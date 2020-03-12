Japan Exchange : Notification of Borrowing Funds

March 12, 2020
To All Concerned Parties
Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities: Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc.
Takashi Ikeda, Executive Director (TSE Code: 3226)
Investment Trust Management Company: Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund Management Co., Ltd.
Tateyuki Ikura, President and CEO
Inquiries: Tetsuji Kawakami, CFO and Director
(TEL: +81-3-3246-3677)
Notification of Borrowing Funds
This is a notification that Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. ("NAF") decided to borrow funds as shown below.
1. Details of Loans
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Type
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Lender
|
Loan Amount
|
Interest Rate
|
|
&
|
|
Date of Loan
|
|
Date of Maturity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repayment Method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unsecured &
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
2.0 billion yen
|
0.48000%
|
|
unguaranteed,
|
|
March 16, 2020
|
|
March 15, 2030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bullet repayment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2. Use of Funds
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
To apply the funds toward the repayment of long-term loan ¥2.0 billion concluded on March 15, 2013.
|
|
|
|
3. Status of Interest-bearing Debt After this Event
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: billion yen)
|
|
|
|
|
Before this Event
|
|
After this Event
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Short-term debt
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
3.0
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
150.5
|
|
|
150.5
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total interest-bearing debt
|
|
153.5
|
|
|
153.5
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing debt ratio
|
|
53.1%
|
|
|
53.1%
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long term interest-bearing debt ratio
|
|
98.0%
|
|
|
98.0%
|
|
|
－
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(*1) The following formula was used to calculate the interest-bearing debt ratio.
(interest bearing debt ratio) = (interest bearing debt) ÷ (interest bearing debt + unitholders' capital) X 100 The unitholders' capital as of today (135,603,623 thousand yen) was used.
(*2) (long term interest bearing debt ratio) = (long term debt + investment corporation bonds) ÷ (interest bearing debt) X 100
(*3) All calculations of ratios were rounded to one decimal place.
4. Others
Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on November 29, 2019.
NAF website: https://www.naf-r.jp/english/
Please note that this English translation of the Japanese original document is provided solely for information purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.