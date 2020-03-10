Log in
Japan Exchange : Notification regarding Announcement of Sansan Plus Business Card-based Business Platform

03/10/2020 | 11:05pm EDT

March 11, 2020

To whom it may concern:

Company name

Sansan, Inc.

Representative

Chikahiro Terada,

Representative Director & CEO

(Code: 4443 TSE Mothers)

Contact

Muneyuki Hashimoto,

Executive Officer, CFO

TEL

+81-3-6758-0033

Notification regarding Announcement of

Sansan Plus Business Card-based Business Platform

Sansan, Inc. (the "Company") today announces "Sansan Plus," a new business strategy within its namesake "Sansan," a cloud-based business card and contact management service.

Under the mission of "Turning encounters into innovation," the Company is developing services tied to solving various issues that companies and business people face. Specifically, the Company operates the Sansan Business, which provides "Sansan," a cloud-based business card and contact management service that enables users to digitize business cards in order to visualize and share the networks between individuals as data, and the Eight Business, which operates "Eight": Your Business Card Management App that incorporates a system of social networking services and changes business cards into a business network.

At present, the Company is working toward achieving further growth in the Sansan Business while monetizing the Eight Business with the aim of enhancing both its shareholder and corporate value over the medium- to long-term. The Sansan Business will aim for the continued market penetration and expansion of its established services. At the same time, promoting the evolvement of "Sansan" platform by linking with external services and strengthening in-house development is among the Company's key growth strategies.

This announcement is based on these growth strategies. For further information, please refer to the attached press release.

Attached material

Press Release: Announcement of Sansan Plus Business Card-based Business Platform Using business cards as the foundation for navigating data

1

Press Release

Announcement of Sansan Plus Business Card-based

Business Platform

Using business cards as the foundation for navigating data

TOKYO - Sansan, Inc. today announces Sansan Plus (Sansan+), a new business strategy within its namesake Sansan, a cloud-based business card and contact management service.

Sansan sets forth Sansan Plus as a business platform formed on the concept of using business card and contact management to change how people work. This, in turn, improves work efficiency and enhances the value of data.

Sansan users who use Sansan Plus can shorten time-consuming tasks by searching for business cards and contacts typically held by specialized departments, such as legal affairs, accounting, and compliance. This enables digitization and optimization of a wide range of tasks.

Background of the new strategy: Sansan Plus - searching by business cards

Sansan singlehandedly began developing the business card management services market in 2007, focusing on the inherent value of business cards. Sansan has gone beyond being a just a tool for digitizing business card information; it also enhances data through sources such as corporate information and news.

Sansan corporate customers had voiced their desire to improve business efficiency. However, as their needs continued to diversify and expand, and to provide them with abundant value, Sansan chose to work in cooperation with other companies that possessed additional system data. This led to the new approach used in Sansan Plus.

Sansan Plus will provide applications together with partner companies based on the accurate business card data accumulated through Sansan. Through this new approach, various data within a company can now be effectively consolidated and consultation on digital initiatives will be provided. The combined effect can propel a company's moves toward digitization.

Overview of Sansan Plus

Sansan Plus comprises three concepts: Sansan Plus App, Sansan Plus Consulting, and Sansan Plus Integration. Companies participating in Sansan Plus, called Sansan Plus Partners, pursue added benefits for users.

Sansan corporate users can add optional functions integrated with other services provided via the Sansan Plus App, and/or request consultation on internal data establishment and usage.

Sansan Plus App

Sansan Plus App is a package of optional functions usable within Sansan by integrating Sansan with external SaaS (software as a service) solutions.

This provides superb functionality and value by serving as the gateway for integrating business card and contact data with these external services.

The following functions are planned for inclusion in the Sansan Plus App.

Function

Overview

Planned

start

Business Negotiation

This option enables users to use Sansan to check Salesforce data

March 12

Management powered

related to the companies of people with whom they have exchanged

by Salesforce

business cards, letting them learn get a richer image of business that

has been conducted with those companies.

Antisocial Forces Check

This option enables users to check for antisocial forces just by

March

powered by Refinitiv

scanning a business card. In addition to improving the productivity of

legal departments, this helps companies to improve their ability to

ensure compliance.

Contract Management

This option lets users check the status of contracts concluded

May

powered by CloudSign

between their companies and those of people with whom they have

exchanged business cards. Contract information can then also be

used in sales activities.

Corporate Information

Company index information is displayed within Sansan, and the

June

Database powered by

status of acquiring business cards within a target industry can be

Teikoku Databank

visualized.

Questionnaires powered

This option enables efficient use of questionnaires when holding

No

by Creative Survey

seminars. Questionnaires can be sent from within Sansan, and the

available

collection rate can be managed.

Referral Recruitment

Sansan works in conjunction with Eight Career Design, a referral

Now

powered by Eight

recruitment service from Eight. This enables use of the human

available

networks of internal staff in recruitment activities.

Sansan Plus Consulting

Sansan will work in collaboration with a consulting company to provide guidance on supporting digital initiatives using the various tool within Sansan.

Sansan Plus Integration

Companies promoting digitization must create master data by effectively integrating their internal data. Sansan

has concluded partner agreements for data integration consulting services with toBe marketing, inc. and Realize Corporation.

The two companies will provide consulting services for using Sansan Data Hub to integrate data scattered throughout a company. This is a total data integration solution from Sansan and that works with the solutions introduced at individual companies.

Inquiries

For inquiries about use of the services and service integration, contact Sansan at: https://www.sansan.com/contact/

Overall image of Sansan Plus

Sansan Plus has the following components.

Future development

With this initiative as a first step, Sansan Plus will work together with its diverse business partners to further expand its functionality based on business card data. It will also strengthen functions and support for sales, marketing, and human resources.

Sansan will continue evolving to achieve its mission of "Turning encounters into innovation."

Sansan: Using business card management to change work styles

Sansan is a cloud-based business card management service for companies and teams. Scan a business card with the Sansan Scanner Set or the smartphone-based Mobile App, and the information is converted using Sansan's highly accurate digitization. AI technology gives not only enhanced contact management and sharing, it also promotes internal collaboration and richer customer data. This leads to internal referrals and new business opportunities.

Sansan Inc.

"Turning encounters into innovation" is the company's mission. The Sansan cloud-based business card and contact management system for businesses, and the Eight business card app for individual businesspeople are how it achieves this mission. The company's services in Japan and overseas form a business card-based business platform.

Established: July 11, 2007

URL: corp-sansan.com

Address: Aoyama Oval Bldg. 13F, 5-52-2 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo 150-0001, Japan

Capitalization: ¥6.234 billion (as of July 17, 2019)

Business activities: Planning, development and sales of cloud-based business card management services. B2B:

Sansan - https://sansan.com; B2C: Eight - https://8card.net

Media contact

Ryosuke Koike, PR Group, Brand Communication Division, Sansan Inc.

Email: pr@sansan.com; Tel.: +81 (3)6316-3121

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 11 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2020 03:04:01 UTC
