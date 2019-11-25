Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : Notification Regarding the Implementation of “Career Option Program”

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/25/2019 | 01:35am EST

[This is an English translation of the original text written in Japanese]

November 25, 2019

LIXIL Group Corporation Kinya Seto

Representative Executive Officer and President (First Section of TSE/NSE, code 5938)

(Contact): Kayo Hirano

Senior Manager, Investor Relations Office

Notification Regarding the Implementation of "Career Option Program"

LIXIL Group Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, the "Group") are working to enhance their personnel systems to support multigenerational career planning, expand development opportunities, and shift to a meritocracy based system. As part of this initiative, the Board of Directors today resolved to implement a new "Career Option Program" where permanent employees of the Group working in Japan who have reached a certain age with certain duration of service will be able to select the option of pursuing opportunities outside the company before the usual statutory retirement age. This has been developed as a five-year program rather than as a one-off initiative to ensure that comprehensive career planning opportunities are provided to employees.

The details are as follows:

1. Background

As LIXIL Group aims to become an organization that is capable of achieving sustainable growth without being dependent on changes in its external environment, an important priority is to revitalize its business in Japan. The Japan market accounts for approximately 70% of the Company's consolidated revenue and plays a critical role in accelerating growth by enabling synergies with its overseas businesses, such as through the transfer of technologies and products.

To drive its revitalization in Japan, the Company has committed to a series of employee-focused initiatives to achieve three objectives: creating a more consumer-centric organization by placing more employees with significant knowledge and experience of LIXIL into direct customer-facing roles; accelerating and enhancing multigenerational career planning and development to support the shift to a meritocratic

culture and bring fresh perspectives and energy to management positions; and boosting employee morale and engagement by providing greater working flexibility and efficiently.

As part of the initiative to support multigenerational career planning and development, since October this year, the Company has implemented a series of measures including a new performance review system and expanding training programs. In addition, the Company has decided to offer a new "Career Option Program" for permanent employees who are seeking different life planning and career development options.

2. Outline of "Career Option Program" The first year

(1)

Eligibility

Permanent employees 50 or older, who have worked at the

Group companies for ten consecutive years or more as of the

effective date

(2)

Effective Date of Retirement

June 25, 2020

(3)

Number of Eligible Applicants

No target

(4)

Application Period

From February 17, 2020 to February 28, 2020

(5) Preferential Conditions

- A premium will be added on to the normal retirement

allowance of eligible applicants

- In addition, eligible applicants will also have the option to

receive outplacement services

* The "Career Option Program" has been developed as a five-year program.

3. Prospects

LIXIL Group plans to record costs to be incurred in association with implementation of the program such as a premium retirement allowance and the outplacement services as selling, general and administrative expenses in the fourth quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. The Company will announce the impact on its forecast for the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 as soon as number of applicants and the details are determined.

End

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 06:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:59aINTERIM REPORT JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2019 : Azelio puts the pieces in place for volume production in 2021, as planned
AQ
01:58aMEJORITY CAPITAL : AGM Results
PU
01:58aWCM BETEILIGUNGS UND GRUNDBESITZ : Court confirms the adequacy of the guaranteed dividend and the size of the settlement offered by TLG IMMOBILIEN to outside shareholders of WCM
PU
01:53aBANK OF JAPAN : Developments in Real Exports and Real Imports
PU
01:53aNATIONAL AUSTRALIA BANK : Appendix 3Y - Change of Director's Interest Notice
PU
01:53aPROSAFE : Update on the merger process with Floatel International
PU
01:51aEQUINOR ASA : Share buy-back
AQ
01:50aROCHE BOBOIS : Roche bobois sa obtains award for its ipo at investor awards 2019
AN
01:48aJYSKE BANK : Share repurchase programme
PU
01:45aEQUINOR ASA : Announcement of dividend per share for the second quarter 2019 in NOK
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Saudi central bank says Aramco IPO not causing liquidity issues for banks
2No 'phase two' U.S.-China deal on the horizon, officials say
3CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES HOLDINGS LIMIT : CHINA AGRI INDUSTRIES : EXCHANGE NOTICE - TRADING HALT
4LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON SE : LVMH MOËT HENNESSY VUITTON : nears $16bn deal for Tiffany
5ISIGNTHIS LTD : ISIGNTHIS : October GPTV Update

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group