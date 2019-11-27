Log in
Japan Exchange : Notification of Borrowing Funds

11/27/2019 | 01:03am EST

November 27, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities: Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc.

Takashi Ikeda, Executive Director (TSE Code: 3226)

Investment Trust Management Company: Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund Management Co., Ltd.

Tateyuki Ikura, President and CEO

Inquiries: Tetsuji Kawakami, CFO and Director

(TEL: +81-3-3246-3677)

Notification of Borrowing Funds

This is a notification that Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. ("NAF") decided to borrow funds as shown below.

1. Details of Loans

Loan Type

Lender

Loan Amount

Interest Rate

&

Date of Loan

Date of Maturity

Repayment

Method

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Unsecured &

1.0 billion yen

0.09227%

unguaranteed,

November 29, 2019

February 28, 2020

Bank, Limited

Bullet repayment

Unsecured &

The 77 Bank, Ltd.

1.0 billion yen

0.09727%(*1)

unguaranteed,

November 29, 2019

November 30, 2020

Bullet repayment

Unsecured &

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

1.0 billion yen

0.09227%(*2)

unguaranteed,

November 29, 2019

November 30, 2020

Bullet repayment

(*1) The interest rate will be applied from November 29, 2019 to December 29, 2019. The interest rate applicable on and after December 30, 2019 shall be calculated based on the one-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR released two business days prior to the last day of each calendar month (if such date is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding the concerned date) + 0.03%.

(*2) The interest rate will be applied from November 29, 2019 to February 27, 2020. The interest rate applicable on and after February 28, 2020 shall be calculated based on the three-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR released two business days prior to the last day of the calendar month every three months (if such date is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding the concerned date) + 0.025%.

Please refer to the JBA TIBOR Administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/) for the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR.

2. Use of Funds

To apply the funds toward the repayment of short-term loans totaling ¥3.0 billion concluded on October 31, 2019.

3. Status of Interest-bearing Debt After this Event

(Unit: billion yen)

Before this Event

After this Event

Change

Short-term debt

3.0

3.0

Long-term debt

151.5

151.5

Total interest-bearing debt

154.5

154.5

Interest-bearing debt ratio

53.3%

53.3%

Long term interest-bearing debt ratio

98.1%

98.1%

(*1) The following formula was used to calculate the interest-bearing debt ratio.

(interest bearing debt ratio) = (interest bearing debt) ÷ (interest bearing debt + unitholders' capital) X 100 The unitholders' capital as of today (135,603,623 thousand yen) was used.

(*2) (long term interest bearing debt ratio) = (long term debt + investment corporation bonds) ÷ (interest bearing debt) X 100

(*3) All calculations of ratios were rounded to one decimal place.

4. Others

Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on May 31, 2019.

NAF website: https://www.naf-r.jp/english/

Please note that this English translation of the Japanese original document is provided solely for information purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 06:02:02 UTC
