Japan Exchange : Notification regarding Announcement of Sansan Plus Business Card-based Business Platform

March 11, 2020 To whom it may concern: Company name Sansan, Inc. Representative Chikahiro Terada, Representative Director & CEO (Code: 4443 TSE Mothers) Contact Muneyuki Hashimoto, Executive Officer, CFO TEL +81-3-6758-0033

Notification regarding Announcement of

Sansan Plus Business Card-based Business Platform

Sansan, Inc. (the "Company") today announces "Sansan Plus," a new business strategy within its namesake "Sansan," a cloud-based business card and contact management service.

Under the mission of "Turning encounters into innovation," the Company is developing services tied to solving various issues that companies and business people face. Specifically, the Company operates the Sansan Business, which provides "Sansan," a cloud-based business card and contact management service that enables users to digitize business cards in order to visualize and share the networks between individuals as data, and the Eight Business, which operates "Eight": Your Business Card Management App that incorporates a system of social networking services and changes business cards into a business network.

At present, the Company is working toward achieving further growth in the Sansan Business while monetizing the Eight Business with the aim of enhancing both its shareholder and corporate value over the medium- to long-term. The Sansan Business will aim for the continued market penetration and expansion of its established services. At the same time, promoting the evolvement of "Sansan" platform by linking with external services and strengthening in-house development is among the Company's key growth strategies.

This announcement is based on these growth strategies. For further information, please refer to the attached press release.

Attached material

Press Release: Announcement of Sansan Plus Business Card-based Business Platform Using business cards as the foundation for navigating data