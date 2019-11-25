Japan Exchange : Notice of Changes to Capital and Business Alliance Agreement

November 25, 2019

Ryosuke Mori, President

LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY

(Securities Code: 7157, TSE Mothers)

Notice of Changes to Capital and Business Alliance Agreement

Three-way business alliance agreement concluded, adding au Financial Holdings

Corporation as an alliance partner in addition to KDDI CORPORATION

TOKYO, November 25, 2019 - LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY (TSE Mothers 7157, President Ryosuke Mori, URL: https://ir.lifenet-seimei.co.jp/en/) announces the decision to conclude a business alliance agreement with au Financial Holdings Corporation ("au Financial Holdings"), as the new shareholder in LIFENET INSURANCE COMPANY ("Lifenet") (24.99%*1), in addition to the alliance agreement with KDDI CORPORATION ("KDDI"). The Board of Directors approved the decision today.

Changes to Business Alliance

KDDI will implement a company spin-off(absorption-type split) on December 2, 2019 (scheduled date) and will transfer all shares held in Lifenet to au Financial Holdings, the intermediate financial holdings company. This will make au Financial Holdings the top major shareholder of Lifenet. In conjuction with this change, these three companies will conclude a business alliance agreement.

Lifenet entered a capital and business alliance with KDDI , a company with strong brand power and a broad customer base in the telecommunications business, in April 2015 as part of Lifenet's growth strategy to deliver simple, convenient, and cost-competitive products and services to a wider range of customers. The goal of this alliance is to provide new financial services to customers by combining life insurance and telecommunications. KDDI subsequently became a channel for selling Lifenet's life insurance products beginning in December 2016 and sells au Life Insurance that enables customers who are au mobile phone users to receive refunds on their insurance premiums of 200 yen a month for up to 60 months, resulting in growth in policies-in-force. KDDI also established au Financial Holdings in April 2019 to strengthen its payments and financial settlements business and is pursuing the "Smart Money Concept" of providing a comprehensive smartphone-centric settlement and financial transaction experience to customers through alliances with various group companies.

Lifenet will continue to strengthen its business alliance with KDDI and other companies of au Financial Group in the future, and will utilize the customer base, brand, business expertise, and other strengths of the KDDI Group in the joint provision of products and services.

Changes to Capital Alliance

As part of KDDI's organizational restructuring of its financial business, KDDI is transferring all of the 1,280,000 shares (24.99%*1) it owns in Lifenet to au Financial Holdings, and as a result, Lifenet's capital alliance will be switching to au Financial Holdings.