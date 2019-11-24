|
Japan Exchange : Notice of Administrative Changes and Transfer of Personnel
11/24/2019 | 11:03pm EST
|
(Translation)
|
|
Dear Sirs and Madams,
|
November 25, 2019
|
|
Name of Company:
|
Shiseido Company, Limited
|
Name of Representative:
|
Masahiko Uotani
|
|
President and CEO
|
|
(Representative Director)
|
(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
|
Contact:
|
Harumoto Kitagawa
|
|
Vice President
|
|
Investor Relations Department
|
|
(Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)
Notice of Administrative Changes and Transfer of Personnel
Shiseido Company, Limited hereby announces that it will implement partial organizational reforms and personnel transfers as detailed below, effective January 1, 2020.
Note
1. Partial Organizational Reforms
-
Newly establish Corporate Transformation Acceleration Division, which will supervise Corporate Strategy Department, Consumer & Market Intelligence Department (to be established), and Business Development Department, in order to further accelerate the transformation of the entire Shiseido Group with the aim to continuously strengthen implementation of VISION 2020, and strengthen the formulation and implementation of the next medium-to-long-term strategy.
-
Contribute to continuous growth of the global business of Shiseido by strengthening our intelligence capability regarding macroeconomics as well as consumers and markets through Consumer & Market Intelligence Department, to be established.
-
Dissolve Global Prestige Brands Division due to the restructuring of brand holding organizations, with Clé de Peau Beauté Global Brand Unit and SHISEIDO Global Brand Unit under Global Prestige Brands Division to become independent.
-
Establish ELIXIR Global Brand Unit and ANESSA Global Brand Unit, which will take over the business operations as the brand holder of ELIXIR and ANESSA from Shiseido Japan Co., Ltd. for the purpose of further driving the growth of our business and enhance the presence of our brands not only in Japan but also in Asian, European, and North American markets, and increasing our presence in the global market.
-
Newly establish THE GINZA Global Brand Unit to accelerate the growth of THE GINZA brand business in Asia.
1
-
To carry out planning and implementation of supply network strategy, integrate the global partnership operations of Global Initiative Department into Supply Network Strategy Department.
-
Dissolve Global Initiative Department due to the integration of its operations into Supply Network Strategy Department and Business Transformation Department.
-
Newly establish Supply Network Fundamental Development Department with such operations as recruiting, training, IT maintenance, and establishing Shiseido Kyushu Fukuoka Factory in Kurume City, which are related to infrastructure maintenance in the supply network domain.
-
Newly establish Global Brands S&OP Department, which will supervise operations for global brands dispersed across HQ and each region.
-
Transfer the production planning and material procurement functions of Supply & Purchasing Department to Demand & Supply Planning Department, and rename Supply & Purchasing Department to Purchasing Department for the purpose of strengthening the inventory management of finished products and materials.
-
Create the position of Head of Transformation, Osaka Factories, which will supervise and manage the Osaka Ibaraki Factory and the current Osaka Factory in order to implement new functions allocation and organization planning for both factories.
-
Rename Project Office, New Plant & Distribution Center to Osaka Ibaraki Factory, which is preparing to start operation of said factory.
-
Use the wording of Research & Innovation (R&I) to specify Research & Development (R&D) with the purpose of further increasing employee awareness about the importance of striving to create innovation. Change the names of all departments concerned.
-
Transfer the authority over the management of Incubation Center to Chief Product Innovation Officer from Chief Innovation Officer for the purpose of accelerating the application of research incubation activities for current business.
-
Newly establish FS Innovation Center by integrating and streamlining the operations of Frontier Science Business Department and Incubation Center for the purpose of accelerating the commercialization of highly marketable research seeds.
