Japan Exchange : Notice regarding results of off-floor distribution of shares

02/25/2020 | 08:48pm EST

Translation

Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.

February 26, 2020

Company Name: ORO Co., Ltd.

Representative: Atsushi Kawata

Representative Director & President

Stock Code: 3983 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)

Contact: Yasuhisa Hino

Senior Managing Director and

General Manager for Corporate Department

TEL: +81-3-5724-7001

Notice regarding results of off-floor distribution of shares

ORO Co., Ltd. announces that the Company has conducted an off-floor distribution of shares as follows.

Details

Offering date

Number of shares

Sale price

Maximum number of purchase

application shares

26 February 2020

100,000 Shares

3,018 yen

100 Shares

(Reference) The contents announced on 25 February 2020 are as follows.

1.

Number of shares

100,000 Shares

to be sold

2.

Offering date

Wednesday 26 February 2020

3.

Sale price

3,018 yen

4.

Maximum number

100 Shares per Buyer (Trading unit: 100 Shares)

of purchase

application shares

5.

Exchange where

Tokyo Stock Exchange

sale will be

executed

6.

Purpose of sale

To improve the breadth of distribution and enhance the liquidity of ORO's stock

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 01:47:02 UTC
