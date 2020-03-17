Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Japan Exchange : ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rates of the Debt Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 02:21am EDT

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rates of the Debt Financing

TOKYO, March 17, 2020 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that the applicable interest rates of the debt financings, announced on March 16, 2020, were determined as follows.

Loan amount

Applicable

Lender

interest

Drawdown date

Maturity date

Remark

(JPY million)

rates

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking

Un-secured,

750

0.365%

March 19, 2020

June 20, 2025

Non-guaranteed,

Corporation

Fixed rate

Un-secured,

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

850

0.300%

March 19, 2020

March 21, 2028

Non-guaranteed,

Fixed rate

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,

Un-secured,

2,200

0.376%

March 19, 2020

March 19, 2030

Non-guaranteed,

Limited

Fixed rate

Un-secured,

Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

300

0.514%

March 19, 2020

March 20, 2030

Non-guaranteed,

Fixed rate

Note:

This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.

Disclaimer

TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 06:20:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
03:07aNASDAQ : Imfinzi confirmed a sustained overall survival benefit in final analysis of the Phase III CASPIAN trial in 1st-line extensive-stage small cell lung cancer
PU
03:07aLOW & BONAR : Trading and Transaction Update
PU
03:07aAXA PROPERTY TRUST : Results of Initial Issue
PU
03:07aCOMPASS : Coronavirus (COVID-19) Trading Update
PU
03:07aINFRASTRUCTURE INDIA : Trading Update and Statement re COVID-19
PU
03:07aDIXONS CARPHONE : Essential next step in turnaround of UK Mobile
PU
03:07aKIBO ENERGY : Mast Energy Developments & Bordersley Update
PU
03:07aXEROS TECHNOLOGY : Development Agreement for Microplastic Filtration
PU
03:07aATALAYA MINING : Company Update - COVID 19
PU
03:07aBAKKAVOR : Completion of Refinancing
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
2Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group