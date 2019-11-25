Japan Exchange : Notice of Making NORTH JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. a Wholly Owned Subsidiary through Share Acquisition, and Entering into New Business

November 25, 2019 Company: Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. Representative: Hisanaga Tanimura, CEO & Founder (Code 7148 on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange) Inquiries: Kenji Kubode, Managing Executive Officer （ TEL. +81-3-5288-5691）

Notice of Making NORTH JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. a Wholly Owned Subsidiary

through Share Acquisition, and Entering into New Business

Financial Products Group Co., Ltd. ( "FPG") announced that FPG has acquired all the shares of NORTH JAPAN AIRLINES CO., LTD. ( "the Company") today. The details are as follows.

1. Reasons for acquiring the shares and entering a new business

FPG group's business policy for medium to long-term management strategy is to "aim to increase corporate value through a sustainable quality growth strategy". Under this policy, FPG group believes that promoting business diversification by entering new businesses will lead to gaining new revenue opportunities.

FPG group believes that the Company is conducting highly significant business from the perspective of social contribution, since the Company operates charter flights from its Okinawa office specializing in doctor transportation to hospitals on remote islands, and has taken aerial photographs from its Hanamaki headquarters of the damage caused by the Great East Japan Earthquake and the typhoon this summer.

FPG group has made the Company, which conducts socially meaningful business, into a wholly owned subsidiary as a strategic investment and will develop it into an air transportation business for services such as charter flights and sightseeing flights by utilizing its highly scarce license and know-how related to air transportation business. In the future, FPG group intends to reverse its deficits by improving profitability.

Furthermore, FPG group is also considering a plan to develop a private jet business for our wealthy customers in the future.

2. Company Summary