News : Companies
Japan Exchange : Notice of Correction to the English version of Consolidated Settlement of Accounts

02/25/2020 | 01:04am EST

Dear Sirs and Madams,

February 25, 2020

Name of Company:

Shiseido Company, Limited

Name of Representative:

Masahiko Uotani

President and CEO

(Representative Director)

(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Harumoto Kitagawa

Vice President

Investor Relations Department (Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)

Notice of Correction to the English version of "Consolidated Settlement of Accounts

for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese Standards]"

It is hereby notified that Shiseido Company, Limited has made a correction to the "Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese Standards]" disclosed on February 6, 2020, as described below.

1. Item to be corrected

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets on page 12 of the "Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese Standards]".

2. Content of correction

The correction is underlined.

1

(Before correction)

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and time deposits

125,891

110,342

Notes and accounts receivable

166,491

172,905

Inventories

149,788

181,104

Other current assets

42,811

71,012

Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,989)

(2,741)

Total current assets

482,994

532,623

Fixed Assets:

Property, Plant and Equipment:

Buildings and structures

191,335

223,611

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(103,727)

(101,735)

Buildings and structures, net

87,607

121,875

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

84,055

104,566

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(61,867)

(60,284)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

22,188

44,281

Tools, furniture and fixtures

81,024

94,939

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(51,968)

(53,840)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

29,055

41,099

Land

49,795

45,040

Leased assets

8,231

9,643

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,630)

(4,394)

Leased assets, net

4,601

5,248

Right-of-use assets

26,395

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(6,702)

Right-of-use assets, net

19,693

Construction in progress

41,937

37,518

Total property, plant and equipment

235,185

314,757

Intangible Assets:

Goodwill

12,610

64,499

Leased assets

233

536

Trademarks

111,001

135,209

Other intangible assets

41,561

48,963

Total intangible assets

165,406

249,209

Investments and Other Assets:

Investments in securities

23,026

13,915

Long-term prepaid expenses

15,363

16,690

Deferred tax assets

30,001

55,313

Other investments

28,016

36,317

Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts

(66)

(31)

Total investments and other assets

126,031

122,205

Total Fixed Assets

526,624

686,172

Total Assets

1,009,618

1,218,795

2

(After correction)

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes

(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Millions of yen)

As of

As of

December 31, 2018

December 31, 2019

ASSETS

Current Assets:

Cash and time deposits

125,891

110,342

Notes and accounts receivable

166,491

172,905

Inventories

149,788

181,104

Other current assets

42,811

71,012

Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts

(1,989)

(2,741)

Total current assets

482,994

532,623

Fixed Assets:

Property, Plant and Equipment:

Buildings and structures

191,335

223,611

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(103,727)

(101,735)

Buildings and structures, net

87,607

121,875

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

84,055

104,566

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(61,867)

(60,284)

Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net

22,188

44,281

Tools, furniture and fixtures

81,024

94,939

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(51,968)

(53,840)

Tools, furniture and fixtures, net

29,055

41,099

Land

49,795

45,040

Leased assets

8,231

9,643

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,630)

(4,394)

Leased assets, net

4,601

5,248

Right-of-use assets

26,395

Less: Accumulated depreciation

(6,702)

Right-of-use assets, net

19,693

Construction in progress

41,937

37,518

Total property, plant and equipment

235,185

314,757

Intangible Assets:

Goodwill

12,610

64,499

Leased assets

233

536

Trademarks

111,001

135,209

Other intangible assets

41,561

48,963

Total intangible assets

165,406

249,209

Investments and Other Assets:

Investments in securities

23,026

13,915

Long-term prepaid expenses

15,363

16,690

Deferred tax assets

59,691

55,313

Other investments

28,016

36,317

Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts

(66)

(31)

Total investments and other assets

126,031

122,205

Total Fixed Assets

526,624

686,172

Total Assets

1,009,618

1,218,795

-End of News Release-

3

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:03:10 UTC
