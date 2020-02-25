|
Japan Exchange : Notice of the Commencement of Tender Offer to Acquire Shares in Taiwan-Based GROWWW Media Co., Ltd. and Change in Specified Subsidiaries
02/25/2020 | 03:04am EST
February 25, 2020
To whom it may concern
Company name: Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. Representative: Masayuki Mizushima Representative Director & President (Code number: 2433; TSE First Section) Inquiries: Atsushi Yoshino
Executive Manager, Investor Relations Division (Tel: +81-3-6441-9033)
Notice of the Commencement of Tender Offer to Acquire Shares in Taiwan-Based GROWWW
Media Co., Ltd. and Change in Specified Subsidiaries
Hakuhodo DY Holdings Inc. (the "Company") resolved at a meeting of its Board of Directors held on February 25, 2020 to carry out a tender offer through a subsidiary targeting the Taiwan-based GROWWW Media Co., Ltd. (headquarters: Taipei, Taiwan) ("GROWWW Media"). At the same time, the Company resolved to increase investment in three existing subsidiaries. These resolutions are slated to increase the number of specified subsidiaries to four, and the Company hereby gives notice of relevant details as follows.
The Company plans to further implement an all-cash share swap following the completion of the tender offer for the purpose of acquiring all the shares (excluding treasury shares) of GROWWW Media and converting GROWWW Media into a wholly owned subsidiary.
This tender offer does not fall under the tender offer defined in Article 27-2, Paragraph 1 of the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act of Japan.
[1] Change in Specified Subsidiaries Due to the Tender Offer of GROWWW Media
1. Reason for Changing Specified Subsidiaries
The Company has decided to make GROWWW Media, whose capital accounts for over one-tenth of the Company's capital, a consolidated subsidiary through this tender offer. As a result of this, GROWWW Media will become a specified subsidiary of the Company.
Also, this change in specified subsidiaries will be executed based on the assumption that the tender offer is completed. In the event that the tender offer is not completed, the Company will not carry out this change.
1
2. Overview of the Changing Specified Subsidiary (GROWWW Media Overview)
|
(1)
|
Company name
|
|
|
GROWWW Media Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Location
|
|
|
5F, No. 56, Ln. 321, Yangguang St., Neihu Dist., Taipei City
|
(3)
|
Name and title of
|
|
|
Chairman: Kuo Kuan-Chun
|
|
representative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Business
|
|
|
Advertising services, PR support, exhibition planning and
|
|
|
management, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Capital
|
|
|
NT$365,428,100（Approx. ¥1,334 million）
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
Established
|
|
|
July 14, 1970
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Guang Li Mei Co., Ltd.
|
|
21.19%
|
|
|
|
Principal shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
An Ding Co, Ltd.
|
|
4.04%
|
|
|
(7)
|
and holding ratio (as of
|
|
(安錠股份有限公司)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
April 26, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Chuang Jing Co., Ltd.
|
|
3.98%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(創競股份有限公司)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
There is no significant capital relationship to be
|
|
|
|
|
disclosed between the Company and GROWWW
|
|
|
|
|
relationship
|
|
|
|
|
Media
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Relationship between
|
|
Personnel
|
There is no significant personnel relationship to be
|
(8)
|
the Company
|
and
|
|
disclosed between the Company and GROWWW
|
|
relationship
|
|
GROWWW Media
|
|
Media
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business
|
There is no significant business relationship to be
|
|
|
|
|
disclosed between the Company and GROWWW
|
|
|
|
|
relationship
|
|
|
|
|
Media
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(9)
|
Considerate performance and financial position over the past three years
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounting period
|
|
The year ended
|
|
The year ended
|
|
The year ended
|
|
|
December 31, 2016
|
|
December 31, 2017
|
|
December 31, 2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets
|
|
NT$814 million
|
|
NT$959 million
|
|
NT$989 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
assets
|
|
NT$1,304 million
|
|
