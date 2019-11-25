Japan Exchange : Notice of Making NORTH JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. a Wholly Owned Subsidiary through Share Acquisition, and Entering into New Business

|
November 25, 2019
Company:
Financial Products Group Co., Ltd.
Representative:
Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO & Founder
(Code 7148 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange)
Inquiries:
Kenji Kubode, Managing Executive Officer
（ TEL. +81-3-5288-5691）
Notice of Making NORTH JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. a Wholly Owned Subsidiary
through Share Acquisition, and Entering into New Business
Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. ( "FPG") announced that FPG has acquired all the shares of NORTH JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. ( "the Company") today. The details are as follows.
1. Reasons for acquiring the shares and entering a new business
FPG group's business policy for medium to long-term management strategy is to "aim to increase corporate value through a sustainable quality growth strategy". Under this policy, FPG group believes that promoting business diversification by entering new businesses will lead to gaining new revenue opportunities.
FPG group believes that the Company is conducting highly significant business from the perspective of social contribution, since the Company operates charter flights from its Okinawa office specializing in doctor transportation to hospitals on remote islands, and has taken aerial photographs from its Hanamaki headquarters of the damage caused by the Great East Japan Earthquake and the typhoon this summer.
FPG group has made the Company, which conducts socially meaningful business, into a wholly owned subsidiary as a strategic investment and will develop it into an air transportation business for services such as charter flights and sightseeing flights by utilizing its highly scarce license and know-how related to air transportation business. In the future, FPG group intends to reverse its deficits by improving profitability.
Furthermore, FPG group is also considering a plan to develop a private jet business for our wealthy customers in the future.
2. Company Summary
(1) Name
NORTH JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD.
(2)
Location
183-1Kuzu-daisanchiwariHanamaki-shiIwate-ken
(3)
Name and title of representative
Toshiro Yamauchi, Representative Director
(4)
Nature of business
Air transportation business
(5)
Share capital
60 million yen
(6)
Founded
April 17, 1981
(7)
Major shareholder
Virtuous Estate Inc.
(8)
Relationship with our company
There are no capital, personnel or transactional relationships.
In addition, the Company is not a related party of FPG.
3. The Company's business results and financial situation for the last three years (Thousand yen)
Fiscal Year ended
Fiscal Year ended
Fiscal Year ended
March 2017
March 2018
March 2019
Net assets
▲205,145
▲215,280
▲244,601
Total assets
86,421
113,888
74,105
Net sales
104,763
96,219
91,905
Operating income
▲3,267
▲9,657
▲28,449
Ordinary income
▲3,809
▲10,135
▲29,320
Net income
▲3,809
▲10,135
▲29,320
4. Number of shares acquired and acquisition price
(1)
Number of shares held before acquisition
None
(2)
Number of shares acquired
5,120
shares
(3) Acquisition price
Cannot be disclosed due to confidentiality
(4)
Number of shares held after acquisition
5,120
shares
Date of share acquisition November 25, 2019
Future Prospects
Although the Company becomes a consolidated subsidiary of FPG with this share acquisition, there is no change in FPG's forecast for the fiscal year ending September 2020 in connection with this matter.
- END -
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 06:32:05 UTC