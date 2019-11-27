Japan Exchange : Notification of Borrowing Funds

November 27, 2019

To All Concerned Parties

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities: Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc.

Takashi Ikeda, Executive Director (TSE Code: 3226)

Investment Trust Management Company: Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund Management Co., Ltd.

Tateyuki Ikura, President and CEO

Inquiries: Tetsuji Kawakami, CFO and Director

(TEL: +81-3-3246-3677)

Notification of Borrowing Funds

This is a notification that Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. ("NAF") decided to borrow funds as shown below.

1. Details of Loans

Loan Type Lender Loan Amount Interest Rate & Date of Loan Date of Maturity Repayment Method Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Unsecured & 1.0 billion yen 0.09227% unguaranteed, November 29, 2019 February 28, 2020 Bank, Limited Bullet repayment Unsecured & The 77 Bank, Ltd. 1.0 billion yen 0.09727%(*1) unguaranteed, November 29, 2019 November 30, 2020 Bullet repayment Unsecured & Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 1.0 billion yen 0.09227%(*2) unguaranteed, November 29, 2019 November 30, 2020 Bullet repayment

(*1) The interest rate will be applied from November 29, 2019 to December 29, 2019. The interest rate applicable on and after December 30, 2019 shall be calculated based on the one-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR released two business days prior to the last day of each calendar month (if such date is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding the concerned date) + 0.03%.

(*2) The interest rate will be applied from November 29, 2019 to February 27, 2020. The interest rate applicable on and after February 28, 2020 shall be calculated based on the three-month JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR released two business days prior to the last day of the calendar month every three months (if such date is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding the concerned date) + 0.025%.

Please refer to the JBA TIBOR Administration's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/) for the JBA Japanese Yen TIBOR.

2. Use of Funds

To apply the funds toward the repayment of short-term loans totaling ¥3.0 billion concluded on October 31, 2019.