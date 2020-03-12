Japan Exchange : Notice of Response to Patent infringement Litigation

March 12, 2020
Company Name:
W-Scope Corporation
Stock Exchange Listing:
Tokyo Stock Exchange Section 1
Representative:
Won-Kun Choi, President & CEO
Contact:
Hideo Ouchi, Director
TEL:
+81-(0)3-5436-7155
Notice of Response to Patent infringement Litigation
We announce that our subsidiary, W-SCOPE KOREA CO., LTD., has filed a request for invalidation of a Korean patent (patent No. 10-0977345) that Asahi Kasei Corporation (Head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) claims to infringe against us & W-SCOPE KOREA CO., LTD. , to the Korean Patent Court on March 11, 2020.
Disclaimer
