Japan Exchange : Notice of Correction to the English version of Consolidated Settlement of Accounts
02/25/2020 | 01:04am EST
Dear Sirs and Madams,
February 25, 2020
Name of Company:
Shiseido Company, Limited
Name of Representative:
Masahiko Uotani
President and CEO
(Representative Director)
(Code No. 4911; The First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Contact:
Harumoto Kitagawa
Vice President
Investor Relations Department (Tel: +81 3 3572 5111)
Notice of Correction to the English version of "Consolidated Settlement of Accounts
for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese Standards]"
It is hereby notified that Shiseido Company, Limited has made a correction to the "Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese Standards]" disclosed on February 6, 2020, as described below.
1. Item to be corrected
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes (1) Consolidated Balance Sheets on page 12 of the "Consolidated Settlement of Accounts for the Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2019 [Japanese Standards]".
2. Content of correction
The correction is underlined.
(Before correction)
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of
As of
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and time deposits
125,891
110,342
Notes and accounts receivable
166,491
172,905
Inventories
149,788
181,104
Other current assets
42,811
71,012
Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,989)
(2,741)
Total current assets
482,994
532,623
Fixed Assets:
Property, Plant and Equipment:
Buildings and structures
191,335
223,611
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(103,727)
(101,735)
Buildings and structures, net
87,607
121,875
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
84,055
104,566
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(61,867)
(60,284)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
22,188
44,281
Tools, furniture and fixtures
81,024
94,939
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(51,968)
(53,840)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
29,055
41,099
Land
49,795
45,040
Leased assets
8,231
9,643
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,630)
(4,394)
Leased assets, net
4,601
5,248
Right-of-use assets
－
26,395
Less: Accumulated depreciation
－
(6,702)
Right-of-use assets, net
－
19,693
Construction in progress
41,937
37,518
Total property, plant and equipment
235,185
314,757
Intangible Assets:
Goodwill
12,610
64,499
Leased assets
233
536
Trademarks
111,001
135,209
Other intangible assets
41,561
48,963
Total intangible assets
165,406
249,209
Investments and Other Assets:
Investments in securities
23,026
13,915
Long-term prepaid expenses
15,363
16,690
Deferred tax assets
30,001
55,313
Other investments
28,016
36,317
Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts
(66)
(31)
Total investments and other assets
126,031
122,205
Total Fixed Assets
526,624
686,172
Total Assets
1,009,618
1,218,795
(After correction)
3. Consolidated Financial Statements and Notes
(1) Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Millions of yen)
As of
As of
|
December 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2019
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and time deposits
125,891
110,342
Notes and accounts receivable
166,491
172,905
Inventories
149,788
181,104
Other current assets
42,811
71,012
Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts
(1,989)
(2,741)
Total current assets
482,994
532,623
Fixed Assets:
Property, Plant and Equipment:
Buildings and structures
191,335
223,611
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(103,727)
(101,735)
Buildings and structures, net
87,607
121,875
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
84,055
104,566
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(61,867)
(60,284)
Machinery, equipment and vehicles, net
22,188
44,281
Tools, furniture and fixtures
81,024
94,939
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(51,968)
(53,840)
Tools, furniture and fixtures, net
29,055
41,099
Land
49,795
45,040
Leased assets
8,231
9,643
Less: Accumulated depreciation
(3,630)
(4,394)
Leased assets, net
4,601
5,248
Right-of-use assets
－
26,395
Less: Accumulated depreciation
－
(6,702)
Right-of-use assets, net
－
19,693
Construction in progress
41,937
37,518
Total property, plant and equipment
235,185
314,757
Intangible Assets:
Goodwill
12,610
64,499
Leased assets
233
536
Trademarks
111,001
135,209
Other intangible assets
41,561
48,963
Total intangible assets
165,406
249,209
Investments and Other Assets:
Investments in securities
23,026
13,915
Long-term prepaid expenses
15,363
16,690
Deferred tax assets
59,691
55,313
Other investments
28,016
36,317
Less: Allowance for doubtful accounts
(66)
(31)
Total investments and other assets
126,031
122,205
Total Fixed Assets
526,624
686,172
Total Assets
1,009,618
1,218,795
-End of News Release-
