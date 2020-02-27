Japan Exchange : Notice of Organizational Changes and Personnel Changes

Director, Kinki-Hokuriku Sales Manager, West Japan Sales Tsuyoshi Tajiri Dept. Dept. Sales Division Sales Division Principal, Sales Operations Dept. Director, Quality Assurance Dept. Hideyuki Kobayashi Manager, HQ Quality Assurance Sales Division Division Director-Manager, Manufacturing Director, Murotani Plant Section, Yukihiro Kuromoto Director, Kobe API Plant Murotani Plant Production Division Production Division Director, Kobe API Plant Manager, Manufacturing Section, Yasushi Zenitani Kobe API Plant Production Division Production Division Director, Production Planning Dept. Associate Director, Human Production Division Makoto Ashida Resources & Genera Affairs Dept. Associate Director, Human Administration Division Resources Dept. Administration Division Director, HQ Quality Assurance Dept. Director, HQ Quality Assurance Toshiya Tomitsuka Quality Assurance Division Dept. Director, Quality Assurance Dept. Quality Assurance Division Production Division Director, Quality Assurance Dept. Yoshio Hiyama Manager, HQ Quality Assurance Director, Production Division Division Associate Director, Human Director, General Affairs Dept. resources & General Affairs Yoshihiro Izaki Group, Human Resources & Administration Division General Affairs Dept. Administration Division

[About JCR Pharmaceuticals]

JCR is a specialty pharma engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of biopharmaceuticals and regenerative medicine with a focus on rare diseases. Its philosophy, "Contributing towards people's healthcare through pharmaceutical products" drives JCR to create innovative pharmaceutical products as value-added treatment options for under-served patient communities.

[Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements]

This document contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "target" and similar references to future periods. All forward-looking statements regarding our plans, outlook, strategy and future business, financial performance and financial condition are based on judgments derived from the information available to us at this time. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but not limited to, a deterioration of economic conditions, a change in the legal or governmental system, a delay in launching a new product, impact on competitors' pricing and product strategies, a decline in marketing capabilities relating to our products, manufacturing difficulties or delays, an infringement of our intellectual property rights , an adverse court decision in a significant lawsuit and regulatory actions.