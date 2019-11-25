Japan Exchange : Notification Regarding the Implementation of “Career Option Program”

[This is an English translation of the original text written in Japanese]

November 25, 2019

LIXIL Group Corporation

Representative Executive Officer and President

Notification Regarding the Implementation of "Career Option Program"

LIXIL Group Corporation (hereinafter, the "Company") and its subsidiaries (hereinafter, the "Group") are working to enhance their personnel systems to support multigenerational career planning, expand development opportunities, and shift to a meritocracy based system. As part of this initiative, the Board of Directors today resolved to implement a new "Career Option Program" where permanent employees of the Group working in Japan who have reached a certain age with certain duration of service will be able to select the option of pursuing opportunities outside the company before the usual statutory retirement age. This has been developed as a five-year program rather than as a one-off initiative to ensure that comprehensive career planning opportunities are provided to employees.

The details are as follows:

1. Background

As LIXIL Group aims to become an organization that is capable of achieving sustainable growth without being dependent on changes in its external environment, an important priority is to revitalize its business in Japan. The Japan market accounts for approximately 70% of the Company's consolidated revenue and plays a critical role in accelerating growth by enabling synergies with its overseas businesses, such as through the transfer of technologies and products.

To drive its revitalization in Japan, the Company has committed to a series of employee-focused initiatives to achieve three objectives: creating a more consumer-centric organization by placing more employees with significant knowledge and experience of LIXIL into direct customer-facing roles; accelerating and enhancing multigenerational career planning and development to support the shift to a meritocratic