NT$1,589 million
|
|
NT$1,749 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net assets per share
|
|
NT$24.77
|
|
NT$24.95
|
|
NT$25.50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross billings
|
|
NT$2,363
|
million
|
|
NT$2,715 million
|
|
NT$2,994 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating income
|
|
NT$128 million
|
|
NT$142 million
|
|
NT$267 million
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable to
|
|
NT$98
|
million
|
|
NT$93 million
|
|
NT$167 million
|
|
owners of parent
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net income
|
|
NT$3.29
|
|
NT$3.51
|
|
NT$5.16
|
|
per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
-
Reason for Acquiring Shares and Carrying Out Tender Offer of GROWWW Media Hakuhodo Taipei Investment Inc., a special purpose vehicle established for the tender offer, belongs to the group of Hakuhodo Incorporated ("Hakuhodo"). Unconstrained by the traditional boundaries of advertising, Hakuhodo offers integrated marketing solutions and addresses client's issues in all areas, from management and business to social issues, in Japan and worldwide. Coupling unique skills with abundant experience and Hakuhodo's greatest strength "creativity", specialized teams in each field offer clients solutions to business transformation and sustainable growth. Hakuhodo believes that GROWWW Media has strong client relationships and foundation in the Taiwanese advertising market, and that GROWWW Media has the ability to provide very high level marketing expertise and diversified solutions to clients. Hakuhodo looks to expand Hakuhodo group's advertising business in Taiwan, and facilitate the development of the advertising industry in Taiwan through Hakuhodo's global operations, by welcoming GROWWW Media into the Hakuhodo group and combining the strengths of both companies.
-
Overview of Tender Offer
|
|
|
Hakuhodo Taipei Investment Inc.
|
|
|
(A company whose voting rights are 100% held by
|
(1)
|
Tender offeror
|
Hakuhodo Zeta Inc., and 100% indirectly owned by
|
|
|
Hakuhodo Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the
|
|
|
Company)
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Target company
|
GROWWW Media Co., Ltd.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Scheduled from February 26, 2020, to April 15, 2020 (the
|
|
|
"tender offer period")
|
|
|
Note: The tender offer is subject to the prior approval of
|
(3)
|
Tender offer period
|
the Investment Commission of the Taiwan Ministry of
|
Economic Affairs ("IC"). In the event that the IC
|
|
|
|
|
approval is not granted by April 15, 2020, the tender
|
|
|
offeror may extend the tender offer period by a maximum
|
|
|
of 50 days.
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Class of shares for tender offer
|
Common stock
|
|
|
|
|
|
NT$69 per share
|
(5)
|
Tender offer price
|
(Determined based on the value calculated by financial
|
advisors and discussion with shareholders.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NT$1,853 million
|
(6)
|
Tender offer funds
|
Amount required to purchase 78.81% of the total
|
outstanding shares of GROWWW Media (excluding
|
|
|
|
|
treasury stock). The acquisition amount will be covered
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
entirely with the Company's own funds.
|
|
|
|
|
Minimum number of shares to
|
The tender offer shall be executed if 17,039,906 shares of
|
(7)
|
GROWWW Media (50.00% of total outstanding shares
|
be purchased
|
|
(excluding treasury stock)) are tendered.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8)
|
Maximum number of shares to
|
26,859,535 shares (78.81% of total outstanding shares
|
be purchased
|
(excluding treasury stock))
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The tender offer shall be carried out in the event that
|
(9)
|
Terms of the tender offer
|
17,039,906 shares of GROWWW Media (50.00% of total
|
outstanding shares (excluding treasury stock) plus one
|
|
|
|
|
share) are tendered, and the IC approval is obtained.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Company reached an agreement with 13 shareholders
|
|
|
of GROWWW Media, and 23 shareholders of
|
|
|
GROWWW Media issued irrevocable letters of
|
(10)
|
Other
|
undertaking that all of these shareholders will tender their
|
shares in this tender offer. The total number of shares to
|
|
|
|
|
be tendered by these 36 shareholders is 17,040,968
|
|
|
(which is more than 50% of total outstanding shares
|
|
|
(excluding treasury stock) plus one share).
