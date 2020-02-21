Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice of Partial Corrections to Consolidated Financial Results for Past Fiscal years

02/21/2020 | 04:02am EST

This document is an English translation of a

statement written initially in Japanese. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version.

February 6, 2020

To Whom It May Concern

Company name:

NS Solutions Corporation

Representative:

Hiroyuki Morita

Representative Director & President

(Code 2327 Tokyo Stock Exchange)

Contact:

Kazuhiko Miwa

Director, General Administration Dept.

(TEL. (+81)3-5117-3214)

Notice of Partial Corrections to Consolidated Financial Results

for Past Fiscal years

NS Solutions Corporation ("NS Solutions" or the "Company") hereby announces that, effectively today, it has made revisions to its consolidated financial results and quarterly financial results for past fiscal years as outlined below. The Company plans to file on February 14, 2020 the revised annual securities reports, quarterly securities reports and internal control reports for the same periods in past fiscal years, together with its quarterly securities report for the third quarterly of the 40th fiscal period (ending December 31, 2020).

1. Reason and background for corrections.

As was announced in our notice dated December 13, 2019 entitled "Notice Concerning the Establishment of Special Investigation Committee", NS Solutions became aware that it was unable to verify the actual existence of certain of the Company's recorded purchase and resale of goods transactions. Due to this situation, the Company established a Special Investigation Committee consisting of one member of the Company's outside Audit & Supervisory Board and two independent outside experts with no interest in the Company (total of three members), and the Special Investigation Committee has since been investigating this matter (the "Relevant Transactions"). As was subsequently announced in the "Announcement Concerning Receipt of Investigation Report" from the Special Investigation Committee dated February 6, 2020, the Company has received Special Investigation Report.

Based on the Special Investigation Results of Special Investigation Committee, the Company has corrected past year's consolidated financial statements for sales, cost of goods, which was related with the transactions that unable to verify the actual existence of certain of the Company's recorded purchase and resale of goods. Moreover facts found in the process of accounting for the third quarter

1

of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 have been revised in the past fiscal year, and the consolidated financial statements and the non-consolidated financial statements for the past fiscal year have been revised. In accordance with the foregoing, the Company's annual financial results and quarterly financial results have been revised, effective today.

2. Revisions filed today to the following consolidated quarterly financial results (Japanese accounting standards)

The fiscal year ended March 31, 2015 The fiscal year ended March 31, 2016 The fiscal year ended March 31, 2017

The first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 The first half of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 The first three of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018 The fiscal year ended March 31, 2018

The first quarter of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 The first half of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 The first three of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 The fiscal year ended March 31, 2019

The first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 The first half of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020

3Summary of corrections for each consolidated fiscal year and business year

Consolidated

( in millions

Period

Item

Before

After

Amount of

Revision

Revision

financial

impact

Sales

206,295

205,651

643

FY ended

Operating profit

16,214

16,181

33

Recurring profit

16,455

16,422

33

March 31,

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9,077

9,043

33

2015

Net assets

97,443

97,409

33

Total assets

166,283

166,135

148

Sales

218,685

218,530

154

FY ended

Operating profit

19,269

19,261

7

March 31,

Recurring profit

19,367

19,359

7

2016

Profit attributable to owners of parent

11,168

11,160

8

Net assets

105,012

104,970

42

2

Total assets

175,696

175,579

116

Sales

232,473

227,951

4,521

FY ended

Operating profit

21,540

21,248

292

Recurring profit

22,117

21,825

292

March 31,

Profit attributable to owners of parent

13,964

13,671

292

2017

Net assets

125,724

125,389

334

Total assets

200,811

199,521

1,290

Sales

58,163

52,209

5,953

First quarter

Operating profit

4,597

4,237

359

of FY ended

Recurring profit

4,900

4,540

359

March 31,

Profit attributable to owners of parent

2,855

2,513

342

2018

Net assets

126,742

126,065

676

Total assets

203,657

199,277

4,379

Sales

116,554

110,272

6,281

First half of

Operating profit

10,073

9,810

263

FY ended

Recurring profit

10,475

10,211

263

March 31,

Profit attributable to owners of parent

6,569

6,288

281

2018

Net assets

135,456

134,840

615

Total assets

215,863

212,428

3,435

First three

Sales

168,315

161,885

6,429

Operating profit

13,856

13,640

215

quarters of

Recurring profit

14,437

14,221

215

FY ended

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9,761

9,510

251

March 31,

Net assets

137,519

136,933

585

2018

Total assets

212,235

211,659

575

Sales

244,215

230,860

13,355

FY ended

Operating profit

22,671

21,844

827

Recurring profit

23,106

22,279

827

March 31,

Profit attributable to owners of parent

14,933

14,105

827

2018

Net assets

141,528

140,366

1,162

Total assets

224,349

221,990

2,359

Sales

58,434

55,409

3,024

First quarter

Operating profit

5,117

5,019

98

of FY ended

Recurring profit

5,257

5,159

98

March 31,

Profit attributable to owners of parent

3,001

2,872

129

2019

Net assets

145,495

144,204

1,291

Total assets

218,582

216,012

2,570

3

Sales

124,646

118,277

6,368

First half of

Operating profit

11,274

10,955

318

FY ended

Recurring profit

11,503

11,185

318

March 31,

Profit attributable to owners of parent

7,204

6,850

354

2019

Net assets

153,726

152,210

1,516

Total assets

233,548

231,749

1,799

First three

Sales

187,252

177,008

10,243

Operating profit

17,624

17,112

511

quarters of

Recurring profit

18,053

17,541

511

FY ended

Profit attributable to owners of parent

11,743

11,194

548

March 31,

Net assets

141,305

139,594

1,710

2019

Total assets

219,040

215,085

3,955

Sales

265,278

255,116

10,162

FY ending

Operating profit

25,676

25,385

△290

Recurring profit

26,103

25,812

△290

March 31,

Profit attributable to owners of parent

17,111

16,713

△398

2019

Net assets

147,461

145,901

△1,560

Total assets

236,078

232,779

△3,299

Sales

81,664

68,573

13,091

First quarter

Operating profit

7,936

6,905

1,030

of FY ending

Recurring profit

8,184

7,153

1,030

March 31,

Profit attributable to owners of parent

5,090

4,101

988

2020

Net assets

153,444

150,895

2,548

Total assets

240,486

237,630

2,855

Sales

149,815

136,759

13,056

First half of

Operating profit

15,118

14,190

927

FY ending

Recurring profit

15,123

14,196

927

March 31,

Profit attributable to owners of parent

9,645

8,727

917

2020

Net assets

155,688

153,211

2,477

Total assets

246,320

246,494

173

4

Parent

¥ in millions

Period

Item

Before

After

Amount of

Revision

Revision

financial

impact

Sales

182,252

181,608

643

FY ended

Operating profit

12,101

12,066

35

Recurring profit

13,143

13,108

35

March 31,

Profit attributable to owners of parent

8,011

7,976

35

2015

Net assets

78,572

78,537

35

Total assets

159,379

159,229

149

5

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 21 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2020 09:01:04 UTC
