Japan Exchange : Notice of Partial Corrections to Consolidated Financial Results for Past Fiscal years

This document is an English translation of a

statement written initially in Japanese. The Japanese original should be considered as the primary version.

February 6, 2020 To Whom It May Concern Company name: NS Solutions Corporation Representative: Hiroyuki Morita Representative Director & President (Code ：2327 Tokyo Stock Exchange) Contact: Kazuhiko Miwa Director, General Administration Dept. (TEL. (+81)3-5117-3214)

Notice of Partial Corrections to Consolidated Financial Results

for Past Fiscal years

NS Solutions Corporation ("NS Solutions" or the "Company") hereby announces that, effectively today, it has made revisions to its consolidated financial results and quarterly financial results for past fiscal years as outlined below. The Company plans to file on February 14, 2020 the revised annual securities reports, quarterly securities reports and internal control reports for the same periods in past fiscal years, together with its quarterly securities report for the third quarterly of the 40th fiscal period (ending December 31, 2020).

1. Reason and background for corrections.

As was announced in our notice dated December 13, 2019 entitled "Notice Concerning the Establishment of Special Investigation Committee", NS Solutions became aware that it was unable to verify the actual existence of certain of the Company's recorded purchase and resale of goods transactions. Due to this situation, the Company established a Special Investigation Committee consisting of one member of the Company's outside Audit & Supervisory Board and two independent outside experts with no interest in the Company (total of three members), and the Special Investigation Committee has since been investigating this matter (the "Relevant Transactions"). As was subsequently announced in the "Announcement Concerning Receipt of Investigation Report" from the Special Investigation Committee dated February 6, 2020, the Company has received Special Investigation Report.

Based on the Special Investigation Results of Special Investigation Committee, the Company has corrected past year's consolidated financial statements for sales, cost of goods, which was related with the transactions that unable to verify the actual existence of certain of the Company's recorded purchase and resale of goods. Moreover facts found in the process of accounting for the third quarter