Japan Exchange : Notice of Change in Executive Officer

February 28, 2020

Nippon Steel Corporation

Notice of Change in Executive Officer

An announcement was made on February 14, 2020 that Mr. Toshinori OHNISHI would retire as Executive Officer of Nippon Steel Corporation at the end of 96th Annual Shareholders Meeting scheduled to be held in late June 2020.

This is to announce that Mr. Toshinori OHNISHI has been nominated for the post of Senior Advisor of Nichia Steel Works, Ltd. from April 1st and for the position of Representative Director & Executive Vice President of Nichia Steel Works, Ltd. in late June 2020.