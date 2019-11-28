Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice of Agreement for the Merger through Absorption (Simplified Absorption-type Merger) of a Consolidated Subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited

11/28/2019 | 01:03am EST

Fujitsu Limited

November 28, 2019

Notice of Agreement for the Merger through Absorption (Simplified Absorption-type Merger) of a Consolidated Subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited

Tokyo, November 28, 2019 - Fujitsu Limited announced today that it has concluded an agreement for an absorption- type merger with FUJITSU CIT LIMITED (hereinafter referred to as "FJCIT") which is a consolidated subsidiary of Fujitsu Limited.

Because mergers with FJCIT is an absorption-type merger of consolidated subsidiary, certain disclosure items and details have been omitted from this notice.

1. Purpose of the Merger

In its efforts to expand the Digital Transformation (DX) business, the Fujitsu Group focuses not only on its clients but also its own internal DX. As part of this initiative, Fujitsu will push forward with efforts to reform IT systems and business processes that can deliver greater work efficiency through the optimization of its internal IT infrastructure and the utilization of cutting-edge technologies, as well as higher levels of visualization and analysis of business conditions.

To accelerate these reforms, Fujitsu will absorb and merge with FJCIT, which is tasked with planning and developing internal IT systems for Fujitsu Group. Its functions will be integrated into Fujitsu, which is responsible for the formulation and governance of group-wide IT systems. With this change, Fujitsu will further strengthen governance in the Group's IT systems and speed up decision-making. Furthermore, through central management and utilizing the know-how of business processes and IT systems, Fujitsu will create optimized IT systems.

2. Summary of the Merger

(1) Schedule

Because the merger meets the requirements of simplified absorption-type merger, Fujitsu Limited will be carried out without the approval of a resolution at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting.

Date of resolution by Board of Directors:

November 28, 2019 (today)

Date agreement for the merger was concluded:

November 28, 2019 (today)

Effective date of the merger:

January 1, 2020(scheduled)

(2) Method of the Merger

The merger will be conducted through an absorption-type merger method in which Fujitsu Limited will be the surviving company and FJCIT will be dissolved as the absorbed company.

(3) Allocation of Consideration for the Merger

No shares will be issued or consideration paid in conjunction with the merger.

  1. Treatment of Share Subscription Rights and Bonds with Share Subscription Rights FJCIT has not issued share subscription rights or bonds with share subscription rights.

3. Overview of the Merger

Surviving Company

Absorbed Company

Company Name

Fujitsu Limited

FUJITSU CIT LIMITED

Address

Kawasaki, Kanagawa, Japan

Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan

Representative

Takahito Tokita, President

Takahiko Kouketsu, President

Manufacturing

and

sales

of

Provision of

corporate backbone

Business Description

communications

systems

and

information

system

and

information processing

systems,

and

network/infrastructure through

their

provision of related services.

entire life cycles.

Capital

324,625 million yen

250 million yen

Date Established

June 20, 1935

January 10, 1991

Number of Shares Issued

207,001,821 shares

8,000 shares

Fiscal Year-End

March 31

March 31

Shareholder

%

Fujitsu Limited, 100% shareholder

Ichigo Trust Pte. Ltd.

7.35%

The Master Trust Bank of

6.39%

Major Shareholders

and

Japan, Ltd. (for trust)

Percentage of Shares Held

Japan

Trustee

Services

5.33%

(as of September 30, 2019)

Bank, Ltd. (for trust)

Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.

2.94%

SSBTC

CLIENT

2.77%

OMNIBUS ACCOUNT

Financial Condition

and

(Consolidated)

(Unconsolidated)

Financial Performance in the

(Unit: Million Yen, except per

share

(Unit: Million Yen, except per share data)

Most Recent Fiscal Year

data)

Net Assets: 407

(as of March 31, 2019)

Equity:

1,253,630

Total Assets: 2,856

Total Assets: 3,104,842

Net Assets per Share: 50,898.31

Equity per Share Attributable to Owners

Net Sales: 5,444

of the Parent: 5,585.35

Operating Income: 136

Revenue: 3,952,437

Recurring profit: 132

Operating Profit: 130,227

Net Loss: -683

Profit before Income Taxes:

Net Loss per Share: -85,420.00

161,785

Profit for the Year Attributable to

Owners of the Parent: 104,562

Basic Earnings per Share: 512.50

Diluted Earnings per Share: 512.33

*Fujitsu

has adopted

International

Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS)

for the preparation of consolidated

financial statements.

4. Status After the Merger

After the merger, there will be no changes to Fujitsu Limited's company name, address, name and title of representative, business description, capital, or fiscal year-end.

5. Business Impact

The impact of the merger on Fujitsu Limited's consolidated financial results is insignificant.

Press Contacts:

Fujitsu Limited

Public and Investor Relations Division

Inquiries: https://www.fujitsu.com/global/about/resources/news/presscontacts/form/index.html

About Fujitsu

Fujitsu is the leading Japanese information and communication technology (ICT) company, offering a full range of technology products, solutions, and services. Approximately 132,000 Fujitsu people support customers in more than 100 countries. We use our experience and the power of ICT to shape the future of society with our customers. Fujitsu Limited (TSE: 6702) reported consolidated revenues of 4.0 trillion yen (US $36 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. For more information, please see www.fujitsu.com.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 06:02:07 UTC
Latest news "Companies"