2. Transfers of Personnel
|
Name
|
New Title
|
Current Title
|
|
|
|
Masaki Dozono
|
Vice President, Internal Audit
|
Vice President, Financial Accounting
|
|
Department
|
Department
|
Takayuki Yokota
|
Vice President, Financial Accounting
|
Vice President, HQ Finance
|
|
Department
|
|
|
|
|
Masaki Uemura
|
Vice President, FS Innovation Center,
|
Vice President, Frontier Science
|
|
Global Innovation Center
|
Business Department
|
Hidefumi Araki
|
Vice President, R&I Strategy
|
Vice President, R&D Strategy
|
|
Department,
|
Department,
|
|
Global Innovation Center
|
Global Innovation Center
|
|
Vice President, Incubation Center,
|
|
|
Global Innovation Center
|
|
|
|
2
|
Tomohiko Kimura
|
Vice President, Packaging Innovation
|
Vice President, Packaging
|
|
Center,
|
Development Center,
|
|
Global Innovation Center
|
Global Innovation Center
|
|
|
|
Katsunori Yoshida
|
Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Chief Product Innovation Officer
|
Chief Product Development Officer
|
|
Vice President, Cosmetics R&I
|
Vice President, Cosmetics R&D
|
|
Center,
|
Center,
|
|
Global Innovation Center
|
Global Innovation Center
|
|
Vice President, Process Engineering
|
Vice President, Process Engineering
|
|
Innovation Center,
|
Development Center,
|
|
Global Innovation Center
|
Global Innovation Center
|
Mika Inoue
|
Corporate Officer
|
Senior Vice President, R&D
|
|
Chief Regulatory Officer
|
Vice President, Cosmetics Technical
|
|
Vice President, Cosmetics Technical
|
Information Development Center,
|
|
Information Innovation Center,
|
Global Innovation Center
|
|
Global Innovation Center
|
|
Seika Teranishi
|
Vice President, ELIXIR Global
|
Vice President, ELIXIR / REVITAL
|
|
Brand Unit
|
Department,
|
|
|
Shiseido Japan Co., Ltd.
|
Chiaki Tomita
|
Vice President, ANESSA Global
|
Vice President, ANESSA /
|
|
Brand Unit
|
d Program Department,
|
|
|
Shiseido Japan Co., Ltd.
|
Toshinobu Umetsu
|
Corporate Officer
|
Chief Strategy Officer
|
|
Chief Strategy Officer
|
Vice President, Corporate Strategy
|
|
Vice President, Corporate Strategy
|
Department
|
|
Department
|
|
|
|
|
Kaori Amaha
|
Vice President, Consumer & Market
|
Director, Consumer & Market
|
|
Intelligence Department, Corporate
|
Intelligence Department
|
|
Transformation Acceleration Division
|
|
|
|
|
Mizuki Hashimoto
|
Deputy Chief Brand Officer
|
Vice President, Business Planning
|
|
Vice President, Business Planning
|
Department, Clé de Peau Beauté
|
|
Department, Clé de Peau Beauté
|
Brand Unit, Global Prestige Brands
|
|
Global Brand Unit
|
Division
|
Asuka Kuroda
|
Director, THE GINZA Global Brand
|
Group Leader, Marketing Group,
|
|
Unit
|
Business Development Department,
|
|
|
THE GINZA
|
|
|
|
Masataka Shirakawa
|
Vice President, Supply Network
|
Group Manager, Supply Network
|
|
Strategy Department
|
Strategy Group, Supply Network
|
|
|
Strategy Department
|
|
|
|
Nozomu Oikawa
|
Vice President, Supply Network
|
Director, Supply Network Strategy
|
|
Fundamental Development
|
Department
|
|
Department
|
|
|
|
|
Masanobu Tada
|
Vice President, Purchasing
|
General Director, Shiseido Vietnam
|
|
Department
|
Inc.
3
|
Mizue Miyamoto
|
Vice President, Global Brands S&OP
|
Group Manager, Prestige Brands
|
|
Department
|
Group, Demand Planning
|
|
|
Department, Demand & Supply
|
|
|
Planning Department
|
Kazuhisa Komamiya
|
Head of Transformation, Osaka
|
Vice President, Supply & Purchasing
|
|
Factories
|
Department
|
|
|
|
Ryohei Nakajima
|
General Manager, Osaka Ibaraki
|
Director, Project Office, New Plant &
|
|
Factory
|
Distribution Center, Osaka factory
- End of News Release -
4
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 04:02:07 UTC
|
|