Japan Exchange : Notice of Response to Patent infringement Litigation

March 12, 2020

Notice of Response to Patent infringement Litigation

We announce that our subsidiary, W-SCOPE KOREA CO., LTD., has filed a request for invalidation of a Korean patent (patent No. 10-0977345) that Asahi Kasei Corporation (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) claims to infringe against us & W-SCOPE KOREA CO., LTD. , to the Korean Patent Court on March 11, 2020.