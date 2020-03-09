Japan Exchange : Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in February 2020

March 9, 2020 Corporate Name: RENOVA, Inc. Representative: Yosuke Kiminami, Founding CEO (Stock code: 9519 Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st) Contact: Aki Mori, Chief Financial Officer (TEL: +81-3-3516-6263) Notice of Revenue from Electricity Sales in February 2020 RENOVA, Inc. announces the electricity sales figures for renewable energy power plants. 1. Figures for Electricity Sales Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 Number of Generation Planned Actual Electricity % Change % Change YoY Power Plants Capacity*1 (MW) Electricity Sales Sales from Plan Above: Existing plants*3 under Operation (kWh) *2 (kWh) Below: All April Solar: 8 Solar: 164.8 30,799,141 31,654,587 +2.8% +0.1% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +8.5% May*4*5 Solar: 9 Solar: 184.0 26,420,014 30,909,955 +17.0% +14.2% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +38.5% June Solar: 9 Solar: 184.0 30,366,441 31,502,312 +3.7% -2.9% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +12.0% July*6 Solar: 10 Solar: 232.0 38,032,288 35,418,925 -6.9% -16.7% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +12.6% August Solar: 10 Solar: 232.0 39,632,700 38,443,949 -3.0% -10.0% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +22.2% September Solar: 10 Solar: 232.0 34,607,613 36,267,747 +4.8% +13.7% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +52.5% October Solar: 10 Solar: 232.0 32,419,133 31,706,443 -2.2% -6.1% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +21.1% November Solar: 10 Solar: 232.0 28,521,169 30,146,899 +5.7% -1.6% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +26.8% December*7 Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 31,405,767 29,762,933 -5.2% -0.5% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +35.6% January Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 32,971,154 30,300,871 -8.1% -14.8% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +19.5% February Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 36,325,949 34,001,859 -6.4% +8.1% Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 +49.7% March Solar: 11 Solar: 312.8 43,072,463 Biomass: 1 Biomass: 20.5 Full-Year ‒ ‒ 404,573,832 YTD ‒ ‒ 361,214,784 360,214,784 -0.4% -2.3% Cumulative +25.8% *1 The generation capacity for solar power plants is based upon the maximum output of each solar power plant's modules, and the generation capacity for biomass power plants is based upon the gross capacity. Both list generation capacity at month end. *2 The planned electricity sales figures are calculated by RENOVA. *3 Existing plants refer to those which have been in operation for at least 13 months. *4 Outage at the biomass power plant is planned due to the scheduled annual maintenance in May 2019. *5 Nasukarasuyama solar power plant operated in May 2019.

*6 Karumai West solar power plant operated in July 2019. *7 Karumai East solar power plant operated in December 2019. Comparison between Planned and Actual YTD Cumulative Electricity Sales (in kWh) 450,000,000 400,000,000 Planned (of all) Actual (of all) 350,000,000 300,000,000 250,000,000 200,000,000 150,000,000 100,000,000 50,000,000 0 Apr. May June July Aug. Sep. Oct. Nov. Dec. Jan. Feb. Mar. 2019 2020 2. Monthly Electricity Sales by Plant February 2020 YTD Ownership Purchase Price*6 Generation Preliminary Cumulative Figures from Power Plant Capacity*1 Figures Interest (per kWh) Apr. 2019 to (MW) (kWh) Mar. 2020 (kWh) Suigo-Itako Solar Co., Ltd. 68.0% 40 yen 15.3 1,456,896 16,475,808 Futtsu Solar Co., Ltd. 51.0% 40 yen 40.4 3,843,960 43,874,940 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd.*9 63.0% 40 yen 9.4 901,681 10,416,186 Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd.*9 61.0% 40 yen 7.5 694,050 8,162,398 Kokonoe Solar T.K.*9*10 100.0% 40 yen 25.4 1,483,656 22,046,016 Nasu-Shiobara Solar T.K. 100.0% 40 yen 26.2 2,364,168 26,868,216 Ozu Solar T.K.*9*10 100.0% 36 yen 19.0 1,432,836 18,044,622 Yokkaichi Solar T.K.*9 100.0% 36 yen 21.6 1,777,356 21,978,628 Nasu-Karasuyama Solar T.K. 100.0% 36 yen 19.2 1,789,896 17,131,900 Karumai-West Solar T.K. 51.0% 36 yen 48.0 2,389,800 30,787,660 Karumai-East Solar T.K. 69.25% 36 yen 80.8 3,483,500 10,689,300 United Renewable Energy Co., Ltd. 35.3%*11 32 yen/24 yen*12 20.5 12,384,060 133,739,110 Total 34,001,859 360,214,784 *8 The fixed purchase price, exclusive of consumption tax, is based upon the FIT Scheme for each power plant and may differ from the actual electricity sale price. *9 Kikugawa-Ishiyama Solar Co., Ltd., Kikugawa-Horinouchiya Solar Co., Ltd., Kokonoe Solar T.K., Ozu Solar T.K., and Yokkaichi Solar T.K. consider the impact of output curtailment caused by Utilities' grid construction in the vicinity of the RENOVA's Power Plant in full-year performance forecasts. *10 Expected output curtailment at the Kokonoe Solar T.K. and Ozu Solar T.K. are incorporated into its full year performance forecasts. *11 RENOVA has invested in URE through Sensyu Holdings Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of RENOVA. Assuming that RENOVA directly owns URE's shares, RENOVA's substantial interests, calculated by multiplying URE's shares owned by Sensyu Holdings by RENOVA's equity in Sensyu Holdings, are 35.3%. *12 The purchase price for wood biomass derived from thinned wood is 32 yen whereas that for general wood biomass is 24 yen. Annual sales exceeded the annual sales plan despite an unplanned shutdown of 2 days in January 2020. 3. Status of output curtailment In February 2020, Kyushu Electric Power, Incorporated. issued an output control instruction and some solar power plants operated by RENOVA stopped generating electricity. As the effect on the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 was minor, the total amount of power generation loss was 0.03% (Total power generation due to output restriction in February 2020)

of the annual sales plan for all solar power plants. In the process of setting planned full-year figures for electricity sales, RENOVA takes into account certain output control risks as well as risks arising from continual rain and other climate events. (Output curtailment by Solar power station) Solar power plant Days of Outage The percentage of total lost power generation (Figures in parentheses are compared to the planned full-year figures for annual totals.) electricity sales of all solar power plants operated by RENOVA. (Figures in parentheses are annual totals.) Kokonoe Solar power plant 2days 0.01% (14days) (0.45%) 3days 0.02% Ozu Solar power plant (14days) (0.36%) [For inquiries, please contact] Kenichiro Nose, Investor Relations Tel: +81-3-3516-6263 Email: ir@renovainc.com