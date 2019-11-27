Japan Exchange : Notification of Borrowing Funds

November 27, 2019
To All Concerned Parties
Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities: Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc.
Takashi Ikeda, Executive Director (TSE Code: 3226)
Investment Trust Management Company: Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund Management Co., Ltd.
Tateyuki Ikura, President and CEO
Inquiries: Tetsuji Kawakami, CFO and Director
(TEL: +81-3-3246-3677)
Notification of Borrowing Funds
This is a notification that Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. ("NAF") decided to borrow funds as shown below.
1. Details of Loans
|
|
|
|
Loan Type
|
|
|
Lender
|
Loan Amount
|
Interest Rate
|
&
|
Date of Loan
|
Date of Maturity
|
Repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Method
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
|
|
|
Unsecured &
|
|
|
1.0 billion yen
|
0.09227%
|
unguaranteed,
|
November 29, 2019
|
February 28, 2020
|
Bank, Limited
|
|
|
Bullet repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured &
|
|
|
The 77 Bank, Ltd.
|
1.0 billion yen
|
0.09727%(*1)
|
unguaranteed,
|
November 29, 2019
|
November 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
Bullet repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured &
|
|
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
1.0 billion yen
|
0.09227%(*2)
|
unguaranteed,
|
November 29, 2019
|
November 30, 2020
|
|
|
|
Bullet repayment
|
|
(*1) The interest rate will be applied from November 29, 2019 to December 29, 2019. The interest rate applicable on and after December 30, 2019 shall be calculated based on the one-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR released two business days prior to the last day of each calendar month (if such date is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding the concerned date) + 0.03%.
(*2) The interest rate will be applied from November 29, 2019 to February 27, 2020. The interest rate applicable on and after February 28, 2020 shall be calculated based on the three-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR released two business days prior to the last day of the calendar month every three months (if such date is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding the concerned date) + 0.025%.
Please refer to the JBA TIBOR Administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/) for the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR.
2. Use of Funds
To apply the funds toward the repayment of short-term loans totaling ¥3.0 billion concluded on October 31, 2019.
|
3. Status of Interest-bearing Debt After this Event
|
|
(Unit: billion yen)
|
|
Before this Event
|
After this Event
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
3.0
|
3.0
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
151.5
|
151.5
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing debt
|
154.5
|
154.5
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing debt ratio
|
53.3%
|
53.3%
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
Long term interest-bearing debt ratio
|
98.1%
|
98.1%
|
－
|
|
|
|
(*1) The following formula was used to calculate the interest-bearing debt ratio.
(interest bearing debt ratio) = (interest bearing debt) ÷ (interest bearing debt + unitholders' capital) X 100 The unitholders' capital as of today (135,603,623 thousand yen) was used.
(*2) (long term interest bearing debt ratio) = (long term debt + investment corporation bonds) ÷ (interest bearing debt) X 100
(*3) All calculations of ratios were rounded to one decimal place.
4. Others
Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on May 31, 2019.
NAF website: https://www.naf-r.jp/english/
Please note that this English translation of the Japanese original document is provided solely for information purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.
