Japan Exchange : Notice of Change in Executive Officer

February 28, 2020
|
Company name:
|
Nippon Steel Corporation
|
Representative:
|
Eiji Hashimoto, Representative Director and President
|
Code number:
|
5401
|
Contact:
|
Public Relations Center
|
Telephone:
|
+81-3-6867-2135, 2146, 2977, 3419
Notice of Change in Executive Officer
Nippon Steel Corporation announced the subject of the title.
Please refer to the next page for details.
February 28, 2020
Nippon Steel Corporation
Notice of Change in Executive Officer
An announcement was made on February 14, 2020 that Mr. Toshinori OHNISHI would retire as Executive Officer of Nippon Steel Corporation at the end of 96th Annual Shareholders Meeting scheduled to be held in late June 2020.
This is to announce that Mr. Toshinori OHNISHI has been nominated for the post of Senior Advisor of Nichia Steel Works, Ltd. from April 1st and for the position of Representative Director & Executive Vice President of Nichia Steel Works, Ltd. in late June 2020.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 03:02:03 UTC