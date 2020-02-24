Japan Exchange : Notice of Establishment of the Position of Audit Officer and Management Changes

February 25, 2020
For Immediate Release
Company Name: YAMAHA CORPORATION
President and Representative Executive Officer: Takuya Nakata
Code Number: 7951 (First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Notice of Establishment of the Position of Audit Officer and Management Changes
At its meeting today, the Board of Directors of Yamaha Corporation decided to establish the position of Audit Officer to start from April 1, 2020 and the new Executive Officer/Operating Officer and Audit Officer systems, effective April 1, 2020. Further details and appointments below.
To strengthen auditing functions, Yamaha will establish the new position of Audit Officer responsible for auditing functions in the Yamaha Group as a member of the management team at the same rank as the Operating Officer.
1. Change in Executive Officers (Scheduled to resign on March 31, 2020)
|
Executive Officers scheduled to resign
|
|
Akira Iizuka
|
(Currently Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Audio
Products Business Unit, scheduled to become Advisor)
Takashi Dairokuno (Currently Executive Officer, in charge of internal audits, scheduled to become Advisor)
2. Change in Operating Officers (Scheduled to be appointed on April 1, 2020 or scheduled to resign on March 31, 2020)
New Operating Officer scheduled to be appointed
Yutaka Matsuki (Currently Senior General Manager of Piano Division, Musical Instruments Business Unit)
|
Operating Officers scheduled to resign
|
|
Kimiyasu Ito
|
(Currently Operating Officer, Executive Vice General Manager of
|
|
Musical Instruments Business Unit, scheduled to become Advisor)
|
Masato Takai
|
(Currently Operating Officer, Executive General Manager of Human
|
|
Resources and General Administration Unit, scheduled to become
|
|
Advisor)
|
|
|
Takashi Haga
|
(Currently Operating Officer, President of Yamaha Music India Pvt.
|
|
Ltd., scheduled to become Advisor)
|
Koichi Morita
|
(Currently Operating Officer, Senior General Manager of Research
|
|
and Development Division, Technology Unit)
3. Change in Audit Officers (to be appointed on April 1, 2020)
New Audit Officers scheduled to be appointed
Hirofumi Mukaino (Currently Senior General Manager of Internal Auditing Division) Yasushi Nishiyama (Currently Senior General Manager of Audit Committee's Office)
4. New lineup of Executive Officers, Operating and Audit Officers
(1) Executive Officers
President and Representative Executive Officer
Takuya Nakata (Currently President and Representative Executive Officer, Executive
General Manager of Brand Development Unit)
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
|
|
Shinobu Kawase
|
(Currently Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager
|
|
|
of Musical Instruments & Audio Products Production Unit)
|
Managing Executive Officer
|
|
|
Satoshi Yamahata
|
(Currently Managing Executive Officer, Executive General Manager
|
|
|
of Corporate Management Unit and Operations Unit)
|
Executive Officer
|
Shigeki Fujii
|
(Currently Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of IMC
|
|
|
Business Unit and Technology Unit)
|
Executive Officer
|
Seiichi Yamaguchi (Currently Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Musical
|
|
|
Instruments & Audio Products Sales Unit)
|
Executive Officer
|
Teruhiko Tsurumi (Currently Executive Officer, Executive General Manager of Musical
|
|
|
Instruments Business Unit)
|
(2) Operating Officers
|
|
|
Operating Officer
|
Shinichi Takenaga (Currently Operating Officer, President and Director of PT. Yamaha
|
|
|
Music Indonesia (Distributor))
|
Operating Officer
|
Masato Oshiki
|
(Currently Operating Officer, President of Yamaha Music Japan Co.,
|
|
|
Ltd.)
|
Operating Officer
|
Thomas Sumner
|
(Currently Operating Officer, President of Yamaha Corporation of
|
|
|
America)
|
Operating Officer
|
Naoya Tetsumura (Currently Operating Officer, Senior General Manager of
|
|
|
Manufacturing Process Division, Musical Instruments & Audio
|
|
|
Products Production Unit)
|
|
|
|
Operating Officer
|
Taro Tokuhiro
|
(Currently Operating Officer, Senior General Manager of Corporate
|
|
|
Planning Division, Corporate Planning Unit and Senior General
|
|
|
Manager of Information Systems Division, Operations Unit)
|
Operating Officer
|
Hiroko Ohmura
|
(Currently Operating Officer, Senior General Manager of Marketing
|
|
|
Division, Brand Development Unit)
|
Operating Officer (Newly appointed)
|
|
|
Yutaka Matsuki
|
(Currently Senior General Manager of Piano Division, Musical
|
|
|
Instruments Business Unit)
|
(3) Audit Officers
|
|
|
Audit Officer (Newly appointed)
|
|
|
Hirofumi Mukaino
|
(Currently Senior General Manager of Internal Auditing Division)
|
Audit Officer (Newly appointed)
|
|
|
Yasushi Nishiyama
|
(Currently Senior General Manager of Audit Committee's Office)
