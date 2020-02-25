Log in
Japan Exchange : Notice of the Commencement of Tender Offer to Acquire Shares in Taiwan-Based GROWWW Media Co., Ltd. and Change in Specified Subsidiaries

02/25/2020 | 03:04am EST

February 25, 2020

To whom it may concern

Company name: Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Representative: Masayuki Mizushima Representative Director & President (Code number: 2433; TSE First Section) Inquiries: Atsushi Yoshino

Executive Manager, Investor Relations Division (Tel: +81-3-6441-9033)

Notice of the Commencement of Tender Offer to Acquire Shares in Taiwan-Based GROWWW

Media Co., Ltd. and Change in Specified Subsidiaries

Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. (the "Company") resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on February 25, 2020 to carry out a tender offer through a subsidiary targeting the Taiwan-based GROWWW Media Co., Ltd. (headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan) ("GROWWW Media"). At the same time, the Company resolved to increase investment in three existing subsidiaries. These resolutions are slated to increase the number of specified subsidiaries to four, and the Company hereby gives notice of relevant details as follows.

The Company plans to further implement an all-cash share swap following the completion of the tender offer for the purpose of acquiring all the shares (excluding treasury shares) of GROWWW Media and converting GROWWW Media into a wholly owned subsidiary.

This tender offer does not fall under the tender offer defined in Article 27-2, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.

[1] Change in Specified Subsidiaries Due to the Tender Offer of GROWWW Media

1. Reason for Changing Specified Subsidiaries

The Company has decided to make GROWWW Media, whose capital accounts for over one-tenth of the Company's capital, a consolidated subsidiary through this tender offer. As a result of this, GROWWW Media will become a specified subsidiary of the Company.

Also, this change in specified subsidiaries will be executed based on the assumption that the tender offer is completed. In the event that the tender offer is not completed, the Company will not carry out this change.

1

2. Overview of the Changing Specified Subsidiary (GROWWW Media Overview)

(1)

Company name

GROWWW Media Co., Ltd.

(2)

Location

5F, No. 56, Ln. 321, Yangguang St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City

(3)

Name and title of

Chairman: Kuo Kuan-Chun

representative

(4)

Business

Advertising services, PR support, exhibition planning and

management, etc.

(5)

Capital

NT$365,428,100Approx. ¥1,334 million

(6)

Established

July 14, 1970

Guang Li Mei Co., Ltd.

21.19%

Principal shareholders

An Ding Co, Ltd.

4.04%

(7)

and holding ratio (as of

(安錠股份有限公司)

April 26, 2019)

Chuang Jing Co., Ltd.

3.98%

(創競股份有限公司)

Capital

There is no significant capital relationship to be

disclosed between the Company and GROWWW

relationship

Media

Relationship between

Personnel

There is no significant personnel relationship to be

(8)

the Company

and

disclosed between the Company and GROWWW

relationship

GROWWW Media

Media

Business

There is no significant business relationship to be

disclosed between the Company and GROWWW

relationship

Media

(9)

Considerate performance and financial position over the past three years

Accounting period

The year ended

The year ended

The year ended

December 31, 2016

December 31, 2017

December 31, 2018

Net assets

NT$814 million

NT$959 million

NT$989 million

Total

assets

NT$1,304 million

NT$1,589 million

NT$1,749 million

Net assets per share

NT$24.77

NT$24.95

NT$25.50

Gross billings

NT$2,363

million

NT$2,715 million

NT$2,994 million

Operating income

NT$128 million

NT$142 million

NT$267 million

Net income

attributable to

NT$98

million

NT$93 million

NT$167 million

owners of parent

Basic net income

NT$3.29

NT$3.51

NT$5.16

per share

2

  1. Reason for Acquiring Shares and Carrying Out Tender Offer of GROWWW Media Hakuhodo Taipei Investment Inc., a special purpose vehicle established for the tender offer, belongs to the group of Hakuhodo Incorporated ("Hakuhodo"). Unconstrained by the traditional boundaries of advertising, Hakuhodo offers integrated marketing solutions and addresses client's issues in all areas, from management and business to social issues, in Japan and worldwide. Coupling unique skills with abundant experience and Hakuhodo's greatest strength "creativity", specialized teams in each field offer clients solutions to business transformation and sustainable growth. Hakuhodo believes that GROWWW Media has strong client relationships and foundation in the Taiwanese advertising market, and that GROWWW Media has the ability to provide very high level marketing expertise and diversified solutions to clients. Hakuhodo looks to expand Hakuhodo group's advertising business in Taiwan, and facilitate the development of the advertising industry in Taiwan through Hakuhodo's global operations, by welcoming GROWWW Media into the Hakuhodo group and combining the strengths of both companies.
  2. Overview of Tender Offer

Hakuhodo Taipei Investment Inc.

(A company whose voting rights are 100% held by

(1)

Tender offeror

Hakuhodo Zeta Inc., and 100% indirectly owned by

Hakuhodo Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the

Company)

(2)

Target company

GROWWW Media Co., Ltd.

