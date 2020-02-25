Japan Exchange : Notice of the Commencement of Tender Offer to Acquire Shares in Taiwan-Based GROWWW Media Co., Ltd. and Change in Specified Subsidiaries

February 25, 2020

To whom it may concern

Company name: Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Representative: Masayuki Mizushima Representative Director & President (Code number: 2433; TSE First Section) Inquiries: Atsushi Yoshino

Executive Manager, Investor Relations Division (Tel: +81-3-6441-9033)

Notice of the Commencement of Tender Offer to Acquire Shares in Taiwan-Based GROWWW

Media Co., Ltd. and Change in Specified Subsidiaries

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. (the "Company") resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on February 25, 2020 to carry out a tender offer through a subsidiary targeting the Taiwan-based GROWWW Media Co., Ltd. (headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan) ("GROWWW Media"). At the same time, the Company resolved to increase investment in three existing subsidiaries. These resolutions are slated to increase the number of specified subsidiaries to four, and the Company hereby gives notice of relevant details as follows.

The Company plans to further implement an all-cash share swap following the completion of the tender offer for the purpose of acquiring all the shares (excluding treasury shares) of GROWWW Media and converting GROWWW Media into a wholly owned subsidiary.

This tender offer does not fall under the tender offer defined in Article 27-2, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

[1] Change in Specified Subsidiaries Due to the Tender Offer of GROWWW Media

1. Reason for Changing Specified Subsidiaries

The Company has decided to make GROWWW Media, whose capital accounts for over one-tenth of the Company's capital, a consolidated subsidiary through this tender offer. As a result of this, GROWWW Media will become a specified subsidiary of the Company.

Also, this change in specified subsidiaries will be executed based on the assumption that the tender offer is completed. In the event that the tender offer is not completed, the Company will not carry out this change.

1