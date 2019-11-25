Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice of Making NORTH JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. a Wholly Owned Subsidiary through Share Acquisition, and Entering into New Business

11/25/2019 | 01:35am EST

November 25, 2019

Company:

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.

Representative:

Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO & Founder

(Code 7148 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Inquiries:

Kenji Kubode, Managing Executive Officer

TEL. +81-3-5288-5691

Notice of Making NORTH JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

through Share Acquisition, and Entering into New Business

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. ( "FPG") announced that FPG has acquired all the shares of NORTH JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. ( "the Company") today. The details are as follows.

1. Reasons for acquiring the shares and entering a new business

FPG group's business policy for medium to long-term management strategy is to "aim to increase corporate value through a sustainable quality growth strategy". Under this policy, FPG group believes that promoting business diversification by entering new businesses will lead to gaining new revenue opportunities.

FPG group believes that the Company is conducting highly significant business from the perspective of social contribution, since the Company operates charter flights from its Okinawa office specializing in doctor transportation to hospitals on remote islands, and has taken aerial photographs from its Hanamaki headquarters of the damage caused by the Great East Japan Earthquake and the typhoon this summer.

FPG group has made the Company, which conducts socially meaningful business, into a wholly owned subsidiary as a strategic investment and will develop it into an air transportation business for services such as charter flights and sightseeing flights by utilizing its highly scarce license and know-how related to air transportation business. In the future, FPG group intends to reverse its deficits by improving profitability.

Furthermore, FPG group is also considering a plan to develop a private jet business for our wealthy customers in the future.

2. Company Summary

(1) Name

NORTH JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.

(2)

Location

183-1Kuzu-daisanchiwariHanamaki-shiIwate-ken

(3)

Name and title of representative

Toshiro Yamauchi, Representative Director

(4)

Nature of business

Air transportation business

(5)

Share capital

60 million yen

(6)

Founded

April 17, 1981

(7)

Major shareholder

Virtuous Estate Inc.

(8)

Relationship with our company

There are no capital, personnel or transactional relationships.

In addition, the Company is not a related party of FPG.

3. The Company's business results and financial situation for the last three years (Thousand yen)

Fiscal Year ended

Fiscal Year ended

Fiscal Year ended

March 2017

March 2018

March 2019

Net assets

▲205,145

▲215,280

▲244,601

Total assets

86,421

113,888

74,105

Net sales

104,763

96,219

91,905

Operating income

▲3,267

▲9,657

▲28,449

Ordinary income

▲3,809

▲10,135

▲29,320

Net income

▲3,809

▲10,135

▲29,320

4. Number of shares acquired and acquisition price

(1)

Number of shares held before acquisition

None

(2)

Number of shares acquired

5,120

shares

(3) Acquisition price

Cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality

(4)

Number of shares held after acquisition

5,120

shares

  1. Date of share acquisition November 25, 2019
  2. Future Prospects

Although the Company becomes a consolidated subsidiary of FPG with this share acquisition, there is no change in FPG's forecast for the fiscal year ending September 2020 in connection with this matter.

- END -

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 06:32:05 UTC
