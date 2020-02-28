Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice concerning Organizational Changes and Personnel Changes

02/28/2020 | 01:03am EST

February 28, 2020

For Immediate Release

Listed company name:

SANKYO CO., LTD.

Representative:

Kimihisa Tsutsui

President & COO

(TSE 1st Sec. Code 6417)

Contact:

Yoko Oshima

Executive Operating Officer

TEL.: +81-3-5778-7777

Notice concerning Organizational Changes and Personnel Changes

SANKYO Co, Ltd. today announced that the decision was taken to implement the organizational changes and personnel changes described below.

1. Organizational Changes (effective April 1, 2020)

The Product Strategy Office of the Product Management Division will be renamed as the Product Strategy Department.

The aim of this change is to strengthen the structure for collecting, analyzing and utilizing information in order to further enhance product appeal.

2.Personnel Changes of Operating Officers(effective April 1, 2020)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Akihiko

Senior Executive Vice President

Representative Director, SANKYO-EXCEL CO.,LTD

Ishihara

General Manager of Corporate Planning Division

Fumitaka

Operating Officer

Operating Officer

Purchasing and Quality Specialist ;

General Manager of Purchasing Department ;

Sekine

Manufacturing Division

Product Management Division

3. Personnel Changes of General Managers etc. (effective April 1, 2020)

Name

New Position

Current Position

Katsuya

Representative Director,

Technorogy Specialist ;

Okabe

SANKYO-EXCEL CO.,LTD (*)

Product Management Division

Koji

General Manager of Product Strategy Department ;

Office Manager of Product Strategy Office ;

Hasegawa

Product Management Division

Product Management Division

Takashi

General Manager of Purchasing Department ;

Deputy General Manager of Purchasing Department ;

Haneji

Product Management Division

Product Management Division

(*)SANKYO-EXCEL CO., LTD is a consolidated subsidiary of the Company.

This material is an English translation of Japanese announcement made on February 28, 2020. Although the Company intended to faithfully translate the Japanese document into English, the accuracy and correctness of this translation are not guaranteed.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 06:02:06 UTC
