Japan Exchange : Notice regarding results of off-floor distribution of shares

Translation
Notice: This document is an excerpt translation of the original Japanese document and is only for reference purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between this translated document and the original Japanese document, the latter shall prevail.
February 26, 2020
Company Name: ORO Co., Ltd.
Representative: Atsushi Kawata
Representative Director & President
Stock Code: 3983 (Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section)
Contact: Yasuhisa Hino
Senior Managing Director and
General Manager for Corporate Department
TEL: +81-3-5724-7001
Notice regarding results of off-floor distribution of shares
ORO Co., Ltd. announces that the Company has conducted an off-floor distribution of shares as follows.
Details
Offering date
Number of shares
|
Sale price
Maximum number of purchase
26 February 2020
100,000 Shares
|
3,018 yen
100 Shares
(Reference) The contents announced on 25 February 2020 are as follows.
1.
Number of shares
100,000 Shares
2.
Offering date
Wednesday 26 February 2020
3.
Sale price
3,018 yen
4.
Maximum number
100 Shares per Buyer (Trading unit: 100 Shares)
5.
Exchange where
Tokyo Stock Exchange
6.
Purpose of sale
To improve the breadth of distribution and enhance the liquidity of ORO's stock
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 26 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2020 01:47:02 UTC