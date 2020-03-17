Japan Exchange : ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rates of the Debt Financing

For Immediate Release

REIT Issuer:

ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)

Teruo Ozaki

Executive Director

Asset Management Company:

ORIX Asset Management Corporation

Yoshitaka Kamemoto

President and CEO

Inquiries:

Shinji Yamana

Executive Officer and CFO

TEL：+81 3 5776 3323

ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rates of the Debt Financing

TOKYO, March 17, 2020 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that the applicable interest rates of the debt financings, announced on March 16, 2020, were determined as follows.

Loan amount Applicable Lender interest Drawdown date Maturity date Remark (JPY million) rates Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Un-secured, 750 0.365% March 19, 2020 June 20, 2025 Non-guaranteed, Corporation Fixed rate Un-secured, MUFG Bank, Ltd. 850 0.300% March 19, 2020 March 21, 2028 Non-guaranteed, Fixed rate Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Un-secured, 2,200 0.376% March 19, 2020 March 19, 2030 Non-guaranteed, Limited Fixed rate Un-secured, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. 300 0.514% March 19, 2020 March 20, 2030 Non-guaranteed, Fixed rate

Note:

