Japan Exchange : Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in February 2020
03/09/2020 | 01:03am EDT
March 9, 2020
Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc.
Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO
(Stock code: 9519
Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st)
Contact: Aki Mori, Chief Financial Officer
(TEL: +81-3-3516-6263)
Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in February 2020
RENOVA, Inc. announces the electricity sales figures for renewable energy power plants.
1. Figures for Electricity Sales
Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020
|
|
Number of
|
Generation
|
Planned
|
Actual Electricity
|
% Change
|
% Change YoY
|
|
Power Plants
|
Capacity*1 (MW)
|
Electricity Sales
|
Sales
|
from Plan
|
Above: Existing plants*3
|
|
under Operation
|
|
(kWh) *2
|
(kWh)
|
|
Below: All
|
April
|
Solar: 8
|
Solar: 164.8
|
30,799,141
|
31,654,587
|
+2.8%
|
+0.1%
|
|
Biomass: 1
|
Biomass: 20.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+8.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
May*4*5
|
Solar: 9
|
Solar: 184.0
|
26,420,014
|
30,909,955
|
+17.0%
|
+14.2%
|
|
Biomass: 1
|
Biomass: 20.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+38.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June
|
Solar: 9
|
Solar: 184.0
|
30,366,441
|
31,502,312
|
+3.7%
|
-2.9%
|
|
Biomass: 1
|
Biomass: 20.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+12.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
July*6
|
Solar: 10
|
Solar: 232.0
|
38,032,288
|
35,418,925
|
-6.9%
|
-16.7%
|
|
Biomass: 1
|
Biomass: 20.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+12.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
August
|
Solar: 10
|
Solar: 232.0
|
39,632,700
|
38,443,949
|
-3.0%
|
-10.0%
|
|
Biomass: 1
|
Biomass: 20.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+22.2%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
September
|
Solar: 10
|
Solar: 232.0
|
34,607,613
|
36,267,747
|
+4.8%
|
+13.7%
|
|
Biomass: 1
|
Biomass: 20.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+52.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
October
|
Solar: 10
|
Solar: 232.0
|
32,419,133
|
31,706,443
|
-2.2%
|
-6.1%
|
|
Biomass: 1
|
Biomass: 20.5
|
|
|
|
+21.1%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
November
|
Solar: 10
|
Solar: 232.0
|
28,521,169
|
30,146,899
|
+5.7%
|
-1.6%
|
|
Biomass: 1
|
Biomass: 20.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+26.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
December*7
|
Solar: 11
|
Solar: 312.8
|
31,405,767
|
29,762,933
|
-5.2%
|
-0.5%
|
|
Biomass: 1
|
Biomass: 20.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+35.6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January
|
Solar: 11
|
Solar: 312.8
|
32,971,154
|
30,300,871
|
-8.1%
|
-14.8%
|
|
Biomass: 1
|
Biomass: 20.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+19.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
February
|
Solar: 11
|
Solar: 312.8
|
36,325,949
|
34,001,859
|
-6.4%
|
+8.1%
|
|
Biomass: 1
|
Biomass: 20.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+49.7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March
|
Solar: 11
|
Solar: 312.8
|
43,072,463
|
|
|
|
|
Biomass: 1
|
Biomass: 20.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Full-Year
|
‒
|
‒
|
404,573,832
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
‒
|
‒
|
361,214,784
|
360,214,784
|
-0.4%
|
-2.3%
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+25.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
*1 The generation capacity for solar power plants is based upon the maximum output of each solar power plant's modules, and the generation capacity for biomass power plants is based upon the gross capacity. Both list generation capacity at month end.
*2 The planned electricity sales figures are calculated by RENOVA.
*3 Existing plants refer to those which have been in operation for at least 13 months.
*4 Outage at the biomass power plant is planned due to the scheduled annual maintenance in May 2019.
*5 Nasukarasuyama solar power plant operated in May 2019.
*6 Karumai West solar power plant operated in July 2019.
*7 Karumai East solar power plant operated in December 2019.
Comparison between Planned and Actual YTD Cumulative Electricity Sales (in kWh)
|
450,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
400,000,000
|
|
Planned (of all)
|
|
|
Actual (of all)
|
|
|
|
|
350,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
300,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
250,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
200,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
150,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
50,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apr.
|
May
|
June
|
July
|
Aug.
|
Sep.
|
Oct.
|
Nov.
|
Dec.
|
Jan.
|
Feb.
|
Mar.
