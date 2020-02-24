Japan Exchange : Notice of Establishment of the Position of Audit Officer and Management Changes

February 25, 2020

For Immediate Release

Company Name: YAMAHA CORPORATION

President and Representative Executive Officer: Takuya Nakata

Code Number: 7951 (First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice of Establishment of the Position of Audit Officer and Management Changes

At its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Yamaha Corporation decided to establish the position of Audit Officer to start from April 1, 2020 and the new Executive Officer/Operating Officer and Audit Officer systems, effective April 1, 2020. Further details and appointments below.

To strengthen auditing functions, Yamaha will establish the new position of Audit Officer responsible for auditing functions in the Yamaha Group as a member of the management team at the same rank as the Operating Officer.

1. Change in Executive Officers (Scheduled to resign on March 31, 2020)

Executive Officers scheduled to resign Akira Iizuka (Currently Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Audio

Products Business Unit, scheduled to become Advisor)

Takashi Dairokuno (Currently Executive Officer, in charge of internal audits, scheduled to become Advisor)

2. Change in Operating Officers (Scheduled to be appointed on April 1, 2020 or scheduled to resign on March 31, 2020)

New Operating Officer scheduled to be appointed

Yutaka Matsuki (Currently Senior General Manager of Piano Division, Musical Instruments Business Unit)