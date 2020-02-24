Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice of Establishment of the Position of Audit Officer and Management Changes

02/24/2020 | 11:04pm EST

February 25, 2020

For Immediate Release

Company Name: YAMAHA CORPORATION

President and Representative Executive Officer: Takuya Nakata

Code Number: 7951 (First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Notice of Establishment of the Position of Audit Officer and Management Changes

At its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Yamaha Corporation decided to establish the position of Audit Officer to start from April 1, 2020 and the new Executive Officer/Operating Officer and Audit Officer systems, effective April 1, 2020. Further details and appointments below.

To strengthen auditing functions, Yamaha will establish the new position of Audit Officer responsible for auditing functions in the Yamaha Group as a member of the management team at the same rank as the Operating Officer.

1. Change in Executive Officers (Scheduled to resign on March 31, 2020)

Executive Officers scheduled to resign

Akira Iizuka

(Currently Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Audio

Products Business Unit, scheduled to become Advisor)

Takashi Dairokuno (Currently Executive Officer, in charge of internal audits, scheduled to become Advisor)

2. Change in Operating Officers (Scheduled to be appointed on April 1, 2020 or scheduled to resign on March 31, 2020)

New Operating Officer scheduled to be appointed

Yutaka Matsuki (Currently Senior General Manager of Piano Division, Musical Instruments Business Unit)

Operating Officers scheduled to resign

Kimiyasu Ito

(Currently Operating Officer, Executive Vice General Manager of

Musical Instruments Business Unit, scheduled to become Advisor)

Masato Takai

(Currently Operating Officer, Executive General Manager of Human

Resources and General Administration Unit, scheduled to become

Advisor)

1

Takashi Haga

(Currently Operating Officer, President of Yamaha Music India Pvt.

Ltd., scheduled to become Advisor)

Koichi Morita

(Currently Operating Officer, Senior General Manager of Research

and Development Division, Technology Unit)

3. Change in Audit Officers (to be appointed on April 1, 2020)

New Audit Officers scheduled to be appointed

Hirofumi Mukaino (Currently Senior General Manager of Internal Auditing Division) Yasushi Nishiyama (Currently Senior General Manager of Audit Committee's Office)

4. New lineup of Executive Officers, Operating and Audit Officers

(1) Executive Officers

President and Representative Executive Officer

Takuya Nakata (Currently President and Representative Executive Officer, Executive

General Manager of Brand Development Unit)

Managing Executive Officer

Shinobu Kawase

(Currently Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager

of Musical Instruments & Audio Products Production Unit)

Managing Executive Officer

Satoshi Yamahata

(Currently Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager

of Corporate Management Unit and Operations Unit)

Executive Officer

Shigeki Fujii

(Currently Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of IMC

Business Unit and Technology Unit)

Executive Officer

Seiichi Yamaguchi (Currently Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Musical

Instruments & Audio Products Sales Unit)

Executive Officer

Teruhiko Tsurumi (Currently Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Musical

Instruments Business Unit)

(2) Operating Officers

Operating Officer

Shinichi Takenaga (Currently Operating Officer, President and Director of PT. Yamaha

Music Indonesia (Distributor))

Operating Officer

Masato Oshiki

(Currently Operating Officer, President of Yamaha Music Japan Co.,

Ltd.)

Operating Officer

Thomas Sumner

(Currently Operating Officer, President of Yamaha Corporation of

America)

Operating Officer

Naoya Tetsumura (Currently Operating Officer, Senior General Manager of

Manufacturing Process Division, Musical Instruments & Audio

Products Production Unit)

2

Operating Officer

Taro Tokuhiro

(Currently Operating Officer, Senior General Manager of Corporate

Planning Division, Corporate Planning Unit and Senior General

Manager of Information Systems Division, Operations Unit)

Operating Officer

Hiroko Ohmura

(Currently Operating Officer, Senior General Manager of Marketing

Division, Brand Development Unit)

Operating Officer (Newly appointed)

Yutaka Matsuki

(Currently Senior General Manager of Piano Division, Musical

Instruments Business Unit)

(3) Audit Officers

Audit Officer (Newly appointed)

Hirofumi Mukaino

(Currently Senior General Manager of Internal Auditing Division)

Audit Officer (Newly appointed)

Yasushi Nishiyama

(Currently Senior General Manager of Audit Committee's Office)

For further information, please contact:

Yamaha Corporation

Corporate Communications Division, Media Relations Group

Contact form: https://inquiry.yamaha.com/contact/?act=55&lcl=en_WW

Telephone: +81-3-5488-6601 / Facsimile: +81-3-5488-5060

3

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 04:03:05 UTC
