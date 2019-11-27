Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Notice of Change in Major Shareholder

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 09:33pm EST

Translation

November 28, 2019

Company Name: USHIO INC.

Name and Title of Representative:

Koji Naito, President and Chief Executive Officer

(Code Number: 6925,

the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange

Name and Title of Contact Person:

Hideaki Takizawa, General Manager,

Accounting & Finance Department

(TEL +81-3-5657-1000(from overseas))

Notice of Change in Major Shareholder

USHIO INC. (hereinafter, "USHIO") hereby announces the change in its major shareholder as of November 26, 2019 as below.

1. Background to the change

USHIO has confirmed the change in its major shareholder according to the Change Report pertaining to Report of Possession of Large Volume submitted by the following shareholder to the Kanto Local Finance Bureau, dated November 27, 2019.

2. Profile of the shareholder

(1)

Name

Silchester International Investors LLP

(2) Address

5F, Time & Life Building, 1 Bruton Street, London W1J 6TL, United

Kingdom

(3)

Representative

Stephen But

(4)

Principal business

Investment advisory business

3. Number of voting rights (number of shares) held by the shareholder and ratio of its voting rights to the

total voting rights

Number of voting rights

Ratio of its voting rights

(Number of shares held)

to the total voting rights

Before the change

126,782

10.40%

(as of November 1, 2019)

(12,678,200 shares)

After the change

111,942

9.18%

(as of November 26, 2019)

(11,194,200 shares)

Notes: 1. "Ratio of its voting rights to the total voting right" is calculated based on the number of total voting rights (1,219,035) obtained by deducting the number of shares without voting rights as of September 30, 2019 (11,725,221) from the total number of issued shares (133,628,721) as of that date.

2. The above list is prepared based on the Change Report pertaining to Report of Possession of Large Volume submitted by the shareholder and USHIO has not confirmed any substantial ownership of the shares held on its shareholder register. Therefore, the ranking among shareholders is not stated in the above list.

4. Forecast

This notification is based on the Change Report pertaining to Report of Possession of Large Volume, and there is no particular matter to be disclosed with respect to the forecast for the business of USHIO.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 28 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 November 2019 02:32:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:43pMACQUARIE TELECOM : Haoma Mining Recent Activities Updated November 28, 2019
PU
10:29pWYNN RESORTS : settles with pension funds over sex allegations
AQ
10:27pApollo Global sweetens bid for Tech Data in $6 billion deal
RE
10:21pSMARTPHONE BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei, OnePlus, LG & Google Pixel Cell Phone Deals Listed by Retail Egg
BU
10:08pGALILEE ENERGY : AGM Managing Director's Presentation 28 November 2019
PU
10:08pGALILEE ENERGY : Voting & Proxy Results 28 November 2019
PU
10:03pAIR NEW ZEALAND : statement on Erebus 40th anniversary
PU
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
PU
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice Regarding Approval of Matters Related to Acquisition of Treasury Stock and the Cancellation of Treasury Stock
PU
10:01pCELL PHONE BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS LIST : Best AT&T, Boost Mobile, Sprint & Verizon Wireless Deals Shared by Spending Lab
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources
3ACRUX LIMITED : ACRUX : Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window
4WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australia's Westpac to refund people who bought shares before ..
5SAIS LIMITED : SAIS LIMITED : Announces Q3 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group