Japan Exchange : Notice of Correction to the English version of Consolidated Settlement of Accounts

Dear Sirs and Madams, February 25, 2020 Name of Company: Shiseido Company, Limited Name of Representative: Masahiko Uotani President and CEO (Representative Director) (Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Harumoto Kitagawa Vice President

Notice of Correction to the English version of "Consolidated Settlement of Accounts

for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese Standards]"

It is hereby notified that Shiseido Company, Limited has made a correction to the "Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese Standards]" disclosed on February 6, 2020, as described below.

1. Item to be corrected

3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets on page 12 of the "Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese Standards]".

2. Content of correction

The correction is underlined.