Scheduled from February 26, 2020, to April 15, 2020 (the

"tender offer period")

Note: The tender offer is subject to the prior approval of

(3)

Tender offer period

the Investment Commission of the Taiwan Ministry of

Economic Affairs ("IC"). In the event that the IC

approval is not granted by April 15, 2020, the tender

offeror may extend the tender offer period by a maximum

of 50 days.

(4)

Class of shares for tender offer

Common stock

NT$69 per share

(5)

Tender offer price

(Determined based on the value calculated by financial

advisors and discussion with shareholders.)

NT$1,853 million

(6)

Tender offer funds

Amount required to purchase 78.81% of the total

outstanding shares of GROWWW Media (excluding

treasury stock). The acquisition amount will be covered

3

entirely with the Company's own funds.

Minimum number of shares to

The tender offer shall be executed if 17,039,906 shares of

(7)

GROWWW Media (50.00% of total outstanding shares

be purchased

(excluding treasury stock)) are tendered.

(8)

Maximum number of shares to

26,859,535 shares (78.81% of total outstanding shares

be purchased

(excluding treasury stock))

The tender offer shall be carried out in the event that

(9)

Terms of the tender offer

17,039,906 shares of GROWWW Media (50.00% of total

outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock) plus one

share) are tendered, and the IC approval is obtained.

The Company reached an agreement with 13 shareholders

of GROWWW Media, and 23 shareholders of

GROWWW Media issued irrevocable letters of

(10)

Other

undertaking that all of these shareholders will tender their

shares in this tender offer. The total number of shares to

be tendered by these 36 shareholders is 17,040,968

(which is more than 50% of total outstanding shares

(excluding treasury stock) plus one share).

5. Number of Shares to Be Acquired, Acquisition Price, and Status of Share Ownership after Acquisition

Number of shares

0 shares

(1)

owned prior to the

(Number of voting rights: 0), (Ratio of voting rights: 0.0%)

change

(2)

Number of shares to

26,859,535 shares*

be acquired

(Number of voting rights: 26,859,535)

(3)

Acquisition price

NT$1,853 million*

Number of shares

26,859,535 shares*

(4)

(Number of voting rights: 26,859,535), (Ratio of voting rights:

owned after change

78.81%)

Note: In the event that the maximum number of shares in GROWWW Media (78.81%) are purchased in this tender offer

6. Schedule

(1)

Date of resolution by the Board of

February 25, 2020

Directors

(2)

Commencement of the tender

February 26, 2020

offer period

4

(3)

Expiration of the tender offer

April 15, 2020 (planned)*

period

(4)

Date of stock transfer

April 24, 2020 (planned)*

Note: Dates may be changed or delayed due to procedures with relevant authorities in Taiwan and other factors.

  1. Changes in Specified Subsidiaries due to Increased Investment 1. Reason for Changing Specified Subsidiaries
    In conjunction with the execution of this tender offer, the Company has resolved to increase investment in three existing subsidiaries of its wholly owned subsidiary, Hakuhodo Inc. By doing so, the capital of each of these three companies will account for over one-tenth of the Company's capital, thereby making them specified subsidiaries.

Also, this change in specified subsidiaries will be executed based on the assumption that the tender offer is completed. In the event that the tender offer is not completed, the Company will not carry out this change.

2. Overview of the Changing Specified Subsidiaries and Details of Increased Investment

(1)

Company

Hakuhodo Active Inc.

Hakuhodo Zeta Inc.

Hakuhodo Taipei

name

Investment Inc.

12F, No. 102, Sec. 3,

12F, No.102, Sec. 3,

12F, No.102, Sec. 3,

(2)

Location

Minquan E. Rd.,

Minquan E. Rd.,

Minquan E. Rd.,

Songshan Dist., Taipei

Songshan Dist., Taipei

Songshan Dist., Taipei

City 105, Taiwan

City 105, Taiwan

City 105, Taiwan

Capital (after

(3)

investment

NT$2,592,000,000

NT$2,529,300,000

NT$2,498,600,000

increase)

(4)

Name of

Shuntaro Ito

Shuntaro Ito

Yasutoshi Hiratsuka

representative

(5)

Business

Advertising

Advertising

Investment

(6)

Established

July 1989

March 2018

January 2020

Principal

Hakuhodo Active Inc.

Hakuhodo Zeta Inc.

shareholders

(7)

Hakuhodo Inc.100％）

and holding

100％）

100％）

ratio

(8)

Details of

5

increased

investment

Before

increase

NT$92,000,000

NT$30,000,000

NT$1,000,000

(capital)

After

increase

NT$2,592,000,000

NT$2,529,300,000

NT$2,498,600,000

(capital)

* No change in ratio of

* No change in ratio of

* No change in ratio of

voting rights

voting rights

voting rights

3. Date of Change

Hakuhodo Active Inc. April 7, 2020 (planned)

Hakuhodo Zeta Inc. and Hakuhodo Taipei Investment Inc. April 8, 2020 (planned)

Note: Dates may be changed or delayed due to procedures with relevant authorities in Taiwan and other factors.

[3] Future Outlook

The results of this tender offer will be disclosed promptly as soon as they are known. In addition, the impact of the tender offer and change in specified subsidiaries on the Company's consolidated performance during the period is minimal.

6

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 08:03:10 UTC
