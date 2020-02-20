Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice of Commencement of Preparation for Listing of Shares of OUTSOURCING Inc.'s Subsidiary

02/20/2020 | 07:02pm EST

[Translation]

February 21, 2020

To Whom It May Concern

Company Name: OUTSOURCING Inc.

Representative: Haruhiko Doi Chairman and CEO

(First Section of TSE, Securities Code 2427)

Contact:Kazuhiko Suzuki Executive Vice President and Executive General Manager in charge of Business Management Division

Phone:+81-3-3286-4888

Notice of Commencement of Preparation for Listing of Shares of OUTSOURCING Inc.'s

Subsidiary

OUTSOURCING Inc. (hereinafter "the Company") hereby announces that the Company and OUTSOURCING TECHNOLOGY Inc. (hereinafter "OST"), the Company's consolidated subsidiary in the Company group's domestic engineering outsourcing business segment, have commenced preparation for listing OST's shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc.

Details including the timing of listing remain undetermined at present, and OST's shares may not be publicly listed depending on the outcome of the examination of the preparation for stock exchange listing.

The Company will promptly disclose any matters that should be disclosed upon their occurrence, including the effects of the listing of OST's shares on the Company group's performance.

Notice:

This document is not intended for soliciting investments within or outside Japan. This document

does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United

States. No securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an

applicable exemption from registration requirements under the United States Securities Act of

1933. If a public offering of any securities is to be conducted in the United States, a prospectus

in the English language prepared pursuant to the United States Securities Act of 1933 shall be

used.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 00:01:00 UTC
