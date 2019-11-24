Japan Exchange : Notification of Profit on Sales of Operational Investment Securities

This is a translation of the original Japanese release. The Japanese text shall prevail in case of any variance between this version and the Japanese text.

Company BEENOS Inc. President and Group CEO Shota Naoi Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Code: 3328 Contact Vice President and Group CFO Koji Nakamura TEL +81-3-5739-3350

Notification of Profit on Sales of Operational Investment Securities

Tokyo, Japan - 25 November 2019 - BEENOS Inc. (BEENOS) announced that is has sold one of its operational investment securities and will record profit on sales in 1Q 2020. Details are provided below:

1. Description of Operational Investment Securities Sale

(1) Sale Date: Within 1Q FY2020 (2) Sold Shares: 1 of BEENOS subsidiary's investment securities (3) Sale Price: 23.1 Million USD (2.50 Billion JPY)

Profit Amount: 22.7 Million USD (2.45 Billion JPY)

2. Forecast

2.50 Billion JPY in Net Sales and 2.45 Billion JPY in Operating Income will be recorded from these sales in the Incubation Segment of 1Q FY2020.

* The foreign exchange rate at the time of sale may cause the actual amount that is booked to change.

-END-