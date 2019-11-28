Japan Exchange : Notice of Agreement for the Merger through Absorption (Simplified Absorption-type Merger) of a Consolidated Subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited

Fujitsu Limited

November 28, 2019

Notice of Agreement for the Merger through Absorption (Simplified Absorption-type Merger) of a Consolidated Subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited

Tokyo, November 28, 2019 - Fujitsu Limited announced today that it has concluded an agreement for an absorption- type merger with FUJITSU CIT LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as "FJCIT") which is a consolidated subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited.

Because mergers with FJCIT is an absorption-type merger of consolidated subsidiary, certain disclosure items and details have been omitted from this notice.

1. Purpose of the Merger

In its efforts to expand the Digital Transformation (DX) business, the Fujitsu Group focuses not only on its clients but also its own internal DX. As part of this initiative, Fujitsu will push forward with efforts to reform IT systems and business processes that can deliver greater work efficiency through the optimization of its internal IT infrastructure and the utilization of cutting-edge technologies, as well as higher levels of visualization and analysis of business conditions.

To accelerate these reforms, Fujitsu will absorb and merge with FJCIT, which is tasked with planning and developing internal IT systems for Fujitsu Group. Its functions will be integrated into Fujitsu, which is responsible for the formulation and governance of group-wide IT systems. With this change, Fujitsu will further strengthen governance in the Group's IT systems and speed up decision-making. Furthermore, through central management and utilizing the know-how of business processes and IT systems, Fujitsu will create optimized IT systems.

2. Summary of the Merger

(1) Schedule

Because the merger meets the requirements of simplified absorption-type merger, Fujitsu Limited will be carried out without the approval of a resolution at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Date of resolution by Board of Directors: November 28, 2019 (today) Date agreement for the merger was concluded: November 28, 2019 (today) Effective date of the merger: January 1, 2020(scheduled)

(2) Method of the Merger

The merger will be conducted through an absorption-type merger method in which Fujitsu Limited will be the surviving company and FJCIT will be dissolved as the absorbed company.

(3) Allocation of Consideration for the Merger

No shares will be issued or consideration paid in conjunction with the merger.

Treatment of Share Subscription Rights and Bonds with Share Subscription Rights FJCIT has not issued share subscription rights or bonds with share subscription rights.

3. Overview of the Merger