Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Notice of Administrative Changes and Transfer of Personnel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/24/2019 | 11:03pm EST

(Translation)

Dear Sirs and Madams,

November 25, 2019

Name of Company:

Shiseido Company, Limited

Name of Representative:

Masahiko Uotani

President and CEO

(Representative Director)

(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Harumoto Kitagawa

Vice President

Investor Relations Department

(Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)

Notice of Administrative Changes and Transfer of Personnel

Shiseido Company, Limited hereby announces that it will implement partial organizational reforms and personnel transfers as detailed below, effective January 1, 2020.

Note

1. Partial Organizational Reforms

  • Newly establish Corporate Transformation Acceleration Division, which will supervise Corporate Strategy Department, Consumer & Market Intelligence Department (to be established), and Business Development Department, in order to further accelerate the transformation of the entire Shiseido Group with the aim to continuously strengthen implementation of VISION 2020, and strengthen the formulation and implementation of the next medium-to-long-term strategy.
  • Contribute to continuous growth of the global business of Shiseido by strengthening our intelligence capability regarding macroeconomics as well as consumers and markets through Consumer & Market Intelligence Department, to be established.
  • Dissolve Global Prestige Brands Division due to the restructuring of brand holding organizations, with Clé de Peau Beauté Global Brand Unit and SHISEIDO Global Brand Unit under Global Prestige Brands Division to become independent.
  • Establish ELIXIR Global Brand Unit and ANESSA Global Brand Unit, which will take over the business operations as the brand holder of ELIXIR and ANESSA from Shiseido Japan Co., Ltd. for the purpose of further driving the growth of our business and enhance the presence of our brands not only in Japan but also in Asian, European, and North American markets, and increasing our presence in the global market.
  • Newly establish THE GINZA Global Brand Unit to accelerate the growth of THE GINZA brand business in Asia.

1

  • To carry out planning and implementation of supply network strategy, integrate the global partnership operations of Global Initiative Department into Supply Network Strategy Department.
  • Dissolve Global Initiative Department due to the integration of its operations into Supply Network Strategy Department and Business Transformation Department.
  • Newly establish Supply Network Fundamental Development Department with such operations as recruiting, training, IT maintenance, and establishing Shiseido Kyushu Fukuoka Factory in Kurume City, which are related to infrastructure maintenance in the supply network domain.
  • Newly establish Global Brands S&OP Department, which will supervise operations for global brands dispersed across HQ and each region.
  • Transfer the production planning and material procurement functions of Supply & Purchasing Department to Demand & Supply Planning Department, and rename Supply & Purchasing Department to Purchasing Department for the purpose of strengthening the inventory management of finished products and materials.
  • Create the position of Head of Transformation, Osaka Factories, which will supervise and manage the Osaka Ibaraki Factory and the current Osaka Factory in order to implement new functions allocation and organization planning for both factories.
  • Rename Project Office, New Plant & Distribution Center to Osaka Ibaraki Factory, which is preparing to start operation of said factory.
  • Use the wording of Research & Innovation (R&I) to specify Research & Development (R&D) with the purpose of further increasing employee awareness about the importance of striving to create innovation. Change the names of all departments concerned.
  • Transfer the authority over the management of Incubation Center to Chief Product Innovation Officer from Chief Innovation Officer for the purpose of accelerating the application of research incubation activities for current business.
  • Newly establish FS Innovation Center by integrating and streamlining the operations of Frontier Science Business Department and Incubation Center for the purpose of accelerating the commercialization of highly marketable research seeds.

