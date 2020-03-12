Log in
Japan Exchange : Notification of Borrowing Funds

03/12/2020 | 02:09am EDT

March 12, 2020

To All Concerned Parties

Issuer of Real Estate Investment Trust Securities: Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc.

Takashi Ikeda, Executive Director (TSE Code: 3226)

Investment Trust Management Company: Mitsui Fudosan Accommodations Fund Management Co., Ltd.

Tateyuki Ikura, President and CEO

Inquiries: Tetsuji Kawakami, CFO and Director

(TEL: +81-3-3246-3677)

Notification of Borrowing Funds

This is a notification that Nippon Accommodations Fund Inc. ("NAF") decided to borrow funds as shown below.

1. Details of Loans

Loan Type

Lender

Loan Amount

Interest Rate

&

Date of Loan

Date of Maturity

Repayment Method

Unsecured &

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

2.0 billion yen

0.48000%

unguaranteed,

March 16, 2020

March 15, 2030

Bullet repayment

2. Use of Funds

To apply the funds toward the repayment of long-term loan ¥2.0 billion concluded on March 15, 2013.

3. Status of Interest-bearing Debt After this Event

(Unit: billion yen)

Before this Event

After this Event

Change

Short-term debt

3.0

3.0

Long-term debt

150.5

150.5

Total interest-bearing debt

153.5

153.5

Interest-bearing debt ratio

53.1%

53.1%

Long term interest-bearing debt ratio

98.0%

98.0%

(*1) The following formula was used to calculate the interest-bearing debt ratio.

(interest bearing debt ratio) = (interest bearing debt) ÷ (interest bearing debt + unitholders' capital) X 100 The unitholders' capital as of today (135,603,623 thousand yen) was used.

(*2) (long term interest bearing debt ratio) = (long term debt + investment corporation bonds) ÷ (interest bearing debt) X 100

(*3) All calculations of ratios were rounded to one decimal place.

4. Others

Regarding the loan repayment risk, there is no important change to the "Investment risks" description in the latest securities report submitted on November 29, 2019.

NAF website: https://www.naf-r.jp/english/

Please note that this English translation of the Japanese original document is provided solely for information purposes. In the event of any discrepancy between the Japanese original and this English translation, the Japanese original shall prevail.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 12 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2020 06:08:05 UTC
