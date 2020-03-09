Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in February 2020

03/09/2020 | 01:03am EDT

March 9, 2020

Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.

Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO

(Stock code: 9519

Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st)

Contact: Aki Mori, Chief Financial Officer

(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)

Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in February 2020

RENOVA, Inc. announces the electricity sales figures for renewable energy power plants.

1. Figures for Electricity Sales

Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020

Number of

Generation

Planned

Actual Electricity

% Change

% Change YoY

Power Plants

Capacity*1 (MW)

Electricity Sales

Sales

from Plan

Above: Existing plants*3

under Operation

(kWh) *2

(kWh)

Below: All

April

Solar: 8

Solar: 164.8

30,799,141

31,654,587

+2.8%

+0.1%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+8.5%

May*4*5

Solar: 9

Solar: 184.0

26,420,014

30,909,955

+17.0%

+14.2%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+38.5%

June

Solar: 9

Solar: 184.0

30,366,441

31,502,312

+3.7%

-2.9%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+12.0%

July*6

Solar: 10

Solar: 232.0

38,032,288

35,418,925

-6.9%

-16.7%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+12.6%

August

Solar: 10

Solar: 232.0

39,632,700

38,443,949

-3.0%

-10.0%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+22.2%

September

Solar: 10

Solar: 232.0

34,607,613

36,267,747

+4.8%

+13.7%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+52.5%

October

Solar: 10

Solar: 232.0

32,419,133

31,706,443

-2.2%

-6.1%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+21.1%

November

Solar: 10

Solar: 232.0

28,521,169

30,146,899

+5.7%

-1.6%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+26.8%

December*7

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

31,405,767

29,762,933

-5.2%

-0.5%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+35.6%

January

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

32,971,154

30,300,871

-8.1%

-14.8%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+19.5%

February

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

36,325,949

34,001,859

-6.4%

+8.1%

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

+49.7%

March

Solar: 11

Solar: 312.8

43,072,463

Biomass: 1

Biomass: 20.5

Full-Year

404,573,832

YTD

361,214,784

360,214,784

-0.4%

-2.3%

Cumulative

+25.8%

*1 The generation capacity for solar power plants is based upon the maximum output of each solar power plant's modules, and the generation capacity for biomass power plants is based upon the gross capacity. Both list generation capacity at month end.

*2 The planned electricity sales figures are calculated by RENOVA.

*3 Existing plants refer to those which have been in operation for at least 13 months.

*4 Outage at the biomass power plant is planned due to the scheduled annual maintenance in May 2019.

*5 Nasukarasuyama solar power plant operated in May 2019.

*6 Karumai West solar power plant operated in July 2019.

*7 Karumai East solar power plant operated in December 2019.

Comparison between Planned and Actual YTD Cumulative Electricity Sales (in kWh)

450,000,000

400,000,000

Planned (of all)

Actual (of all)

350,000,000

300,000,000

250,000,000

200,000,000

150,000,000

100,000,000

50,000,000

0

Apr.

May

June

July

Aug.

Sep.

Oct.

Nov.

Dec.

Jan.

Feb.

Mar.

2019

2020

2. Monthly Electricity Sales by Plant

February 2020

YTD

Ownership

Purchase Price*6

Generation

Preliminary

Cumulative

Figures from

Power Plant

Capacity*1

Figures

Interest

(per kWh)

Apr. 2019 to

(MW)

(kWh)

Mar. 2020

(kWh)

Suigo-Itako Solar Co., Ltd.

68.0%

40 yen

15.3

1,456,896

16,475,808

Futtsu Solar Co., Ltd.

51.0%

40 yen

40.4

3,843,960

43,874,940

Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd.*9

63.0%

40 yen

9.4

901,681

10,416,186

Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd.*9

61.0%

40 yen

7.5

694,050

8,162,398

Kokonoe Solar T.K.*9*10

100.0%

40 yen

25.4

1,483,656

22,046,016

Nasu-Shiobara Solar T.K.

100.0%

40 yen

26.2

2,364,168

26,868,216

Ozu Solar T.K.*9*10

100.0%

36 yen

19.0

1,432,836

18,044,622

Yokkaichi Solar T.K.*9

100.0%

36 yen

21.6

1,777,356

21,978,628

Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K.

100.0%

36 yen

19.2

1,789,896

17,131,900

Karumai-West Solar T.K.

51.0%

36 yen

48.0

2,389,800

30,787,660

Karumai-East Solar T.K.

69.25%

36 yen

80.8

3,483,500

10,689,300

United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.

35.3%*11

32 yen/24 yen*12

20.5

12,384,060

133,739,110

Total

34,001,859

360,214,784

*8 The fixed purchase price, exclusive of consumption tax, is based upon the FIT Scheme for each power plant and may differ from the actual electricity sale price.

*9 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd., Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd., Kokonoe Solar T.K., Ozu Solar T.K., and Yokkaichi Solar T.K. consider the impact of output curtailment caused by Utilities' grid construction in the vicinity of the RENOVA's Power Plant in full-year performance forecasts.

*10 Expected output curtailment at the Kokonoe Solar T.K. and Ozu Solar T.K. are incorporated into its full year performance forecasts.

*11 RENOVA has invested in URE through Sensyu Holdings Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of RENOVA. Assuming that RENOVA directly owns URE's shares, RENOVA's substantial interests, calculated by multiplying URE's shares owned by Sensyu Holdings by RENOVA's equity in Sensyu Holdings, are 35.3%.

*12 The purchase price for wood biomass derived from thinned wood is 32 yen whereas that for general wood biomass is 24 yen.

Annual sales exceeded the annual sales plan despite an unplanned shutdown of 2 days in January 2020.

3. Status of output curtailment

In February 2020, Kyushu Electric Power, Incorporated. issued an output control instruction and some solar power plants operated by RENOVA stopped generating electricity.

As the effect on the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 was minor, the total amount of power generation loss was 0.03% (Total power generation due to output restriction in February 2020)

of the annual sales plan for all solar power plants. In the process of setting planned full-year figures for electricity sales, RENOVA takes into account certain output control risks as well as risks arising from continual rain and other climate events.

(Output curtailment by Solar power station)

Solar power plant

Days of Outage

The percentage of total lost power generation

(Figures in parentheses are

compared to the planned full-year figures for

annual totals.)

electricity sales of all solar power plants

operated by RENOVA.

(Figures in parentheses are annual totals.)

Kokonoe Solar power plant

2days

0.01%

(14days)

(0.45%)

3days

0.02%

Ozu Solar power plant

(14days)

(0.36%)

[For inquiries, please contact] Kenichiro Nose, Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3516-6263

Email: ir@renovainc.com

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 05:02:00 UTC
