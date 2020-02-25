Japan Exchange : Notification of Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)

Log in
02/25/2020 | 01:04am EST

February 25, 2020

Company Name: ANA HOLDINGS INC. President and CEO: Shinya Katanozaka (Code number: 9202, TSE 1st section)

Contact: Director, General Administration, Hiroshi Sakatsume (TEL: +81-3-6735-1001)

Notification of Acquisition of Fixed Assets (Aircraft)

The Company would like to announce the resolution passed at the meeting of the Board of directors held on February 25, 2020 as follows.

1. Reason for the order

This order is to renew and increase aircraft for future growth in the Air Transportation business of the ANA Group.

2. Details of Assets to be acquired

Details of the Assets

Catalogue Price

Delivery period

(A)

11 (eleven) Boeing 787-10

Approximately

Fiscal 2022Fiscal 2024

aircraft (Firm)

389billion yen

6 (six) Boeing 787-9 aircraft

Approximately

(B)

Firm: 1 (one) aircraft

Fiscal 2024Fiscal 2025

186billion yen

Option: 5 (five) aircraft

(C)

3 (three) Boeing 787-9

Approximately

Fiscal 2024

aircraft (Firm)

93billion yen

  1. Prices above are calculated at rate of 110yen/US dollar.
  2. Price Escalation is unconsidered.
  3. Catalogue Price of Boeing 787-10/9 includes Engine price.
  4. All airclraft above will be equipped with General Electric Company engines.

3. Outline of contract party

(1) Contract party for (A) and (B) (As of December 31, 2019)

I

Company Name

The Boeing Company

II

Location

100 North Riverside Plaza Chicago, IL. 60606-1596, U.S.A.

III

Name and title of

David L. Calhoun

representative

(President and Chief Executive Officer)

IV

Description of

Manufacture and sale of commercial airplanes, integrated

Business

defense systems, etc.

V

Capital

USD 5,061,000,000

VI

Date of

July 15, 1916

establishment

VII

Net assets

USD 8,617,000,000

VIII

Total assets

USD 133,625,000,000

Vanguard Group Inc (The)

7.20%

Price (T. Rowe) Associates Inc.

7.03%

Blackrock Inc.

6.13%

Newport Trust Co

5.45%

Major Shareholder

State Street Corporation

4.67%

Capital World Investors

4.04%

IX

and Stock ownership

Capital International Investors

2.00%

ratio

Geode Capital Management, LLC

1.27%

Northern Trust Corporation

1.03%

FMR, LLC

0.97%

X

The relationship with

It is a major supplier of the Company's aircraft, with which

the Company

the Company has no financial or personal transactions.

*Net assets and Total assets are based on US accounting standards

(2) Contract party for (C) (As of February 7, 2020)

I

Company Name

Atlantis Aviation Corporation

II

Location

2-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

III

Grounds for

Special Purpose Company pursuant to the Companies Act

establishment, etc.

(1) Rental and lease of airframes, and equipment, components, and

support devices thereof

(2) Sale, purchase, import, and export of the airframes, and equipment,

IV

Purpose of formation

components, and support devices thereof related to the previous item

(3) All business and investment incidental and related to the preceding

items

(4) Businesses other than those listed in the preceding items

V

Date of formation

December 12, 2016

VI

Total capital paid in

500,000 yen

Investors and

VII

investment ratio

100.00% Sojitz Corporation

- Overview of

investor(s)

Name

Location

VIII

Overview of

Representative

executive partner

name and position

Business Details

Capital

Name

Sojitz Corporation

Location

2-1-1 Uchisaiwaicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo

Representative

Masayoshi Fujimoto,

name and position

Representative Director

Overview of

Business Details

Selling and trading goods in various areas,

IX

representative in

manufacture and sale of various products and

Japan

provision of services in Japan and overseas,

planning and coordination of various projects,

investment and other financing activities, etc.

Capital

160,339 million yen

Relationship between

Relationship

the

listed

company

There are now special relationship.

and the fund

between the listed

X

Relationship between

company and the

the

listed

company

fund

There are now special relationship.

and

the

executive

partner

4.

Acquisition Schedule

(1)

Resolution by the

February 25, 2020

Board of Directors

(2)

Conclusion of

End of March, 2020 (planned)

Contract

(3)

Date of Delivery

As stated in "2. Details of Assets to be acquired" above

5.

Future outlook

This order is to enable the Company's medium-to-long term business plan to be executed in a stable manner, and there will be no change to the Company's performance forecast announced on October 29, 2019 relating to the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020.

Reference

Consolidated performance forecasts for the current fiscal year (as announced on October 29, 2019) and consolidated performance results for the previous fiscal year

(Units: billion yen)

Operating

Operating

Recurring

Net Income

attributable

Revenues

Income

Profit

to owners

FY2019 Forecast

2,090.0

140.0

137.0

94.0

(Year ending March 31, 2020)

FY2018 Financial Result

2,058.3

165.0

156.6

110.7

(Year ended March 31, 2019)

End of document

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 25 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2020 06:03:10 UTC
