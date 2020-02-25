|
Japan Exchange : Notification of Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)
02/25/2020 | 01:04am EST
February 25, 2020
Company Name: ANA HOLDINGS INC. President and CEO: Shinya Katanozaka (Code number: 9202, TSE 1st section)
Contact: Director, General Administration, Hiroshi Sakatsume (TEL: +81-3-6735-1001)
Notification of Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)
The Company would like to announce the resolution passed at the meeting of the Board of directors held on February 25, 2020 as follows.
1. Reason for the order
This order is to renew and increase aircraft for future growth in the Air Transportation business of the ANA Group.
2. Details of Assets to be acquired
|
|
Details of the Assets
|
|
|
Catalogue Price
|
|
|
Delivery period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(A)
|
11 (eleven) Boeing 787-10
|
|
Approximately
|
|
Fiscal 2022～Fiscal 2024
|
aircraft (Firm)
|
|
389billion yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
6 (six) Boeing 787-9 aircraft
|
|
Approximately
|
|
|
|
(B)
|
Firm: 1 (one) aircraft
|
|
|
Fiscal 2024～Fiscal 2025
|
|
186billion yen
|
|
|
Option: 5 (five) aircraft
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(C)
|
3 (three) Boeing 787-9
|
|
Approximately
|
|
Fiscal 2024
|
aircraft (Firm)
|
|
93billion yen
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Prices above are calculated at rate of 110yen/US dollar.
-
Price Escalation is unconsidered.
-
Catalogue Price of Boeing 787-10/9 includes Engine price.
-
All airclraft above will be equipped with General Electric Company engines.
3. Outline of contract party
(1) Contract party for (A) and (B) (As of December 31, 2019)
|
I
|
Company Name
|
The Boeing Company
|
|
|
|
|
II
|
Location
|
100 North Riverside Plaza Chicago, IL. 60606-1596, U.S.A.
|
III
|
Name and title of
|
David L. Calhoun
|
|
representative
|
(President and Chief Executive Officer)
|
|
|
|
IV
|
Description of
|
Manufacture and sale of commercial airplanes, integrated
|
|
Business
|
defense systems, etc.
|
|
|
|
V
|
Capital
|
USD 5,061,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
VI
|
Date of
|
July 15, 1916
|
|
establishment
|
|
|
|
|
VII
|
Net assets
|
▲USD 8,617,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIII
|
Total assets
|
USD 133,625,000,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vanguard Group Inc (The)
|
7.20%
|
|
|
Price (T. Rowe) Associates Inc.
|
7.03%
|
|
|
Blackrock Inc.
|
6.13%
|
|
|
Newport Trust Co
|
5.45%
|
|
Major Shareholder
|
State Street Corporation
|
4.67%
|
|
Capital World Investors
|
4.04%
|
IX
|
and Stock ownership
|
Capital International Investors
|
2.00%
|
|
ratio
|
|
Geode Capital Management, LLC
|
1.27%
|
|
|
|
|
Northern Trust Corporation
|
1.03%
|
|
|
FMR, LLC
|
0.97%
|
|
|
|
X
|
The relationship with
|
It is a major supplier of the Company's aircraft, with which
|
the Company
|
the Company has no financial or personal transactions.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Net assets and Total assets are based on US accounting standards
(2) Contract party for (C) (As of February 7, 2020)
|
I
|
Company Name
|
Atlantis Aviation Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
II
|
Location
|
2-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
III
|
Grounds for
|
Special Purpose Company pursuant to the Companies Act
|
establishment, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Rental and lease of airframes, and equipment, components, and
|
|
|
support devices thereof
|
|
|
|
(2) Sale, purchase, import, and export of the airframes, and equipment,
|
IV
|
Purpose of formation
|
components, and support devices thereof related to the previous item
|
|
|
(3) All business and investment incidental and related to the preceding
|
|
|
items
|
|
|
|
|
|
(4) Businesses other than those listed in the preceding items
|
V
|
Date of formation
|
December 12, 2016
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VI
|
Total capital paid in
|
500,000 yen
|
|
|
|
|
Investors and
|
|
|
|
|
|
VII
|
investment ratio
|
100.00% Sojitz Corporation
|
- Overview of
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investor(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
Location
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
VIII
|
Overview of
|
Representative
|
|
－
|
executive partner
|
name and position
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Business Details
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Sojitz Corporation
|
|
|
Location
|
|
|
2-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo
|
|
|
Representative
|
|
Masayoshi Fujimoto,
|
|
|
name and position
|
|
Representative Director
|
|
Overview of
|
Business Details
|
|
Selling and trading goods in various areas,
|
IX
|
representative in
|
|
|
|
|
manufacture and sale of various products and
|
|
Japan
|
|
|
|
|
provision of services in Japan and overseas,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
planning and coordination of various projects,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
investment and other financing activities, etc.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital
|
|
|
160,339 million yen
|
|
|
Relationship between
|
|
|
|
Relationship
|
the
|
listed
|
company
|
|
There are now special relationship.
|
|
and the fund
|
|
|
|
between the listed
|
|
|
X
|
Relationship between
|
|
|
company and the
|
|
|
|
the
|
listed
|
company
|
|
|
|
fund
|
|
There are now special relationship.
|
|
and
|
the
|
executive
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
partner
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Acquisition Schedule
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Resolution by the
|
February 25, 2020
|
|
|
|
Board of Directors
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2)
|
Conclusion of
|
End of March, 2020 (planned)
|
|
|
|
Contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(3)
|
Date of Delivery
|
As stated in "2. Details of Assets to be acquired" above
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5.
|
Future outlook
|
This order is to enable the Company's medium-to-long term business plan to be executed in a stable manner, and there will be no change to the Company's performance forecast announced on October 29, 2019 relating to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.
【Reference】
Consolidated performance forecasts for the current fiscal year (as announced on October 29, 2019) and consolidated performance results for the previous fiscal year
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Units: billion yen)
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
Operating
|
|
|
Recurring
|
|
|
Net Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
attributable
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
|
Income
|
|
|
Profit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
to owners
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2019 Forecast
|
2,090.0
|
|
140.0
|
|
137.0
|
|
94.0
|
|
|
(Year ending March 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2018 Financial Result
|
2,058.3
|
|
165.0
|
|
156.6
|
|
110.7
|
|
|
(Year ended March 31, 2019)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
End of document
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:03:10 UTC
|
|