2. Transfers of Personnel

Name

New Title

Current Title

Masaki Dozono

Vice President, Internal Audit

Vice President, Financial Accounting

Department

Department

Takayuki Yokota

Vice President, Financial Accounting

Vice President, HQ Finance

Department

Masaki Uemura

Vice President, FS Innovation Center,

Vice President, Frontier Science

Global Innovation Center

Business Department

Hidefumi Araki

Vice President, R&I Strategy

Vice President, R&D Strategy

Department,

Department,

Global Innovation Center

Global Innovation Center

Vice President, Incubation Center,

Global Innovation Center

2

Tomohiko Kimura

Vice President, Packaging Innovation

Vice President, Packaging

Center,

Development Center,

Global Innovation Center

Global Innovation Center

Katsunori Yoshida

Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Chief Product Innovation Officer

Chief Product Development Officer

Vice President, Cosmetics R&I

Vice President, Cosmetics R&D

Center,

Center,

Global Innovation Center

Global Innovation Center

Vice President, Process Engineering

Vice President, Process Engineering

Innovation Center,

Development Center,

Global Innovation Center

Global Innovation Center

Mika Inoue

Corporate Officer

Senior Vice President, R&D

Chief Regulatory Officer

Vice President, Cosmetics Technical

Vice President, Cosmetics Technical

Information Development Center,

Information Innovation Center,

Global Innovation Center

Global Innovation Center

Seika Teranishi

Vice President, ELIXIR Global

Vice President, ELIXIR / REVITAL

Brand Unit

Department,

Shiseido Japan Co., Ltd.

Chiaki Tomita

Vice President, ANESSA Global

Vice President, ANESSA /

Brand Unit

d Program Department,

Shiseido Japan Co., Ltd.

Toshinobu Umetsu

Corporate Officer

Chief Strategy Officer

Chief Strategy Officer

Vice President, Corporate Strategy

Vice President, Corporate Strategy

Department

Department

Kaori Amaha

Vice President, Consumer & Market

Director, Consumer & Market

Intelligence Department, Corporate

Intelligence Department

Transformation Acceleration Division

Mizuki Hashimoto

Deputy Chief Brand Officer

Vice President, Business Planning

Vice President, Business Planning

Department, Clé de Peau Beauté

Department, Clé de Peau Beauté

Brand Unit, Global Prestige Brands

Global Brand Unit

Division

Asuka Kuroda

Director, THE GINZA Global Brand

Group Leader, Marketing Group,

Unit

Business Development Department,

THE GINZA

Masataka Shirakawa

Vice President, Supply Network

Group Manager, Supply Network

Strategy Department

Strategy Group, Supply Network

Strategy Department

Nozomu Oikawa

Vice President, Supply Network

Director, Supply Network Strategy

Fundamental Development

Department

Department

Masanobu Tada

Vice President, Purchasing

General Director, Shiseido Vietnam

Department

Inc.

3

Mizue Miyamoto

Vice President, Global Brands S&OP

Group Manager, Prestige Brands

Department

Group, Demand Planning

Department, Demand & Supply

Planning Department

Kazuhisa Komamiya

Head of Transformation, Osaka

Vice President, Supply & Purchasing

Factories

Department

Ryohei Nakajima

General Manager, Osaka Ibaraki

Director, Project Office, New Plant &

Factory

Distribution Center, Osaka factory

- End of News Release -

4

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 04:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:18aPROTEOMICS INTERNATIONAL LABORATORIES : Completion of Placement
PU
12:18aOIL SEARCH : PNG Field Trip Presentation - November 2019
PU
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:13aPARADIGM BIOPHARMACEUTICALS : Cleansing Notice and Appendix 3B
PU
12:13aBHP : Learn, unlearn and relearn - celebrating reconciliation in education
PU
12:13aKIN MINING NL : Response to ASX 3Y Query
PU
12:13aPERPETUAL EQUITY INVESTMENT : Daily Net Tangible Asset Statement
PU
12:13aSELECT HARVESTS : Appointment of Non Executive Director - Guy Kingwill
PU
12:12aChina Mengniu Dairy to buy a second Australian dairy firm for $407 million from Kirin
RE
12:11aDEEP YELLOW : 2019 AGM Corporate Presentation
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
2CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMIT : CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT
3No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
4ISIGNTHIS LTD : ISIGNTHIS : October GPTV Update
5AMAZON.COM : Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group