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2. Monthly Electricity Sales by Plant
February 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
YTD
|
|
|
|
Ownership
|
Purchase Price*6
|
|
Generation
|
Preliminary
|
Cumulative
|
|
|
|
|
Figures from
|
|
Power Plant
|
|
|
Capacity*1
|
Figures
|
|
|
Interest
|
(per kWh)
|
|
Apr. 2019 to
|
|
|
|
|
(MW)
|
(kWh)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mar. 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(kWh)
|
|
Suigo-Itako Solar Co., Ltd.
|
68.0%
|
|
40 yen
|
15.3
|
1,456,896
|
16,475,808
|
|
Futtsu Solar Co., Ltd.
|
51.0%
|
|
40 yen
|
40.4
|
3,843,960
|
43,874,940
|
|
Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd.*9
|
63.0%
|
|
40 yen
|
9.4
|
901,681
|
10,416,186
|
|
Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd.*9
|
61.0%
|
|
40 yen
|
7.5
|
694,050
|
8,162,398
|
|
Kokonoe Solar T.K.*9*10
|
100.0%
|
|
40 yen
|
25.4
|
1,483,656
|
22,046,016
|
|
Nasu-Shiobara Solar T.K.
|
100.0%
|
|
40 yen
|
26.2
|
2,364,168
|
26,868,216
|
|
Ozu Solar T.K.*9*10
|
100.0%
|
|
36 yen
|
19.0
|
1,432,836
|
18,044,622
|
|
Yokkaichi Solar T.K.*9
|
100.0%
|
|
36 yen
|
21.6
|
1,777,356
|
21,978,628
|
|
Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K.
|
100.0%
|
|
36 yen
|
19.2
|
1,789,896
|
17,131,900
|
|
Karumai-West Solar T.K.
|
51.0%
|
|
36 yen
|
48.0
|
2,389,800
|
30,787,660
|
|
Karumai-East Solar T.K.
|
69.25%
|
|
36 yen
|
80.8
|
3,483,500
|
10,689,300
|
|
United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd.
|
35.3%*11
|
|
32 yen/24 yen*12
|
20.5
|
12,384,060
|
133,739,110
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
34,001,859
|
360,214,784
*8 The fixed purchase price, exclusive of consumption tax, is based upon the FIT Scheme for each power plant and may differ from the actual electricity sale price.
*9 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd., Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd., Kokonoe Solar T.K., Ozu Solar T.K., and Yokkaichi Solar T.K. consider the impact of output curtailment caused by Utilities' grid construction in the vicinity of the RENOVA's Power Plant in full-year performance forecasts.
*10 Expected output curtailment at the Kokonoe Solar T.K. and Ozu Solar T.K. are incorporated into its full year performance forecasts.
*11 RENOVA has invested in URE through Sensyu Holdings Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of RENOVA. Assuming that RENOVA directly owns URE's shares, RENOVA's substantial interests, calculated by multiplying URE's shares owned by Sensyu Holdings by RENOVA's equity in Sensyu Holdings, are 35.3%.
*12 The purchase price for wood biomass derived from thinned wood is 32 yen whereas that for general wood biomass is 24 yen.
Annual sales exceeded the annual sales plan despite an unplanned shutdown of 2 days in January 2020.
3. Status of output curtailment
In February 2020, Kyushu Electric Power, Incorporated. issued an output control instruction and some solar power plants operated by RENOVA stopped generating electricity.
As the effect on the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 was minor, the total amount of power generation loss was 0.03% (Total power generation due to output restriction in February 2020)
of the annual sales plan for all solar power plants. In the process of setting planned full-year figures for electricity sales, RENOVA takes into account certain output control risks as well as risks arising from continual rain and other climate events.
(Output curtailment by Solar power station)
|
Solar power plant
|
Days of Outage
|
The percentage of total lost power generation
|
|
(Figures in parentheses are
|
compared to the planned full-year figures for
|
|
annual totals.)
|
electricity sales of all solar power plants
|
|
|
operated by RENOVA.
|
|
|
(Figures in parentheses are annual totals.)
|
Kokonoe Solar power plant
|
2days
|
0.01%
|
|
(14days)
|
(0.45%)
|
|
3days
|
0.02%
|
Ozu Solar power plant
|
(14days)
|
(0.36%)
[For inquiries, please contact] Kenichiro Nose, Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3516-6263
Email: ir@renovainc.com
