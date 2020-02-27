Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice of Organizational Changes and Personnel Changes

02/27/2020 | 02:09am EST

News Release

February 27, 2020

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Translation

Notice of Organizational Changes and Personnel Changes

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (TSE 4552; Chairman and President: Shin Ashida; "JCR") announced today that organizational changes and personnel changes effective form April 1, 2020 as follows.

  1. Organizational Changes
    At the Sales Division, "West Japan Sales Department" will be divided into "Kinki-Hokuriku Sales Department" and "West Japan Sales Department" in order to promote attentive area marketing. "Production Planning Department" will be established in the Production Division as a support organization for problem solving across factories. At the Administration Division, "Human Resources & General Affairs Division" will be divided into "Human Resources Division" and "General Affairs Division" in order to ensure the efficient operation of each business. "Secretarial Office," "Tokyo Office," and "Information Systems Group" will be organizations under the direct control of the Administration Division, also "Information System Group" will be renamed "Information System Office".
  2. Change of Corporate Officers

Name

New Title

Current Title

Senior Corporate Officer

Corporate Officer

Head of Administration Division

Akihiro Haguchi

Executive Director,

Executive Director,

Administration Division

Administration Division

Senior Corporate Officer

Head of Corporate Planning

Corporate Officer

Yutaka Honda

Division

Executive Director,

Executive Director,

Corporate Planning Division

Corporate Planning Division

3. Personnel Changes

Name

New Title

Current Title

Senior Director, Administration

Senior Director, Administration

Division

Director, Human Resources &

Masaki Sumiyoshi

Division

General Affairs Dept.

Director, Human Resources Dept.

Manager, Human Resources &

General Affairs Group

Director, Kinki-Hokuriku Sales

Manager, West Japan Sales

Tsuyoshi Tajiri

Dept.

Dept.

Sales Division

Sales Division

Principal, Sales Operations Dept.

Director, Quality Assurance Dept.

Hideyuki Kobayashi

Manager, HQ Quality Assurance

Sales Division

Division

Director-Manager, Manufacturing

Director, Murotani Plant

Section,

Yukihiro Kuromoto

Director, Kobe API Plant

Murotani Plant

Production Division

Production Division

Director, Kobe API Plant

Manager, Manufacturing Section,

Yasushi Zenitani

Kobe API Plant

Production Division

Production Division

Director, Production Planning

Dept.

Associate Director, Human

Production Division

Makoto Ashida

Resources & Genera Affairs Dept.

Associate Director, Human

Administration Division

Resources Dept.

Administration Division

Director, HQ Quality Assurance

Dept.

Director, HQ Quality Assurance

Toshiya Tomitsuka

Quality Assurance Division

Dept.

Director, Quality Assurance Dept.

Quality Assurance Division

Production Division

Director, Quality Assurance Dept.

Yoshio Hiyama

Manager, HQ Quality Assurance

Director, Production Division

Division

Associate Director, Human

Director, General Affairs Dept.

resources & General Affairs

Yoshihiro Izaki

Group, Human Resources &

Administration Division

General Affairs Dept.

Administration Division

[About JCR Pharmaceuticals]

JCR is a specialty pharma engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of biopharmaceuticals and regenerative medicine with a focus on rare diseases. Its philosophy, "Contributing towards people's healthcare through pharmaceutical products" drives JCR to create innovative pharmaceutical products as value-added treatment options for under-served patient communities.

[Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements]

This document contains forward-looking statements that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control. Forward-looking statements often contain words such as "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "will," "would," "target" and similar references to future periods. All forward-looking statements regarding our plans, outlook, strategy and future business, financial performance and financial condition are based on judgments derived from the information available to us at this time. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to be materially different from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include, but not limited to, a deterioration of economic conditions, a change in the legal or governmental system, a delay in launching a new product, impact on competitors' pricing and product strategies, a decline in marketing capabilities relating to our products, manufacturing difficulties or delays, an infringement of our intellectual property rights , an adverse court decision in a significant lawsuit and regulatory actions.

This document involves information on pharmaceutical products (including those under development). However, it is not intended for advertising or providing medical advice. Furthermore, it is intended to provide information on our company and businesses and not to solicit investment in securities we issue.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Investors & Media:

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.

Corporate Communications

ir-info@jcrpharm.co.jp

END

###

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2020 07:06:05 UTC
