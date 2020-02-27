Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice of Change in Executive Officer

02/27/2020 | 10:03pm EST

February 28, 2020

Company name:

Nippon Steel Corporation

Representative:

Eiji Hashimoto, Representative Director and President

Code number:

5401

Contact:

Public Relations Center

Telephone:

+81-3-6867-2135, 2146, 2977, 3419

Notice of Change in Executive Officer

Nippon Steel Corporation announced the subject of the title.

Please refer to the next page for details.

February 28, 2020

Nippon Steel Corporation

Notice of Change in Executive Officer

An announcement was made on February 14, 2020 that Mr. Toshinori OHNISHI would retire as Executive Officer of Nippon Steel Corporation at the end of 96th Annual Shareholders Meeting scheduled to be held in late June 2020.

This is to announce that Mr. Toshinori OHNISHI has been nominated for the post of Senior Advisor of Nichia Steel Works, Ltd. from April 1st and for the position of Representative Director & Executive Vice President of Nichia Steel Works, Ltd. in late June 2020.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 03:02:03 UTC
