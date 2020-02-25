Japan Exchange : Notification of Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)

February 25, 2020

Company Name: ANA HOLDINGS INC. President and CEO: Shinya Katanozaka (Code number: 9202, TSE 1st section)

Contact: Director, General Administration, Hiroshi Sakatsume (TEL: +81-3-6735-1001)

Notification of Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)

The Company would like to announce the resolution passed at the meeting of the Board of directors held on February 25, 2020 as follows.

1. Reason for the order

This order is to renew and increase aircraft for future growth in the Air Transportation business of the ANA Group.

2. Details of Assets to be acquired

Details of the Assets Catalogue Price Delivery period (A) 11 (eleven) Boeing 787-10 Approximately Fiscal 2022～Fiscal 2024 aircraft (Firm) 389billion yen 6 (six) Boeing 787-9 aircraft Approximately (B) Firm: 1 (one) aircraft Fiscal 2024～Fiscal 2025 186billion yen Option: 5 (five) aircraft (C) 3 (three) Boeing 787-9 Approximately Fiscal 2024 aircraft (Firm) 93billion yen