Japan Exchange : ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rates of the Debt Financing

For Immediate Release
REIT Issuer:
ORIX JREIT Inc. (TSE: 8954)
Teruo Ozaki
Executive Director
Asset Management Company:
ORIX Asset Management Corporation
Yoshitaka Kamemoto
President and CEO
Inquiries:
Shinji Yamana
Executive Officer and CFO
TEL：+81 3 5776 3323
ORIX JREIT Announces Applicable Interest Rates of the Debt Financing
TOKYO, March 17, 2020 - ORIX JREIT Inc. announces that the applicable interest rates of the debt financings, announced on March 16, 2020, were determined as follows.
|
|
Loan amount
|
Applicable
|
|
|
|
Lender
|
interest
|
Drawdown date
|
Maturity date
|
Remark
|
(JPY million)
|
|
rates
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking
|
|
|
|
|
Un-secured,
|
750
|
0.365%
|
March 19, 2020
|
June 20, 2025
|
Non-guaranteed,
|
Corporation
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Un-secured,
|
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
|
850
|
0.300%
|
March 19, 2020
|
March 21, 2028
|
Non-guaranteed,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank,
|
|
|
|
|
Un-secured,
|
2,200
|
0.376%
|
March 19, 2020
|
March 19, 2030
|
Non-guaranteed,
|
Limited
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Un-secured,
|
Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
|
300
|
0.514%
|
March 19, 2020
|
March 20, 2030
|
Non-guaranteed,
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fixed rate
|
|
|
|
|
|
Note:
This is the English translation of original Japanese documents and is provided solely for information purposes. If there are any discrepancies between the translation and the Japanese original, the latter shall prevail.
Disclaimer
TSE - Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc. published this content on 17 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 March 2020 06:20:02 UTC