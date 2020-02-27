|
Japan Exchange : Notice of Organizational Changes and Personnel Changes
02/27/2020 | 02:09am EST
News Release
February 27, 2020
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
Translation
Notice of Organizational Changes and Personnel Changes
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552; Chairman and President: Shin Ashida; "JCR") announced today that organizational changes and personnel changes effective form April 1, 2020 as follows.
-
Organizational Changes
At the Sales Division, "West Japan Sales Department" will be divided into "Kinki-Hokuriku Sales Department" and "West Japan Sales Department" in order to promote attentive area marketing. "Production Planning Department" will be established in the Production Division as a support organization for problem solving across factories. At the Administration Division, "Human Resources & General Affairs Division" will be divided into "Human Resources Division" and "General Affairs Division" in order to ensure the efficient operation of each business. "Secretarial Office," "Tokyo Office," and "Information Systems Group" will be organizations under the direct control of the Administration Division, also "Information System Group" will be renamed "Information System Office".
-
Change of Corporate Officers
|
Name
|
New Title
|
Current Title
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Corporate Officer
|
Corporate Officer
|
|
Head of Administration Division
|
Akihiro Haguchi
|
Executive Director,
|
Executive Director,
|
|
Administration Division
|
|
Administration Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Corporate Officer
|
|
|
Head of Corporate Planning
|
Corporate Officer
|
Yutaka Honda
|
Division
|
Executive Director,
|
|
Executive Director,
|
Corporate Planning Division
|
|
Corporate Planning Division
|
|
|
|
|
3. Personnel Changes
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
New Title
|
Current Title
|
|
|
|
|
|
Senior Director, Administration
|
|
Senior Director, Administration
|
Division
|
|
Director, Human Resources &
|
Masaki Sumiyoshi
|
Division
|
General Affairs Dept.
|
|
Director, Human Resources Dept.
|
|
Manager, Human Resources &
|
|
|
|
|
General Affairs Group
|
|
|
|
|
Director, Kinki-Hokuriku Sales
|
Manager, West Japan Sales
|
Tsuyoshi Tajiri
|
Dept.
|
Dept.
|
|
Sales Division
|
Sales Division
|
|
|
|
|
Principal, Sales Operations Dept.
|
Director, Quality Assurance Dept.
|
Hideyuki Kobayashi
|
Manager, HQ Quality Assurance
|
Sales Division
|
|
Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director-Manager, Manufacturing
|
Director, Murotani Plant
|
|
Section,
|
Yukihiro Kuromoto
|
Director, Kobe API Plant
|
Murotani Plant
|
|
Production Division
|
|
Production Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director, Kobe API Plant
|
Manager, Manufacturing Section,
|
Yasushi Zenitani
|
Kobe API Plant
|
Production Division
|
|
Production Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director, Production Planning
|
|
|
Dept.
|
Associate Director, Human
|
|
Production Division
|
Makoto Ashida
|
Resources & Genera Affairs Dept.
|
Associate Director, Human
|
|
Administration Division
|
|
Resources Dept.
|
|
|
|
Administration Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director, HQ Quality Assurance
|
|
|
Dept.
|
Director, HQ Quality Assurance
|
Toshiya Tomitsuka
|
Quality Assurance Division
|
Dept.
|
|
Director, Quality Assurance Dept.
|
Quality Assurance Division
|
|
Production Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
Director, Quality Assurance Dept.
|
|
Yoshio Hiyama
|
Manager, HQ Quality Assurance
|
Director, Production Division
|
|
Division
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Associate Director, Human
|
|
Director, General Affairs Dept.
|
resources & General Affairs
|
Yoshihiro Izaki
|
Group, Human Resources &
|
Administration Division
|
|
General Affairs Dept.
|
|
|
|
|
Administration Division
|
|
|
[About JCR Pharmaceuticals]
JCR is a specialty pharma engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of biopharmaceuticals and regenerative medicine with a focus on rare diseases. Its philosophy, "Contributing towards people's healthcare through pharmaceutical products" drives JCR to create innovative pharmaceutical products as value-added treatment options for under-served patient communities.
[Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements]
This document contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "target" and similar references to future periods. All forward-looking statements regarding our plans, outlook, strategy and future business, financial performance and financial condition are based on judgments derived from the information available to us at this time. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but not limited to, a deterioration of economic conditions, a change in the legal or governmental system, a delay in launching a new product, impact on competitors' pricing and product strategies, a decline in marketing capabilities relating to our products, manufacturing difficulties or delays, an infringement of our intellectual property rights , an adverse court decision in a significant lawsuit and regulatory actions.
This document involves information on pharmaceutical products (including those under development). However, it is not intended for advertising or providing medical advice. Furthermore, it is intended to provide information on our company and businesses and not to solicit investment in securities we issue.
Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, even if new information becomes available in the future.
Investors & Media:
JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.
Corporate Communications
ir-info@jcrpharm.co.jp
END
###
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:06:05 UTC
|
|