|
|
|
5. Number of Shares to Be Acquired, Acquisition Price, and Status of Share Ownership after Acquisition
|
|
Number of shares
|
0 shares
|
(1)
|
owned prior to the
|
(Number of voting rights: 0), (Ratio of voting rights: 0.0%)
|
|
change
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Number of shares to
|
26,859,535 shares*
|
be acquired
|
(Number of voting rights: 26,859,535)
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Acquisition price
|
NT$1,853 million*
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares
|
26,859,535 shares*
|
(4)
|
(Number of voting rights: 26,859,535), (Ratio of voting rights:
|
owned after change
|
|
78.81%)
|
|
|
|
|
Note: In the event that the maximum number of shares in GROWWW Media (78.81%) are purchased in this tender offer
6. Schedule
|
(1)
|
Date of resolution by the Board of
|
February 25, 2020
|
|
Directors
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Commencement of the tender
|
February 26, 2020
|
|
offer period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
(3)
|
Expiration of the tender offer
|
April 15, 2020 (planned)*
|
|
period
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Date of stock transfer
|
April 24, 2020 (planned)*
|
|
|
Note: Dates may be changed or delayed due to procedures with relevant authorities in Taiwan and other factors.
-
Changes in Specified Subsidiaries due to Increased Investment 1. Reason for Changing Specified Subsidiaries
In conjunction with the execution of this tender offer, the Company has resolved to increase investment in three existing subsidiaries of its wholly owned subsidiary, Hakuhodo Inc. By doing so, the capital of each of these three companies will account for over one-tenth of the Company's capital, thereby making them specified subsidiaries.
Also, this change in specified subsidiaries will be executed based on the assumption that the tender offer is completed. In the event that the tender offer is not completed, the Company will not carry out this change.
2. Overview of the Changing Specified Subsidiaries and Details of Increased Investment
|
(1)
|
Company
|
Hakuhodo Active Inc.
|
Hakuhodo Zeta Inc.
|
Hakuhodo Taipei
|
name
|
Investment Inc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12F, No. 102, Sec. 3,
|
12F, No.102, Sec. 3,
|
12F, No.102, Sec. 3,
|
(2)
|
Location
|
Minquan E. Rd.,
|
Minquan E. Rd.,
|
Minquan E. Rd.,
|
Songshan Dist., Taipei
|
Songshan Dist., Taipei
|
Songshan Dist., Taipei
|
|
|
|
|
City 105, Taiwan
|
City 105, Taiwan
|
City 105, Taiwan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital (after
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
investment
|
NT$2,592,000,000
|
NT$2,529,300,000
|
NT$2,498,600,000
|
|
increase)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4)
|
Name of
|
Shuntaro Ito
|
Shuntaro Ito
|
Yasutoshi Hiratsuka
|
representative
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
|
Business
|
Advertising
|
Advertising
|
Investment
|
|
|
|
|
|
(6)
|
Established
|
July 1989
|
March 2018
|
January 2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Principal
|
|
Hakuhodo Active Inc.
|
Hakuhodo Zeta Inc.
|
|
shareholders
|
|
(7)
|
Hakuhodo Inc.（100％）
|
|
|
and holding
|
（100％）
|
（100％）
|
|
|
|
ratio
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(8)
|
Details of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
increased
|
|
|
|
|
investment
|
|
|
|
|
Before
|
|
|
|
|
increase
|
NT$92,000,000
|
NT$30,000,000
|
NT$1,000,000
|
|
(capital)
|
|
|
|
|
After
|
|
|
|
|
increase
|
NT$2,592,000,000
|
NT$2,529,300,000
|
NT$2,498,600,000
|
|
(capital)
|
|
|
|
|
|
* No change in ratio of
|
* No change in ratio of
|
* No change in ratio of
|
|
|
voting rights
|
voting rights
|
voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
3. Date of Change
Hakuhodo Active Inc. April 7, 2020 (planned)
Hakuhodo Zeta Inc. and Hakuhodo Taipei Investment Inc. April 8, 2020 (planned)
Note: Dates may be changed or delayed due to procedures with relevant authorities in Taiwan and other factors.
[3] Future Outlook
The results of this tender offer will be disclosed promptly as soon as they are known. In addition, the impact of the tender offer and change in specified subsidiaries on the Company's consolidated performance during the period is minimal.
6
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 08:03:10 UTC
|
|