made on February 28, 2020. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this translation are not guaranteed.